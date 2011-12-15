Chemical Resistance of Thermoplastics
1st Edition
Description
Chemical Resistance of Thermoplastics is a unique reference work, providing a comprehensive cross-referenced compilation of chemical resistance data that explains the effect of thousands of exposure media on the properties and characteristics of commodity thermoplastics.
The two volumes cover thermoplastics grouped within the following parts:
- Acrylic Polymers and Copolymers
- Acrylonitrile Polymers
- Cellulosics Polymers
- Ionomers
- Olefinic Polymers
- Polyacetals
- Polyamides
- Polycarbonates
- Polyesters
- Polyurethanes
Polycarbonates
- Styrene Copolymers
- Vinyl Chloride Polymers
- Vinyl Polymers
Key Features
- The single most comprehensive data source covering the chemical resistance properties of high consumption volume commercial thermoplastics
- A rating number is provided for each test, summarizing the effect of the exposure medium on the given thermoplastic
- The data covered in the two volumes is also provided as an online publication offering extended navigation and search features
Readership
Engineers and Scientists involved in designing and working with plastics across a range of sectors such as basic chemical processing industries; Food and Beverage, Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical; Aerospace, Automotive and other transportation; Defense; Medical Devices; Semiconductors
Table of Contents
Dedication
Material Index
Preface
In Preparation: Chemical Resistance of Specialty Thermoplastics
How To Use This Book
Abbreviations
Introduction to Plastics and Elastomers
1.1. Plastics and Polymers
1.2. Testing of Plastics
1.3. Selection Guides
Effect of Chemicals on Plastics and Elastomers
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Effect of Chemicals on Plastics and Elastomers
2.3. Chemical Reaction or Degradation Mechanisms
2.4. Physical Mechanism
2.5. Permeation of Chemicals through Plastics and Elastomers
2.6. Methods for Determination of Chemical Resistance of Plastics
2.7. Methods for Determination of Chemical Resistance of Rubbers and Elastomers
3. Cellulosics Polymers
3.1. Cellulose Acetate
3.2. Cellulose Acetate Butyrate (CAB)
3.3. Cellulose Propionate
4. Ionomers
4.1. Ionomer
8. Polyethylene, MDPE
8.1. Polyethylene, MDPE
10. Other Olefinic Polymers
10.1. Fluorinated Polyethylene (FPE)
10.2. Polycycloolefin
10.3. Polyethylene
10.4. Polyethylene, Copolymer
10.5. Polyethylene, Starch Modified LDPE
10.6. Polymethylpentene (PMP)
11. Acetal, Copolymer (POM Copolymer)
11.1. Acetal, Copolymer (POM Copolymer)
13. Nylon 11 (PA 11)
13.1. Nylon 11 (PA 11)
15. Nylon 46 (PA 46)
15.1. Nylon 46 (PA 46)
17. Nylon 610 (PA 610)
17.1. Nylon 610 (PA 610)
18. Nylon 612 (PA 612)
18.1. Nylon 612 (PA 612)
20. Nylon, amorphous (PA, amorphous)
20.1. Nylon, amorphous (PA, amorphous)
21. PoIycaprolactones
21.1. PoIycaprolactone
22. Polyamide, Nylon
22.1. Polyamide, Nylon
23. Other Polyamides
23.1. Polyamide
23.2. Polyamide, Nylon 6, Copolymer
23.3. Polyamide, Nylon 6, Modified
23.4. Polyamide, Nylon MXD6 (PA MXD6)
23.5. Polyamide, Nylon, Copolymer
23.6. Polyamide, Nylon, Modified
26. Other PoIyesters
26.1. PoIyethylene Glycol (PEG)
26.2. Polyester (PCT)
26.3. Polyester (PCTG)
26.4. Polyester (PETG)
27. Polyurethanes
27.1. Polyurethane
27.2. Rigid Thermoplastic Urethane (RTPU)
33. Vinyl Polymers
33.1. Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH)
33.2. Polyvinyl Alcohol Copolymer
33.3. Polyvinyl Butyral
CAS Registry Numbers – Chemical Sort
CAS Registry Numbers – Numeric Sort
Details
- No. of pages:
- 3526
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2012
- Published:
- 15th December 2011
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455730124
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455778966
About the Editor
William Woishnis
William Woishnis launched the first version of 'Chemical Resistance' in 1989, and went on to co-found William Andrew Publishing the following year. He later co-founded Knovel, offering a ground-breaking combination of online books and data, providing engineers with a productivity platform that is still widely used today. He passed away on August 2, 2009.
Affiliations and Expertise
Founder, William Andrew Publishing and Plastics Design Library
Sina Ebnesajjad
Sina Ebnesajjad is the series editor of Plastics Design Library (PDL) published in the William Andrew imprint of Elsevier. This Series is a unique series, comprising technology and applications handbooks, data books and practical guides tailored to the needs of practitioners. Sina was the editor-in-chief of William Andrew Publishing from 2005 to 2007, which was acquired by Elsevier in 2009.
He retired as a Senior Technology Associate in 2005 from the DuPont fluoropolymers after nearly 24 years of service. Sina founded of FluoroConsultants Group, LLC in 2006 where he continues to work. Sina earned his Bachelor of Science from the School of Engineering of the University of Tehran in 1976, Master of Science and PhD from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, all in Chemical Engineering.
He is author, editor and co-author of fifteen technical and data books including five handbooks on fluoropolymers technology and applications. He is author and co-author of three books in surface preparation and adhesion of materials, two of which are in their second editions. Sina has been involved with technical writing and publishing since 1974.
His experiences include fluoropolymer technologies (polytetrafluoroethylene and its copolymers) including polymerization, finishing, fabrication, product development, failure analysis, market development and technical service. Sina holds six patents.
Affiliations and Expertise
Fluoroconsultants Group, Chadds Ford, PA, USA