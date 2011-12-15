Chemical Resistance of Thermoplastics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455778966, 9781455730124

Chemical Resistance of Thermoplastics

1st Edition

Editors: William Woishnis Sina Ebnesajjad
eBook ISBN: 9781455730124
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455778966
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 15th December 2011
Page Count: 3526
Description

Chemical Resistance of Thermoplastics is a unique reference work, providing a comprehensive cross-referenced compilation of chemical resistance data that explains the effect of thousands of exposure media on the properties and characteristics of commodity thermoplastics.

The two volumes cover thermoplastics grouped within the following parts:

  • Acrylic Polymers and Copolymers
  • Acrylonitrile Polymers
  • Cellulosics Polymers
  • Ionomers
  • Olefinic Polymers
  • Polyacetals
  • Polyacetals
  • Polyamides
  • Polycarbonates
  • Polyesters
  • Polyurethanes
    Polycarbonates
  • Styrene Copolymers
  • Styrene Copolymers
  • Vinyl Chloride Polymers
  • Vinyl Polymers

Key Features

  • The single most comprehensive data source covering the chemical resistance properties of high consumption volume commercial thermoplastics
  • A rating number is provided for each test, summarizing the effect of the exposure medium on the given thermoplastic
  • The data covered in the two volumes is also provided as an online publication offering extended navigation and search features

Readership

Engineers and Scientists involved in designing and working with plastics across a range of sectors such as basic chemical processing industries; Food and Beverage, Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical; Aerospace, Automotive and other transportation; Defense; Medical Devices; Semiconductors

Table of Contents

Dedication

Material Index

Preface

In Preparation: Chemical Resistance of Specialty Thermoplastics

How To Use This Book

Abbreviations

Introduction to Plastics and Elastomers

1.1. Plastics and Polymers

1.2. Testing of Plastics

1.3. Selection Guides

Effect of Chemicals on Plastics and Elastomers

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Effect of Chemicals on Plastics and Elastomers

2.3. Chemical Reaction or Degradation Mechanisms

2.4. Physical Mechanism

2.5. Permeation of Chemicals through Plastics and Elastomers

2.6. Methods for Determination of Chemical Resistance of Plastics

2.7. Methods for Determination of Chemical Resistance of Rubbers and Elastomers

3. Cellulosics Polymers

3.1. Cellulose Acetate

3.2. Cellulose Acetate Butyrate (CAB)

3.3. Cellulose Propionate

4. Ionomers

4.1. Ionomer

8. Polyethylene, MDPE

8.1. Polyethylene, MDPE

10. Other Olefinic Polymers

10.1. Fluorinated Polyethylene (FPE)

10.2. Polycycloolefin

10.3. Polyethylene

10.4. Polyethylene, Copolymer

10.5. Polyethylene, Starch Modified LDPE

10.6. Polymethylpentene (PMP)

11. Acetal, Copolymer (POM Copolymer)

11.1. Acetal, Copolymer (POM Copolymer)

13. Nylon 11 (PA 11)

13.1. Nylon 11 (PA 11)

15. Nylon 46 (PA 46)

15.1. Nylon 46 (PA 46)

17. Nylon 610 (PA 610)

17.1. Nylon 610 (PA 610)

18. Nylon 612 (PA 612)

18.1. Nylon 612 (PA 612)

20. Nylon, amorphous (PA, amorphous)

20.1. Nylon, amorphous (PA, amorphous)

21. PoIycaprolactones

21.1. PoIycaprolactone

22. Polyamide, Nylon

22.1. Polyamide, Nylon

23. Other Polyamides

23.1. Polyamide

23.2. Polyamide, Nylon 6, Copolymer

23.3. Polyamide, Nylon 6, Modified

23.4. Polyamide, Nylon MXD6 (PA MXD6)

23.5. Polyamide, Nylon, Copolymer

23.6. Polyamide, Nylon, Modified

26. Other PoIyesters

26.1. PoIyethylene Glycol (PEG)

26.2. Polyester (PCT)

26.3. Polyester (PCTG)

26.4. Polyester (PETG)

27. Polyurethanes

27.1. Polyurethane

27.2. Rigid Thermoplastic Urethane (RTPU)

33. Vinyl Polymers

33.1. Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH)

33.2. Polyvinyl Alcohol Copolymer

33.3. Polyvinyl Butyral

CAS Registry Numbers – Chemical Sort

CAS Registry Numbers – Numeric Sort

About the Editor

William Woishnis

William Woishnis launched the first version of 'Chemical Resistance' in 1989, and went on to co-found William Andrew Publishing the following year. He later co-founded Knovel, offering a ground-breaking combination of online books and data, providing engineers with a productivity platform that is still widely used today. He passed away on August 2, 2009.

Sina Ebnesajjad

Sina Ebnesajjad

Sina Ebnesajjad is the series editor of Plastics Design Library (PDL) published in the William Andrew imprint of Elsevier. This Series is a unique series, comprising technology and applications handbooks, data books and practical guides tailored to the needs of practitioners. Sina was the editor-in-chief of William Andrew Publishing from 2005 to 2007, which was acquired by Elsevier in 2009.

He retired as a Senior Technology Associate in 2005 from the DuPont fluoropolymers after nearly 24 years of service. Sina founded of FluoroConsultants Group, LLC in 2006 where he continues to work. Sina earned his Bachelor of Science from the School of Engineering of the University of Tehran in 1976, Master of Science and PhD from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, all in Chemical Engineering.

He is author, editor and co-author of fifteen technical and data books including five handbooks on fluoropolymers technology and applications. He is author and co-author of three books in surface preparation and adhesion of materials, two of which are in their second editions. Sina has been involved with technical writing and publishing since 1974.

His experiences include fluoropolymer technologies (polytetrafluoroethylene and its copolymers) including polymerization, finishing, fabrication, product development, failure analysis, market development and technical service. Sina holds six patents.

