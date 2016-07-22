Chemical Resistance of Engineering Thermoplastics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323473576, 9780323473606

Chemical Resistance of Engineering Thermoplastics

1st Edition

Editors: Erwin Baur Katja Ruhrberg William Woishnis
eBook ISBN: 9780323473606
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323473576
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 22nd July 2016
Page Count: 1022
Table of Contents

1. Acrylonitrile Polymers

2. Polybutylene Terephthalates (PBT)

3. Polytrimethylene Terephthalates (PTT)

4. Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrenes (ABS)

5. Styrene Acrylonitriles (SAN) and Other Copolymers

6. Acrylic Polymers and Copolymers

7. Polyacetals

8. Polyamides

9. Polycarbonates (PC)

10. Polysulfides

11. Polysulfones

12. Aromatic Polyetherketones

13. Polyimides

14. Miscellaneous

Description

Chemical Resistance of Engineering Thermoplastics provides a comprehensive, cross-referenced compilation of chemical resistance data that explains the effect of thousands of reagents, the environment, and other exposure media on the properties and characteristics of engineering thermoplastics – plastics which are generally used in higher performance applications.

A huge range of exposure media are included, from aircraft fuel to alcohol, corn syrup to hydrochloric acid, and salt to silver acetate. This information has been substantially updated, curated, and organized by the engineers at M-Base Engineering + Software, a leading supplier of material databases, material information systems, product information systems, and material related simulation software.

This book is a must-have reference for engineers and scientists who are designing and working with plastics and elastomers in environments where they come into contact with corrosive or reactive substances, from food, pharmaceuticals, and medical devices to the automotive, aerospace, and semiconductor industries.

Key Features

  • Explains the effect of thousands of reagents, the environment, and other exposure media on the properties and characteristics of engineering thermoplastics
  • Substantially updated, curated, and organized by the engineers at M-Base Engineering + Software, a leading supplier of material databases and material information systems
  • Provides a comprehensive, cross-referenced compilation of chemical resistance data

Readership

Engineers and Scientists involved in designing and working with plastics across a range of sectors where plastics are in contact with chemical reagents and other substances that may react with plastic materials, such as food, pharmaceuticals and medical devices.

Details

No. of pages:
1022
Language:
English
Copyright:
© William Andrew 2016
Published:
Imprint:
William Andrew
eBook ISBN:
9780323473606
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323473576

About the Editors

Erwin Baur Editor

Erwin Baur attended the Technical University of Aachen, Germany where he studied Mechanical Engineering, specializing in Plastics Technology. He was previously a member of scientific staff (1984-1989) at the "Institut für Kunststoffverarbeitung" (IKV) in Aachen. He is currently founder and Managing Director of M-Base Engineering + Software GmbH: a leading international supplier of material databases, systems and software.

Affiliations and Expertise

M-Base Engineering + Software GmbH

Katja Ruhrberg Editor

Katja Ruhrberg is Material Data Manager at M-Base Engineering + Software GmbH in Aachen, Germany. She received her degree in Civil Engineering from the Technical University of Aachen and later spent six years as a Member of the Public Relation Staff at an institute of the RWTH (heinisch-Westfälische Technische Hochschule) Aachen.

Affiliations and Expertise

M-Base Engineering + Software GmbH

William Woishnis Editor

William Woishnis launched the first version of 'Chemical Resistance' in 1989, and went on to co-found William Andrew Publishing the following year. He later co-founded Knovel, offering a ground-breaking combination of online books and data, providing engineers with a productivity platform that is still widely used today. He passed away on August 2, 2009.

Affiliations and Expertise

Founder, William Andrew Publishing and Plastics Design Library

