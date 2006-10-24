Chemical Product Design: Towards a Perspective through Case Studies, Volume 23

PART I: Molecules

2. The Role of Crystallisation and Solubility Modelling in the Design of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (P. Crafts).

3. Computer-Aided Molecular Design Using a Linear Group Contribution Method for the Prediction of Pure Component Properties: Application to Solvent Selection (L. Constantinou et al.).

4. Solvent Design for Crystallization of Pharmaceutical Products (A.T. Karunanithi, L.E.K. Achenie).

5. Design of Liquid Enzyme Products with Built-in Liquid Detergent Stabilization System (P. Bach).

PART II: Structured/Multicomponent Products

6. Process Synthesis for Structured Food Products (F.M. Meeuse).

7. Marine Biofouling Protection: Design of Controlled Release Antifouling Paints (S. Kiil et al.).

8. Product-centered Process Synthesis and Development: Detergents (H.K. Fung et al.).

9. Design of the Dove® Beauty Bar (M.I. Hill, A.J. Post).

10. Epitaxial Silicon Wafers Using Plasma-enhanced Chemical-Vapor-Deposition (T.R. Sinno, W.D. Seider).

11. Design of Industrial Catalysts (K.A. Christensen).

12. Entrepreneurship and Product Design in Chemical Engineering Education (K.L. Yeung).

PART III: Other Case Studies and Views

13. Case Studies in Chemical Product Design

(K.K.H. Choy (ed.)).

14. Case Studies in Chemical Product Design (CAMD)

(R. Gani).

15. Nature of Chemical Products (L.A. Cisternas)

16. Product Development – What to Make, and How to Make (K.M. Ng et al.).