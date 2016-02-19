Chemical Process and Plant Design Bibliography
1st Edition
Authors: Ray
eBook ISBN: 9780815516354
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815512721
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 31st December 1991
Page Count: 223
Description
A bibliography of books and journal articles published on the subject of chemical process and plant design.
Table of Contents
Preface About the Author Acknowledgements About This Bibliography List of Journals, Abbreviations Used, and Years Covered Other Useful Journals
