Chemical plant Taxonomy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123955401, 9780323146241

Chemical plant Taxonomy

1st Edition

Editors: T Swain
eBook ISBN: 9780323146241
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1963
Page Count: 554
Description

Chemical Plant Taxonomy focuses on the classification of plants based on their chemical composition. Composed of contributions of authors, the text first considers the methods of plant taxonomy. Folk taxonomy; Linnaean and post-Linnaean taxonomy; Darwin and ""Evolutionary Taxonomy""; and the development of taxonomic practice are considered. The book continues with discussions on the theoretical and practical aspects of the ""species"" concepts and an outline of the history of chemical taxonomy. The selection also looks at the qualities of chemotaxonomy, the usefulness of chemistry in plant taxonomy, biosynthetic pathways, and the factors affecting the production of secondary plant products. The text discusses the distribution of alkanes. The isolation and characterization of alkanes; taxonomic applications of alkanes; biogenesis of alkanes; and fossil alkanes are discussed. The selection highlights the chemical taxonomy of acetylenic compounds, the distribution of fatty acids in plant lipids, distribution of aliphatic polyols, cyclitols, plant glycosides, and alkaloids. The text is a good source of information for readers wanting to study the taxonomy of chemical plants.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

1. Methods of Classical Plant Taxonomy

2. Species Concepts: Theoretical and Practical Aspects

3. History of Chemical Taxonomy

4. Some Aspects of Chemotaxonomy

5. Usefulness of Chemistry in Plant Taxonomy as Illustrated by the Flavonoid Constituents

6. Biosynthetic Pathways

7. Intrinsic and Extrinsic Factors Affecting the Production of Natural Products

8. The Distribution of Alkanes

9. Chemical Taxonomy of Acetylenic Compounds

10. The Distribution of Fatty Acids in Plant Lipids

11. The Distribution of Aliphatic Polyols and Cyclitols

12. The Distribution of Plant Glycosides

13. Distribution of Anthocyanins in Higher Plants

14. The Taxonomic Significance of Alkaloids

15. The Distribution of Alkaloids in the Rutaceae

16. The Distribution of Sulfur Compounds

Appendix

Author Index

Plant Genera and Species Index

Chemical Compounds Index

Details

No. of pages:
554
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1963
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323146241

About the Editor

T Swain

