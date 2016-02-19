Chemical plant Taxonomy
1st Edition
Description
Chemical Plant Taxonomy focuses on the classification of plants based on their chemical composition. Composed of contributions of authors, the text first considers the methods of plant taxonomy. Folk taxonomy; Linnaean and post-Linnaean taxonomy; Darwin and ""Evolutionary Taxonomy""; and the development of taxonomic practice are considered. The book continues with discussions on the theoretical and practical aspects of the ""species"" concepts and an outline of the history of chemical taxonomy. The selection also looks at the qualities of chemotaxonomy, the usefulness of chemistry in plant taxonomy, biosynthetic pathways, and the factors affecting the production of secondary plant products. The text discusses the distribution of alkanes. The isolation and characterization of alkanes; taxonomic applications of alkanes; biogenesis of alkanes; and fossil alkanes are discussed. The selection highlights the chemical taxonomy of acetylenic compounds, the distribution of fatty acids in plant lipids, distribution of aliphatic polyols, cyclitols, plant glycosides, and alkaloids. The text is a good source of information for readers wanting to study the taxonomy of chemical plants.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
1. Methods of Classical Plant Taxonomy
2. Species Concepts: Theoretical and Practical Aspects
3. History of Chemical Taxonomy
4. Some Aspects of Chemotaxonomy
5. Usefulness of Chemistry in Plant Taxonomy as Illustrated by the Flavonoid Constituents
6. Biosynthetic Pathways
7. Intrinsic and Extrinsic Factors Affecting the Production of Natural Products
8. The Distribution of Alkanes
9. Chemical Taxonomy of Acetylenic Compounds
10. The Distribution of Fatty Acids in Plant Lipids
11. The Distribution of Aliphatic Polyols and Cyclitols
12. The Distribution of Plant Glycosides
13. Distribution of Anthocyanins in Higher Plants
14. The Taxonomic Significance of Alkaloids
15. The Distribution of Alkaloids in the Rutaceae
16. The Distribution of Sulfur Compounds
Appendix
Author Index
Plant Genera and Species Index
Chemical Compounds Index
