Chemical Physics and Quantum Chemistry, Volume 81
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Janos Ladik Some reminiscences
Maximilian Seel
2. Fundamental symmetries, parity violation and tunneling in chiral and chiral molecules
Martin Quack
3. Attosecond resolved Quantum Chemistry
Cleanthes Nicolaides
4. Competing Excited-State Deactivation Processes in Bacteriophytochromes
Bo Durbeej
5. A New Family of Two-Dimensional Covalent Organic Nanosheets
Hans Ågren
6. Directional Chemical Perspective with Next Generation QTAIM
Samantha Jenkins
7. A Study of the protein-DNA backbone interaction in the presence of Dications
Attila Bende
8. On the Development and Implementation of Multi-CPU Parallel Versions of Accurate, General Purpose, Methods of Multireference Perturbation Theories
Mark Hoffmann
9. Quantum mechanical non-Born-Oppenheimer calculations of small atoms and molecules
Ludwik Adamowicz
10. Environment Contribution to Molecular Spectroscopy, Reactivity and Photochemistry
Sylvio Canuto
11. Molecules driven by light: Electron and nuclear dynamics
Peter Saalfrank
12. Machine Learning for electron-transfer couplings
Chao-Ping Hsu
13. Limits of Stability in Three-Body Coulomb Systems
Hazel Cox
14. Quantum Chemistry Assisted by Machine Learning
Pavlo O. Dral
15. Theoretical Study of Bisphenol A Photolysis
Elena Bocharnikova
Description
Advances in Quantum Chemistry presents surveys of current topics in this rapidly developing field one that has emerged at the cross section of the historically established areas of mathematics, physics, chemistry, and biology. It features detailed reviews written by leading international researchers. In this volume the readers are presented with an exciting combination of themes.
Key Features
- Presents surveys of current topics in this rapidly-developing field that has emerged at the cross section of the historically established areas of mathematics, physics, chemistry and biology
- Features detailed reviews written by leading international researchers
- Topics include: New advances in Quantum Chemical Physics; Original theory and a contemporary overview of the field of Theoretical Chemical Physics; State-of-the-Art calculations in Theoretical Chemistry
Readership
Research students, young professional scientists and established theoretical chemists and physicists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st September 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128197578
About the Serial Volume Editors
Erkki Brandas Serial Volume Editor
Erkki Brändas was born in Tampere, Finland in July1940 and was, as a Finnish war child, transported to Sweden in February 1942, finally adopted by his Swedish parents and given Swedish citizenship in 1947. He received his FL (PhD) in 1969 and Doctor of Philosophy (habilitation) in 1972, both at Uppsala University. Except for guest professorships in USA, Germany, Israel, he spent his professional career in Uppsala employed as Assistant- Associate- and Full Professor from 1975 until retirement in 2007. In addition to serving as chairman of the department of Quantum Chemistry, he was appointed Executive Director of the Uppsala Graduate School Advanced Instrumentation and Measurement supervising the doctoral education of 35 PhD’s from 1997-2007. He has served on various international scientific and editorial boards, e.g. Wiley, Elsevier and Springer including the service as Editor-in-Chief for the International Journal of Quantum Chemistry, Series Editor of the Advances in Quantum Chemistry. He is the current President of the International Society for Theoretical Chemical Physics, since 15 years, chairing a variety of international congresses and other numerous meetings, schools and workshops. He has published over 260 articles and edited more than 50 books on fundamental theoretical chemical physics from research on atoms, molecules and solid-state physics to complex enough systems in biology – from the microscopic realm to the cosmological rank.
Affiliations and Expertise
Uppsala University, Sweden
Kenneth Ruud Serial Volume Editor
Kenneth Ruud is a professor of theoretical chemistry at UiT The Arctic University of Norway (Norway). He received his Ph.D. degree from the University of Oslo in 1998 (supervisor Trygve Helgaker) and spent 2 years as a postdoctoral fellow in San Diego with Peter Taylor before moving to Tromsø in 2001. His main research interests are development of new ab initio methods for the study of molecular properties and light-matter interactions for both relativistic and non-relativistic quantum-chemical methods. Additional interests include solvent effects (continuum and QM/MM methods) and the effects of molecular vibrations on molecular properties. He is an author of several quantum chemistry program: Dalton, Dirac, ReSpect, and OpenRSP.
Affiliations and Expertise
UiT The Arctic University of Norway, Norway