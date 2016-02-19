Chemical Oceanography
1st Edition
Volume 8
Editors: J. P. Riley R. Chester
eBook ISBN: 9781483219837
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1983
Page Count: 414
Description
Chemical Oceanography, Volume 8 covers the progress in marine chemistry. The book discusses the influence of pressure on chemical processes in the sea; the geochemical ocean sections study; and the trace elements in sea water. The text also describes the chemistry of interstitial waters of deep sea sediments and the interpretation of deep sea drilling data; the hydrothermal fluxes in the ocean; and the natural water photochemistry. Oceanographers, chemists, and people involved in marine and atmospheric sciences will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Symbols and Units Used in the Text
List of Symbols Used in Chapter 43
Chapter 43. Influence of Pressure on Chemical Processes in the Sea
43.1. Introduction
43.2. Partial molal volume and compressibility data
43.3. Estimation of partial molal volumes and compressibilities of electrolytes in sea-water
43.4. Errors in estimating γp± / γo± and Kp / K° from partial molal volume and compressibility data
43.5. Effect of pressure on ionic equilibria in water and sea-water
43.6. Effect of pressure on the thermodynamic properties of sea-water
43.7. Summary
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 44. The Geochemical Ocean Sections Study - GEOSECS
44.1. Introduction
44.2. Hydrographic parameters
44.3. Marine chemical studies
44.4. Isotope studies
44.5. Summary
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 45. Trace Elements in Sea-water
45.1. Introduction
45.2. Types of distributions
45.3. Input of trace elements to the oceans
45.4. Recycling of trace elements within the oceans
45.5. The trace elements in sea-water
45.6. Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 46. The Chemistry of Interstitial Waters of Deep Sea Sediments: Interpretation of Deep Sea Drilling Data
46.1. Introduction
46.2. Experimental techniques
46.3. Concentration-depth profiles: mass transport and reaction
46.4. Sites with conservative Ca and Mg concentration-depth profiles
46.5. Sites with non-conservative Ca and Mg concentration-depth profiles
46.6. Geochemical mass balance
46.7. Reactions in the sediment column - recrystallization of car bonatesand diagenesis of silica
46.8. Hydrothermal activity: effects on interstitial water chemistry
46.9. Diagenesis of organic matter - hemipelagic sediments
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 47. Hydrothermal Fluxes in the Ocean
47.1. Introduction
47.2. Evidence from geophysical observations
47.3. Evidence from experimental observations
47.4. Evidence from field observations
47.5. Evidence from hot springs on the ocean floor
47.6. Estimates of hydrothermal fluxes
47.7. Summary and discussion
References
Chapter 48. Natural Water Photochemistry
48.1. Introduction
48.2. Preliminary survey
48.3. Photochemistry in natural waters
48.4. Specific examples
48.5. Other recent work
48.6. Free radicals in natural waters
Acknowledgments
References
Index
Contents of Volumes 1-7
Details
- No. of pages:
- 414
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1983
- Published:
- 28th January 1983
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483219837
About the Editor
J. P. Riley
R. Chester
Affiliations and Expertise
Oceangraphy Laboratories, Dept. of Earth Sciences, University of Liverpool, England
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.