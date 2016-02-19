Chemical Oceanography, Volume 8 covers the progress in marine chemistry. The book discusses the influence of pressure on chemical processes in the sea; the geochemical ocean sections study; and the trace elements in sea water. The text also describes the chemistry of interstitial waters of deep sea sediments and the interpretation of deep sea drilling data; the hydrothermal fluxes in the ocean; and the natural water photochemistry. Oceanographers, chemists, and people involved in marine and atmospheric sciences will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents



Contributors

Preface

Symbols and Units Used in the Text

List of Symbols Used in Chapter 43

Chapter 43. Influence of Pressure on Chemical Processes in the Sea

43.1. Introduction

43.2. Partial molal volume and compressibility data

43.3. Estimation of partial molal volumes and compressibilities of electrolytes in sea-water

43.4. Errors in estimating γp± / γo± and Kp / K° from partial molal volume and compressibility data

43.5. Effect of pressure on ionic equilibria in water and sea-water

43.6. Effect of pressure on the thermodynamic properties of sea-water

43.7. Summary

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 44. The Geochemical Ocean Sections Study - GEOSECS

44.1. Introduction

44.2. Hydrographic parameters

44.3. Marine chemical studies

44.4. Isotope studies

44.5. Summary

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 45. Trace Elements in Sea-water

45.1. Introduction

45.2. Types of distributions

45.3. Input of trace elements to the oceans

45.4. Recycling of trace elements within the oceans

45.5. The trace elements in sea-water

45.6. Conclusions

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 46. The Chemistry of Interstitial Waters of Deep Sea Sediments: Interpretation of Deep Sea Drilling Data

46.1. Introduction

46.2. Experimental techniques

46.3. Concentration-depth profiles: mass transport and reaction

46.4. Sites with conservative Ca and Mg concentration-depth profiles

46.5. Sites with non-conservative Ca and Mg concentration-depth profiles

46.6. Geochemical mass balance

46.7. Reactions in the sediment column - recrystallization of car bonatesand diagenesis of silica

46.8. Hydrothermal activity: effects on interstitial water chemistry

46.9. Diagenesis of organic matter - hemipelagic sediments

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 47. Hydrothermal Fluxes in the Ocean

47.1. Introduction

47.2. Evidence from geophysical observations

47.3. Evidence from experimental observations

47.4. Evidence from field observations

47.5. Evidence from hot springs on the ocean floor

47.6. Estimates of hydrothermal fluxes

47.7. Summary and discussion

References

Chapter 48. Natural Water Photochemistry

48.1. Introduction

48.2. Preliminary survey

48.3. Photochemistry in natural waters

48.4. Specific examples

48.5. Other recent work

48.6. Free radicals in natural waters

Acknowledgments

References

Index

Contents of Volumes 1-7

