Chemical Oceanography, Second Edition, Volume 6, provides an overview of the state of knowledge in chemical oceanography. The present volume contains five chapters that focus on marine sediments. It begins with a discussion of the process of chemical diagenesis in sediments. Subsequent chapters deal with the factors that regulate the input and diagenesis of organic matter in sediments; interstitial waters of marine sediments; the mineralogy and geochemistry of near-shore sediments; and the geochemistry of deep-sea sediments.

Table of Contents



Contributors to Volume 6

Preface

Contents of Volumes 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5

Symbols and Units Used in the Text

Chapter 30 Chemical Diagenesis in Sediments

30.1 Introduction

30.2 Changes in Organic Constituents

30.3 Redox and pH Controls in Sediments

30.4 Diagenesis of Major and Minor Elements

References

Chapter 31 Factors Controlling the Distribution and Early Diagenesis of Organic Material in Marine Sediments

31.1 Introduction

31.2 Selection of Data

31.3 Environmental Factors Regulating the Input of Organic Matter to Sediments

31.4 Factors Determining the Diagenesis of the Organic Matter in Sediments

31.5 Palaeoenvironmental Criteria

31.6 Summary and Conclusions

References

Chapter 32 Interstitial Waters of Marine Sediments

32.1 Introduction and Historical Background

32.2 Sampling of Interstitial Waters

32.3 Distribution and Major Results of Interstitial Water Studies

32.4 Diagenesis

32.5 The Influence of Sea Floor Sediments on Ocean Waters

References

Chapter 33 The Mineralogy and Geochemistry of Near-Shore Sediments

33.1 Introduction

33.2 Sedimentological Considerations

33.3 Composition of Marine Sediments

33.4 Detrital Sediments

33.5 Biogenous Sediments

33.6 Authigenic Components in Near-shore Sediments

33.7 Oxic and Anoxic Sediments

33.8 The Geochemical Balance and Near-shore Sediments

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 34 The Geochemistry of Deep-Sea Sediments

34.1 Introduction

34.2 The Distribution of the Chemical Elements in Deep-Sea Sediments

34.2.1 Introduction

34.2.2 Major Elements

34.2.3 Trace Elements

References

Subject Index