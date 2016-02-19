Chemical Oceanography
2nd Edition
Editors: J. P. Riley R. Chester
eBook ISBN: 9781483257587
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1976
Page Count: 428
Description
Chemical Oceanography, Second Edition, Volume 6, provides an overview of the state of knowledge in chemical oceanography. The present volume contains five chapters that focus on marine sediments. It begins with a discussion of the process of chemical diagenesis in sediments. Subsequent chapters deal with the factors that regulate the input and diagenesis of organic matter in sediments; interstitial waters of marine sediments; the mineralogy and geochemistry of near-shore sediments; and the geochemistry of deep-sea sediments.
Table of Contents
Contributors to Volume 6
Preface
Contents of Volumes 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5
Symbols and Units Used in the Text
Chapter 30 Chemical Diagenesis in Sediments
30.1 Introduction
30.2 Changes in Organic Constituents
30.3 Redox and pH Controls in Sediments
30.4 Diagenesis of Major and Minor Elements
References
Chapter 31 Factors Controlling the Distribution and Early Diagenesis of Organic Material in Marine Sediments
31.1 Introduction
31.2 Selection of Data
31.3 Environmental Factors Regulating the Input of Organic Matter to Sediments
31.4 Factors Determining the Diagenesis of the Organic Matter in Sediments
31.5 Palaeoenvironmental Criteria
31.6 Summary and Conclusions
References
Chapter 32 Interstitial Waters of Marine Sediments
32.1 Introduction and Historical Background
32.2 Sampling of Interstitial Waters
32.3 Distribution and Major Results of Interstitial Water Studies
32.4 Diagenesis
32.5 The Influence of Sea Floor Sediments on Ocean Waters
References
Chapter 33 The Mineralogy and Geochemistry of Near-Shore Sediments
33.1 Introduction
33.2 Sedimentological Considerations
33.3 Composition of Marine Sediments
33.4 Detrital Sediments
33.5 Biogenous Sediments
33.6 Authigenic Components in Near-shore Sediments
33.7 Oxic and Anoxic Sediments
33.8 The Geochemical Balance and Near-shore Sediments
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 34 The Geochemistry of Deep-Sea Sediments
34.1 Introduction
34.2 The Distribution of the Chemical Elements in Deep-Sea Sediments
34.2.1 Introduction
34.2.2 Major Elements
34.2.3 Trace Elements
References
Subject Index
About the Editor
J. P. Riley
R. Chester
Affiliations and Expertise
Oceangraphy Laboratories, Dept. of Earth Sciences, University of Liverpool, England
