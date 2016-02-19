Chemical Mutagens Environmental Effects on Biological Systems
1st Edition
Description
Chemical Mutagens: Environmental Effects on Biological Systems brings together relevant facts about synthetic and naturally occurring mutagenic chemicals. Organized into two parts, this book begins with a simple discussion on the modern concepts of the gene at the molecular and biochemical levels. The first part also looks into the different types of mutations and how they form, as well as the biological systems used for their detection. The second part deals with the individual chemical mutagens of environmental significance, including their manufacture, occurrence, method of detection, degradation, and metabolism. It also discusses the types of mutation chemical mutagens induce in the various test systems that have been utilized. This book will serve as single source material for its utility to students, investigators, and those involved with public health.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
1. Introduction
Text
References
2. Nature of Genetic Material
I. Genes and DNA
II. Chemical Composition and Structure
III. Replication and Gene Expression
References
3. Mode of Action and Types of Mutations Induced by Chemicals
I. Substitution by Base Analogs
II. Chemical Alterations of DNA and Its Constituent Nucleotides
III. Compounds That Physically Bind to DNA
IV. Depolymerization of DNA
V. Somatic Mutations and Carcinogenesis
References
4. Repair of Genetic Damage
I. Variation among Species
II. Types of Reparable Damage and Mechanism of Repair
III. Methods for Studying Repair in Mammalian Cells
References
5. Test System for the Detection and Scoring of Mutants
I. DNA Transformation
II. Bacteriophage
III. Bacterial Test Systems
IV. Ascomycete
V. Drosophila
VI. Cytological Examination of Chromosomes
VII. Mammalian Test Systems
References
6. Tabular Summaries of Chemical Mutagens
Text
References
7. Alkylating Agents I (Aziridines, Mustards, Nitrosamines, and Related Derivatives)
Text
References
8. Alkylating Agents II (Epoxides, Aldehydes, Lactones, AIkyI Sulfates, Alkane Sulfonic Esters, and Related Derivatives)
Text
References
9. Drugs, Food Additives, Pesticides, and Miscellaneous Mutagens
Text
References
Details
- No. of pages:
- 378
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1970
- Published:
- 1st January 1970
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323153256