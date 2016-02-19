Chemical Mutagens Environmental Effects on Biological Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122571503, 9780323153256

Chemical Mutagens Environmental Effects on Biological Systems

1st Edition

Authors: L Fishbein
eBook ISBN: 9780323153256
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1970
Page Count: 378
Description

Chemical Mutagens: Environmental Effects on Biological Systems brings together relevant facts about synthetic and naturally occurring mutagenic chemicals. Organized into two parts, this book begins with a simple discussion on the modern concepts of the gene at the molecular and biochemical levels. The first part also looks into the different types of mutations and how they form, as well as the biological systems used for their detection. The second part deals with the individual chemical mutagens of environmental significance, including their manufacture, occurrence, method of detection, degradation, and metabolism. It also discusses the types of mutation chemical mutagens induce in the various test systems that have been utilized. This book will serve as single source material for its utility to students, investigators, and those involved with public health.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Preface

1. Introduction

Text

References

2. Nature of Genetic Material

I. Genes and DNA

II. Chemical Composition and Structure

III. Replication and Gene Expression

References

3. Mode of Action and Types of Mutations Induced by Chemicals

I. Substitution by Base Analogs

II. Chemical Alterations of DNA and Its Constituent Nucleotides

III. Compounds That Physically Bind to DNA

IV. Depolymerization of DNA

V. Somatic Mutations and Carcinogenesis

References

4. Repair of Genetic Damage

I. Variation among Species

II. Types of Reparable Damage and Mechanism of Repair

III. Methods for Studying Repair in Mammalian Cells

References

5. Test System for the Detection and Scoring of Mutants

I. DNA Transformation

II. Bacteriophage

III. Bacterial Test Systems

IV. Ascomycete

V. Drosophila

VI. Cytological Examination of Chromosomes

VII. Mammalian Test Systems

References

6. Tabular Summaries of Chemical Mutagens

Text

References

7. Alkylating Agents I (Aziridines, Mustards, Nitrosamines, and Related Derivatives)

Text

References

8. Alkylating Agents II (Epoxides, Aldehydes, Lactones, AIkyI Sulfates, Alkane Sulfonic Esters, and Related Derivatives)

Text

References

9. Drugs, Food Additives, Pesticides, and Miscellaneous Mutagens

Text

References




Details

No. of pages:
378
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1970
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323153256

About the Author

L Fishbein

