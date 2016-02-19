Chemical Mutagens: Environmental Effects on Biological Systems brings together relevant facts about synthetic and naturally occurring mutagenic chemicals. Organized into two parts, this book begins with a simple discussion on the modern concepts of the gene at the molecular and biochemical levels. The first part also looks into the different types of mutations and how they form, as well as the biological systems used for their detection. The second part deals with the individual chemical mutagens of environmental significance, including their manufacture, occurrence, method of detection, degradation, and metabolism. It also discusses the types of mutation chemical mutagens induce in the various test systems that have been utilized. This book will serve as single source material for its utility to students, investigators, and those involved with public health.