Chemical Modulators of Protein Misfolding and Neurodegenerative Disease
1st Edition
Description
This book is a neurochemistry-based companion for Protein Misfolding and Neurodegenerative Diseases: Molecular Targets, an Elsevier title by the same author publishing in December 2014. While the first book focuses on biology and molecular targets, this companion book describes how these targets are regulated by small molecules and disease-modifying compounds. The book begins with a brief introduction to how key proteins become dysfunctional, and each subsequent chapter describes major disease mechanisms in Alzheimer’s and other tauopathies. Properties and development status of these molecular targets and disease mechanisms are thoroughly described, as are small molecule effectors of autophagy and dis-aggregating agents.
Key Features
- Written to provide comprehensive coverage of neurodegenerative disease-modifying compounds
- Provides discipline-specific chapters that cover medicinal chemistry and clinical applications
- Provides an overview of more than 200 chemical classes and lead compounds, acting on selected molecular targets that are of relevance to any neurodegenerative disorder
- Coverage of misfolding diseases, chaperone proteins, ubiquitination and autophagy/oncology makes this book suitable for structural neurochemists, chemists, biologists, non-CNS scientists, and scientists interested in drug discovery
Readership
Researchers, graduate students and post-doctoral fellows in neuroscience and biomedical sciences; clinicians
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Abbreviations
- Chapter 1: Chemical Modulators of Protein Misfolding, Neurodegeneration and Tau
- Abstract
- 1.1. Tau-targeted compounds
- 1.2. Aβ-targeted compounds
- Chapter 2: Targeting the Protein Quality Control (PQC) Machinery
- Abstract
- 2.1. Molecular chaperones, PQC, and neurodegeneration
- 2.2. Hsp27
- 2.3. Hsp70
- 2.4. Hsp90
- 2.5. Recap
- Chapter 3: Targeting Proteasomal Degradation of Soluble, Misfolded Proteins
- Abstract
- 3.1. UPS-mediated degradation of misfolded proteins
- 3.2. CHIP
- 3.3. USP14
- 3.4. Recap
- Chapter 4: Targeting Unselective Autophagy of Cellular Aggregates
- Abstract
- 4.1. Macroautophagy mediated degradation of protein aggregates
- 4.2. mTORC1
- 4.3. Small molecule enhancers of rapamycin (SMERs)
- 4.4. Recap
- Chapter 5: Targeting Selective Autophagy of Insoluble Protein Aggregates
- Abstract
- 5.1. Aggrephagy-mediated degradation of protein aggregates
- 5.2. p62
- 5.3. HDAC6
- 5.4. Recap
- Chapter 6: Targeting Assembly and Disassembly of Protein Aggregates
- Abstract
- 6.1. Disordered protein aggregates and ordered amyloid fibrils
- 6.2. Interfering with (neuro) toxic tau species in the aggregation process
- 6.3. HSP110-driven disaggregation
- 6.4. Recap
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 260
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 12th January 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128019597
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128019443
About the Author
Pierfausto Seneci
Dr. Pierfausto Seneci is Associate Professor in the Department of Organic and Industrial Chemistry at the University of Milan. He is currently affiliated with the University of Milan Centre for Interdisciplinary Biomolecular Studies and Industrial Applications (CISI) Centre of Excellence, and is responsible for the Combinatorial Chemistry/High Throughput MedChem Laboratory. He has over 20 years of medicinal chemistry experience working in industry, and held business development positions with GSK, Sanofi, and start-up pharmaceutical companies including Sirenade and NiKem working in drug discovery, neurodegeneration, oncology, and antibacterials. He is author of approximately 80 papers on the topic and several book chapters, including the book “Solid-Phase Synthesis and Combinatorial Technologies” with Wiley-Interscience in 2000.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Organic and Industrial Chemistry, University of Milan, Milan, Italy