Chemical Modeling for Air Resources

1st Edition

Fundamentals, Applications, and Corroborative Analysis

Authors: Jinyou Liang
eBook ISBN: 9780124114869
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124081352
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 8th May 2013
Page Count: 298
Description

Chemical Modeling for Air Resources describes fundamental topics in chemical modeling and its scientific and regulatory applications in air pollution problems, such as ozone hole, acid rain, climate change, particulate matter, and other air toxins. A number of corroborative analysis methods are described to help extract information from model data. With many examples, Chemical Modeling for Air Resources may serve as a textbook for graduate students and reference for professionals in fields of atmospheric science, environmental science and engineering.

Key Features

  • Presents atmospheric chemical modeling from both scientific and regulatory perspectives
  • Includes a range of topics for each pollutant, including the science of how it forms, its health effects, the regulatory context, and modeling
  • A succinct overview for air quality regulators and industry consultants interested in the most widely used modeling software

Readership

Atmospheric scientists

Table of Contents

Preface

Part One: Fundamentals

1. Chemical composition of the atmosphere of the Earth

1.1 Atmospheric composition from observation and theory

1.2 Trace chemicals observed in the troposphere

1.3 Trace chemicals observed in the stratosphere

1.4 Greenhouse chemicals in the atmosphere

1.5 Toxic chemicals in breathing zones

Summary

2. Chemical reactions in the atmosphere

2.1 Inorganic reactions

2.2 Organic reactions

2.3 Heterogeneous reactions

2.4 Ozone photochemical mechanisms

Summary

3. Radiation in the atmosphere

3.1 Distribution of the solar spectrum

3.2 Long-wave radiation

3.3 Radiative transfer measures

3.4 Simulating radiation fields in the atmosphere

Summary

4. Modeling chemical changes in the atmosphere

4.1 Chemical ordinary differential equations

4.2 Accurate solvers

4.3 Empirical solvers

4.4 Optimization techniques

4.5 Current issues

Summary

Part Two: Applications

5. Ozone hole

5.1 Discovery of the stratospheric ozone hole

5.2 Mechanism of formation of the ozone hole

5.3 Simulating the ozone hole in the stratosphere

5.4 Chronology of the ozone hole and remaining issues

Summary

6. Acid rain

6.1 Observations of acid rain

6.2 Mechanism of formation of acid rain

6.3 Simulating acid rain

6.4 Current issues on acid rain

Summary

7. Climate change

7.1 Observed climate parameters

7.2 Observed climate changes and greenhouse gases

7.3 Simulating anthropogenic climate change

7.4 Current issues on climate change

Summary

8. Surface oxidants

8.1 Observations of surface ozone and other oxidants

8.2 Effects of oxidants on humans and plants

8.3 Efforts to control ozone

8.4 Regulatory ozone modeling

8.5 Current issues

Summary

9. Particulate matter

9.1 Physical and chemical characteristics of atmospheric PM

9.2 Mechanism of formation of PM

9.3 Health hazards of PM

9.4 PM pollution control

9.5 Challenges of simulating PM in the atmosphere

Summary

10. Other toxins in the air

10.1 Toxic metals

10.2 Toxic aromatics

10.3 Other air toxins

10.4 Pollutants in built environments

10.5 Techniques for simulating air toxins

Summary

Part Three: Analysis

11. Corroborative analysis tools

11.1 Indicator ratios for ozone

11.2 Charge balance for PM

11.3 Factor analysis

11.4 Sensitivity analysis

11.5 Adjoint method

11.6 Current issues

Summary

References

Index

About the Author

Jinyou Liang

Dr. Jinyou Liang is a recipient of Zhejiang 4th Thousand Talent Plan at Zhejiang University of P.R. China.

He received four degrees related to the book contents: B.S. on Environmental Chemistry at Nankai University (1981-1985); M.S. on Atmospheric Chemistry at the Research Center of Eco-Environmental Studies, Chinese Academy of Sciences (1985-1988); S.M. on Environmental Engineering and Ph.D. on Atmospheric Chemical Modeling at Harvard University (1991-1997); postdoctoral study at Stanford University (1997-2000).

He served in both China and US government agencies for clean air efforts. He worked in Chinese Research Academy of Environmental Sciences for two years and in California Air Resources Board and Bay Area Air Quality Management District for eleven years, to help develop and implement pollution mitigation measures from chemical modelling perspectives.

Reviews

"…Liang has been developing, applying, and analyzing chemical models for air resource research and regulatory purposes in China and the US for more than 20 years. Here he presents a concise tutorial on the practice for graduate students and beginning researchers." --Reference & Research Book News, October 2013

Ratings and Reviews

