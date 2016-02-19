Chemical Microbiology: An Introduction to Microbial Physiology, Third Edition covers aspects of the chemical activities of microorganisms.

The book describes the molecular architecture of microorganisms, the methods used in studying this molecular architecture; and the ways by which microorganisms can respond to and modify their environment. The text also discusses the various environmental factors that influence microbial activity. The book tackles the principles, the strategies employed, and the methods used in the studies of microbial metabolism. The transport of compounds into and out of microorganisms by the solute-transport processes and endocytosis; the principles of bioenergetics and biosynthesis; and the regulation of metabolism are also considered. The book tackles as well the growth, survival and differentiation of microorganisms.

Biologists, microbiologists, chemical microbiologists, geneticists, and biochemists will find this book invaluable.