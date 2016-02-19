Chemical Microbiology - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780408706834, 9781483103556

Chemical Microbiology

3rd Edition

An Introduction to Microbial Physiology

Authors: A. H. Rose
eBook ISBN: 9781483103556
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1976
Page Count: 480
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Chemical Microbiology: An Introduction to Microbial Physiology, Third Edition covers aspects of the chemical activities of microorganisms.
The book describes the molecular architecture of microorganisms, the methods used in studying this molecular architecture; and the ways by which microorganisms can respond to and modify their environment. The text also discusses the various environmental factors that influence microbial activity. The book tackles the principles, the strategies employed, and the methods used in the studies of microbial metabolism. The transport of compounds into and out of microorganisms by the solute-transport processes and endocytosis; the principles of bioenergetics and biosynthesis; and the regulation of metabolism are also considered. The book tackles as well the growth, survival and differentiation of microorganisms.
Biologists, microbiologists, chemical microbiologists, geneticists, and biochemists will find this book invaluable.

Table of Contents


Abbreviations and Symbols

1 Introduction

2 Molecular Architecture

3 The Environment

4 An Introduction to Microbial Metabolism

5 Transport of Compounds into and out of Micro-organisms

6 Energy-Yielding Metabolism

7 Energy Expenditure: Biosyntheses

8 Regulation of Metabolism

9 Growth and Survival

10 Differentiation

Index

Details

No. of pages:
480
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1976
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483103556

About the Author

A. H. Rose

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.