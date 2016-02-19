Chemical Methods of Rock Analysis
3rd Edition
Table of Contents
The composition of rock material; Sample decomposition; Classical scheme for the analysis of silicate rocks; The rapid analysis of silicate rocks; The alkali metals; Aluminium; Antimony; Arsenic; Barium; Beryllium; Bismuth; Boron; Cadmium; Calcium; Carbon; Chlorine; Bromine and iodine; Chromium; Cobalt; Copper; Flourine; Gallium; Germanium; Hydrogen; Indium; Iron; Lead; Magnesium; Manganese; Mercury; Molybdenum and tungsten; Nickel; Niobium and tantalum; Nitrogen; Phosphorus; Scandium; Yttrium and the lanthanide; Rare earths; Selenium and tellurium; Silicon; Silver; Gold and the platinum metals; Strontium; Sulphur; Thallium; Thorium; Tin
Description
A practical guide to the methods in general use for the complete analysis of silicate rock material and for the determination of all those elements present in major, minor or trace amounts in silicate and other rocks that are routinely, commonly or occasionally determined by methods that are considered to be essentially chemical in character. Such methods include those based upon spectrophotometry, flame emission spectrometry and atomic absorption spectroscopy, as well as gravimetry, titrimetry and the use of ion-selective electrodes. Separation stages are described in full, using precipitation, solvent extraction, distillation, and ion-ex procedures as appropriate. The third edition has been fully revised and updated.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 379
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1981
- Published:
- 1st January 1981
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080984803
Reviews
@qu:The overall worth of the book remains. It is recommended alike for those preparing or attending introductory courses in geochemical analysis and to those working full time in the field.
Mineralogical Magazine @source: @qu:It is quite obvious that this book has been written by practising analysts with similar readers in mind who wish to make reference to an up-to-date handbook on the analysis of elements of silicate rock and like materials. The methods, arranged alphabetically in relation to the elements, are well set out in standard form and are frequently described, with alternative procedures... The procedures themselves are sufficiently detailed to be of immediate use, often without need to delve into the numerous references...well worth having in the laboratory...
J. Assoc. Publ. Analysis @source:
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
D. Hutchison Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Geochemistry and Petrology Division, Institute of Geological Sciences (N.E.R.C.), London, UK
P G JEFFREY Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Laboratory of the Government Chemist, London, UK