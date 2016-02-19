Chemical Mediation of Coevolution explores the degree to which chemicals are the currency of information exchange in coevolved systems; it also reexamines existing concepts of coevolution through interpretation of chemical parameters. The contents of this volume are based on the ""Chemical Mediation of Coevolution"" symposium held on 14-15 August 1985 as part of the 36th annual AIBS meeting at the University of Florida. The volume contains 18 chapters majority of which address plant-chemical-insect systems. Explorations are also made into mammalian systems and into insect mimicry, as that process derives ultimately from herbivory upon plants. The data thus presented will specifically address chemistry as a factor in the establishment and maintenance of coevolution, and test coevolutionary concepts for their pertinence to chemically mediated systems. It is hoped that this collected work will provide an impetus for careful reconsideration of the possible roles played by chemistry in the establishment, maintenance, and fate of coevolutionary relationships.

Table of Contents



Contributors

Preface

Chapter 1 Introduction: Chemistry and Coevolution

Chapter 2 Genetics of Pairwise and Multispecies Plant-Herbivore Coevolution

I. Introduction

II. Pairwise Coevolution

III. Multispecies Coevolution: Theory

IV. Short-Term Multispecies Coevolution: Relevant Data

V. Conclusions

References

Chapter 3 Forces Preventing Coevolution in the Three-Trophic-Level System: Willow, a Gall-Forming Herbivore, and Parasitoid

I. Introduction

II. Natural History

III. Results

IV. Discussion

References

Chapter 4 Searching for Defensive Chemistry in the Cruciferae, or, Do Glucosinolates Always Control Interactions of Cruciferae with Their Potential Herbivores and Symbionts? No!

I. Introduction

II. Glucosinolates as Determinants of Host-Plant Specificity

III. Two Cases of Negative Evidence

IV. Evolution of Chemical Defense in the Cruciferae

References

Chapter 5 Stalemates in the Coevolutionary Arms Race: Syntheses, Synergisms, and Sundry Other Sins

I. Constraints on Experimental Detection of Coevolution

II. Constraints on Selection Response in a Coevolutionary Interaction

III. Genetics of Resistance in Wild Parsnip to Parsnip Webworms

IV. Syntheses as Constraints

V. Synergisms as Constraints

VI. Sundry Other Sins

VII. Conclusions

References

Chapter 6 Chemistry and Coevolution: Iridoid Glycosides, Plants, and Herbivorous Insects

I. Introduction

II. The Iridoid Glycosides

III. Iridoid Glycosides, Plants, and Insects

IV. Chemistry and Coevolution

V. Conclusion—Chemical Coevolution in Plant-Insect Interactions

References

Chapter 7 Chemical Mediation of Coevolution in the Passiflora-Heliconius Interaction

I. Introduction

II. Chemistry

III. Enzymes

IV. Biological Defense

V. Analyses of Correlation between Heliconius and Passiflora and Plant Chemistry

VI. Ecological Action

VII. Summary

References

Chapter 8 Tale of the Tiger: Beringial Biogeography, Binomial Classification, and Breakfast Choices in the Papilio glaucus Complex of Butterflies

I. Introduction

II. Swallowtails in North America

III. Glaciation Effects and Biogeography

IV. Conclusions

References

Chapter 9 Comparative Mechanisms of Host Selection by Insects Attacking Pine Trees and Crucifers

I. Pine Tree-Bark Beetle Relationships

II. Crucifer-Insect Relationships

III. Conclusions

References

Chapter 10 Variation in the Terpene Chemistry of Douglas-Fir and Its Relationship to Western Spruce Budworm Success

I. Introduction

II. Materials and Methods

III. Results

IV. Discussion

V. Summary

References

Chapter 11 The Induced Defense Hypothesis: Does it Apply to the Population Dynamics of Insects?

I. Introduction

II. Methods

III. Results

IV. Discussion

V. Conclusions

References

Chapter 12 Environmental Constraint of Constitutive and Long-Term Inducible Defenses in Woody Plants

I. Introduction

II. Environmental Constraint of Constitutive Defenses

III. Environmental Constraint of Long-Term Inducible Defenses

IV. Summary and Synthesis

References

Chapter 13 Plant-Mediated Interactions between Seasonal Herbivores: Enough for Evolution or Coevolution?

I. Introduction

II. Experimental Studies of Interactions between Seasonal Folivores

III. Evolution of Seasonal Feeding Patterns

IV. Coevolution of Seasonal Folivores on Shared Host Plants

V. Summary

References

Chapter 14 Adaptations of Mammalian Herbivores to Plant Chemical Defenses

I. Introduction

II. Factors Influencing Nutritional Status

III. Behavioral Adaptations to Plant Chemical Defenses

IV. Physiological Adaptations to Plant Chemical Defenses

V. Biochemical Adaptations to Plant Chemical Defenses

VI. Responses of Microtine Rodents to Secondary Compounds

VII. Are Plant-Mammal Systems Coevolved?

VIII. Conclusions

References

Chapter 15 Exaptation as an Alternative to Coevolution in the Cardenolide-Based Chemical Defense of Monarch Butterflies (Danaus plexippus L.) against Avian Predators

I. Introduction: Background of the Study

II. Purpose of the Present Study

III. Methods and Materials

IV. Results

V. Discussion

VI. Summary and Conclusions

References

Chapter 16 Diet Breadth and Insect Chemical Defenses: a Generalist Grasshopper and General Hypotheses

I. Introduction

II. Chemical Defense in Romalea guttata

III. Relationships between Diet Breadth and Chemical Defense in Romalea guttata

IV. Mechanisms, Models, and Consequences to Romalea guttata

V. Diet Breadth and Insect Chemical Defenses: General Hypotheses

References

Chapter 17 Chemical Mimicry

I. Terminology

II. Unusual Aspects of Chemical Signals

III. A Review of Known Systems

IV. Possible Evolutionary Patterns

V. Summary

References

Appendix A: Comments on Tables IIa and IIb

Appendix B: Related Phenomena

Appendix C: Assumptions and Oversimplifications

Chapter 18 The Chemistry of Coevolution

I. Coevolution as a Chemical Process

II. Coevolved Systems and the Environment

III. Chemicals as Agents of Selection

IV. Chemical Variation

V. Higher-Order Interactions

VI. Coadaptation and Cospeciation

VII. Questions and Directions

Subject Index

Biosystematic Index