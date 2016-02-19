Chemical Mediation of Coevolution
1st Edition
Description
Chemical Mediation of Coevolution explores the degree to which chemicals are the currency of information exchange in coevolved systems; it also reexamines existing concepts of coevolution through interpretation of chemical parameters. The contents of this volume are based on the ""Chemical Mediation of Coevolution"" symposium held on 14-15 August 1985 as part of the 36th annual AIBS meeting at the University of Florida. The volume contains 18 chapters majority of which address plant-chemical-insect systems. Explorations are also made into mammalian systems and into insect mimicry, as that process derives ultimately from herbivory upon plants. The data thus presented will specifically address chemistry as a factor in the establishment and maintenance of coevolution, and test coevolutionary concepts for their pertinence to chemically mediated systems. It is hoped that this collected work will provide an impetus for careful reconsideration of the possible roles played by chemistry in the establishment, maintenance, and fate of coevolutionary relationships.
Chapter 1 Introduction: Chemistry and Coevolution
Chapter 2 Genetics of Pairwise and Multispecies Plant-Herbivore Coevolution
I. Introduction
II. Pairwise Coevolution
III. Multispecies Coevolution: Theory
IV. Short-Term Multispecies Coevolution: Relevant Data
V. Conclusions
References
Chapter 3 Forces Preventing Coevolution in the Three-Trophic-Level System: Willow, a Gall-Forming Herbivore, and Parasitoid
I. Introduction
II. Natural History
III. Results
IV. Discussion
References
Chapter 4 Searching for Defensive Chemistry in the Cruciferae, or, Do Glucosinolates Always Control Interactions of Cruciferae with Their Potential Herbivores and Symbionts? No!
I. Introduction
II. Glucosinolates as Determinants of Host-Plant Specificity
III. Two Cases of Negative Evidence
IV. Evolution of Chemical Defense in the Cruciferae
References
Chapter 5 Stalemates in the Coevolutionary Arms Race: Syntheses, Synergisms, and Sundry Other Sins
I. Constraints on Experimental Detection of Coevolution
II. Constraints on Selection Response in a Coevolutionary Interaction
III. Genetics of Resistance in Wild Parsnip to Parsnip Webworms
IV. Syntheses as Constraints
V. Synergisms as Constraints
VI. Sundry Other Sins
VII. Conclusions
References
Chapter 6 Chemistry and Coevolution: Iridoid Glycosides, Plants, and Herbivorous Insects
I. Introduction
II. The Iridoid Glycosides
III. Iridoid Glycosides, Plants, and Insects
IV. Chemistry and Coevolution
V. Conclusion—Chemical Coevolution in Plant-Insect Interactions
References
Chapter 7 Chemical Mediation of Coevolution in the Passiflora-Heliconius Interaction
I. Introduction
II. Chemistry
III. Enzymes
IV. Biological Defense
V. Analyses of Correlation between Heliconius and Passiflora and Plant Chemistry
VI. Ecological Action
VII. Summary
References
Chapter 8 Tale of the Tiger: Beringial Biogeography, Binomial Classification, and Breakfast Choices in the Papilio glaucus Complex of Butterflies
I. Introduction
II. Swallowtails in North America
III. Glaciation Effects and Biogeography
IV. Conclusions
References
Chapter 9 Comparative Mechanisms of Host Selection by Insects Attacking Pine Trees and Crucifers
I. Pine Tree-Bark Beetle Relationships
II. Crucifer-Insect Relationships
III. Conclusions
References
Chapter 10 Variation in the Terpene Chemistry of Douglas-Fir and Its Relationship to Western Spruce Budworm Success
I. Introduction
II. Materials and Methods
III. Results
IV. Discussion
V. Summary
References
Chapter 11 The Induced Defense Hypothesis: Does it Apply to the Population Dynamics of Insects?
I. Introduction
II. Methods
III. Results
IV. Discussion
V. Conclusions
References
Chapter 12 Environmental Constraint of Constitutive and Long-Term Inducible Defenses in Woody Plants
I. Introduction
II. Environmental Constraint of Constitutive Defenses
III. Environmental Constraint of Long-Term Inducible Defenses
IV. Summary and Synthesis
References
Chapter 13 Plant-Mediated Interactions between Seasonal Herbivores: Enough for Evolution or Coevolution?
I. Introduction
II. Experimental Studies of Interactions between Seasonal Folivores
III. Evolution of Seasonal Feeding Patterns
IV. Coevolution of Seasonal Folivores on Shared Host Plants
V. Summary
References
Chapter 14 Adaptations of Mammalian Herbivores to Plant Chemical Defenses
I. Introduction
II. Factors Influencing Nutritional Status
III. Behavioral Adaptations to Plant Chemical Defenses
IV. Physiological Adaptations to Plant Chemical Defenses
V. Biochemical Adaptations to Plant Chemical Defenses
VI. Responses of Microtine Rodents to Secondary Compounds
VII. Are Plant-Mammal Systems Coevolved?
VIII. Conclusions
References
Chapter 15 Exaptation as an Alternative to Coevolution in the Cardenolide-Based Chemical Defense of Monarch Butterflies (Danaus plexippus L.) against Avian Predators
I. Introduction: Background of the Study
II. Purpose of the Present Study
III. Methods and Materials
IV. Results
V. Discussion
VI. Summary and Conclusions
References
Chapter 16 Diet Breadth and Insect Chemical Defenses: a Generalist Grasshopper and General Hypotheses
I. Introduction
II. Chemical Defense in Romalea guttata
III. Relationships between Diet Breadth and Chemical Defense in Romalea guttata
IV. Mechanisms, Models, and Consequences to Romalea guttata
V. Diet Breadth and Insect Chemical Defenses: General Hypotheses
References
Chapter 17 Chemical Mimicry
I. Terminology
II. Unusual Aspects of Chemical Signals
III. A Review of Known Systems
IV. Possible Evolutionary Patterns
V. Summary
References
Appendix A: Comments on Tables IIa and IIb
Appendix B: Related Phenomena
Appendix C: Assumptions and Oversimplifications
Chapter 18 The Chemistry of Coevolution
I. Coevolution as a Chemical Process
II. Coevolved Systems and the Environment
III. Chemicals as Agents of Selection
IV. Chemical Variation
V. Higher-Order Interactions
VI. Coadaptation and Cospeciation
VII. Questions and Directions
