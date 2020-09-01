Chemical Management in Textiles and Fashion helps the reader to understand why there is pressure on the textile industry to manage its use of chemicals responsibly, and provides clear advice on how to do so. This book has been produced partly in response to industrial movements like Greenpeace’s Detox campaign, and Zero Discharge of Hazardous Chemicals, which have helped to motivate retailers, manufacturers and regulatory bodies on this issue.

The scope of themes addressed here covers the whole supply chain, taking into account the use of chemicals in the processing of textiles, and in the manufacture and recycling of garments. In addition to environmental sustainability, this guide covers all of the main aspects of chemical management in textiles, including chemical risk assessments, chemical management systems, and life cycle assessment.

While providing a survey of the latest regulations and standards on chemical management, this book also examines emerging green alternatives to help readers find innovative solutions for sustainable chemical processes.