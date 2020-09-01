Chemical Management in Textiles and Fashion
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to Chemical Management in Textiles and Fashion
2. Chemical Hazards and Textiles
3. Chemical Risk Assessment in Textiles and Fashion
4. Chemical Management System in Textiles
5. A practical guide to Implementation of Chemical Management in Textile sector
6. Chemical Compliance and Regulations in Textiles and Fashion
7. Life Cycle Assessment and Textile Chemicals
8. Sustainable or Green alternatives for textile chemicals
9. Green Chemistry in Textiles and fashion
Description
Chemical Management in Textiles and Fashion helps the reader to understand why there is pressure on the textile industry to manage its use of chemicals responsibly, and provides clear advice on how to do so. This book has been produced partly in response to industrial movements like Greenpeace’s Detox campaign, and Zero Discharge of Hazardous Chemicals, which have helped to motivate retailers, manufacturers and regulatory bodies on this issue.
The scope of themes addressed here covers the whole supply chain, taking into account the use of chemicals in the processing of textiles, and in the manufacture and recycling of garments. In addition to environmental sustainability, this guide covers all of the main aspects of chemical management in textiles, including chemical risk assessments, chemical management systems, and life cycle assessment.
While providing a survey of the latest regulations and standards on chemical management, this book also examines emerging green alternatives to help readers find innovative solutions for sustainable chemical processes.
Key Features
- Covers all relevant regulations and certifications for chemical management in textiles
- Provides technical details of hazardous chemicals often used by the industry, and explores a range of safe alternative
- Addresses chemical management throughout the textile supply chain
Readership
Researchers and postgraduate students of textile engineering, environmental engineering, and chemical engineering
Details
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2021
- Published:
- 1st September 2020
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128204948
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Subramanian Muthu
Dr Subramanian Senthilkannan Muthu holds a PhD in Textiles Sustainability from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University. He is well known for his contributions in the field and has extensive academic and industrial experience. He has got an extensive publication list of over 85 scientific books and over 100 research publications to his credit. He is currently Director & Head of Sustainability for SgT & API, based in Hong Kong. He has over a decade's working experience in the area of Textiles & Clothing sustainability. He has worked with Industries in Asia and Europe for various Sustainability aspects. He is an Editor, Editorial Board member and a Reviewer for many international peer-reviewed journals in textiles and environmental sciences. He is one of the Directors of the Textile and Bioengineering Informatics Society (TBIS), a charitable organization created to foster, develop, and promote all aspects of science and technology in bioengineering of materials, fibers and textiles.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director & Head of Sustainability, SgT & API, Hong Kong
