Chemical Kinetics: Fundamentals and Recent Developments - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444509383, 9780080529004

Chemical Kinetics: Fundamentals and Recent Developments

1st Edition

Authors: Evgeny Denisov Oleg Sarkisov G. Likhtenshtein
eBook ISBN: 9780080529004
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444509383
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 23rd May 2003
Page Count: 566
Description

Comprehensive manual embracing essentially all the classical and modern areas of chemical kinetics. Provides details of modern applications in chemistry, technology and biochemistry.

Special sections of the book treat subjects not covered sufficiently in other manuals, including: modern methods of experimental determination of rate constants of reactions including laser pico- and femtochemistry, magnetochemistry, and ESR; and descriptions of advanced theories of elementary chemical processes.

Key Features

  • Comprehensive manual covering practically all areas of chemical kinetics, both classical and modern.
  • Adequate coverage given to topics not covered sufficiently by other works.
  • Covers fundamentals and recent developments in homogeneous catalysis and its modeling from a chemical kinetics perspective.

Readership

Academic institutions, in particular, chemical, biochemical and biophysical departments. Research laboratories of chemical, biotechnological and pharmaceutical companies.

About the Author

Evgeny Denisov

Affiliations and Expertise

Russian Academy of Sciences, Chernogolovka, Russia

Oleg Sarkisov

Affiliations and Expertise

Russian Academy of Sciences, Moscow, Russia

G. Likhtenshtein

Affiliations and Expertise

Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, Beer-Sheva, Israel

