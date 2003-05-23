Chemical Kinetics: Fundamentals and Recent Developments
1st Edition
Description
Comprehensive manual embracing essentially all the classical and modern areas of chemical kinetics. Provides details of modern applications in chemistry, technology and biochemistry.
Special sections of the book treat subjects not covered sufficiently in other manuals, including: modern methods of experimental determination of rate constants of reactions including laser pico- and femtochemistry, magnetochemistry, and ESR; and descriptions of advanced theories of elementary chemical processes.
Key Features
- Comprehensive manual covering practically all areas of chemical kinetics, both classical and modern.
- Adequate coverage given to topics not covered sufficiently by other works.
- Covers fundamentals and recent developments in homogeneous catalysis and its modeling from a chemical kinetics perspective.
Readership
Academic institutions, in particular, chemical, biochemical and biophysical departments. Research laboratories of chemical, biotechnological and pharmaceutical companies.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 566
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2003
- Published:
- 23rd May 2003
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080529004
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444509383
About the Author
Evgeny Denisov
Affiliations and Expertise
Russian Academy of Sciences, Chernogolovka, Russia
Oleg Sarkisov
Affiliations and Expertise
Russian Academy of Sciences, Moscow, Russia
G. Likhtenshtein
Affiliations and Expertise
Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, Beer-Sheva, Israel