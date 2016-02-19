Chemical Induction of Cancer: Structural Bases and Biological Mechanisms, Volume I discusses the role of chemicals in the genesis of cancer in man. This book is organized into two parts encompassing four chapters that also present the concepts and techniques of testing chemicals for carcinogenic potential. After an introduction to the distinctions between normal and neoplastic cells, this book goes on describing the structure of potential carcinogens, including alkanes, alkenes, alkynes, and aromatic hydrocarbons. The next chapter deals with the role of intra- and intermolecular forces of chemicals in their carcinogenic activity. The last chapter discusses some aspects of the pathology of chemically-induced tumors. This chapter also provides the concept and testing procedures of animal assays. This book is of great value to oncologists, pathologists, and general medical practitioners.