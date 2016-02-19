Chemical Induction of Cancer
1st Edition
Structural Bases and Biological Mechanisms
Description
Chemical Induction of Cancer: Structural Bases and Biological Mechanisms, Volume I discusses the role of chemicals in the genesis of cancer in man. This book is organized into two parts encompassing four chapters that also present the concepts and techniques of testing chemicals for carcinogenic potential. After an introduction to the distinctions between normal and neoplastic cells, this book goes on describing the structure of potential carcinogens, including alkanes, alkenes, alkynes, and aromatic hydrocarbons. The next chapter deals with the role of intra- and intermolecular forces of chemicals in their carcinogenic activity. The last chapter discusses some aspects of the pathology of chemically-induced tumors. This chapter also provides the concept and testing procedures of animal assays. This book is of great value to oncologists, pathologists, and general medical practitioners.
Table of Contents
General Plan
Foreword
Foreword to the First Edition
Preface
Acknowledgments
1. Introduction
Selected Reading for Section 1
1.1 Some Specific Bibliographic Tools of Chemical Oncology
Part I Molecular Architecture and the Physical Bases of Molecular Forces
2. Some Fundamentals of Organic Chemistry: Structural Concepts
2.1 Alkanes. Isomerism. Substitution Reactions. The Tetrahedral Carbon Atom
2.2 Alkenes and Alkynes. Chemical Properties of Double and Triple Bonds
2.3 Some Important Functional Groups and Their Reactions
2.4 Benzene and the Aromatic Character
Selected Reading for Section 2
3. The Nature of Intra- and Intermolecular Forces
3.1 The Nature of Valence
3.2 Resonance
3.3 Secondary Valence Forces
3.4 Parameters of Molecular Geometry and Stability
Part II The Nature of Tumors: Concepts and Techniques of Testing Chemical Agents for Carcinogenic Activity
4. General Characteristics of Tumors and the Testing of Carcinogens
4.1 General Characteristics of Tumors
4.2 Some Aspects of the Pathology of Induced Tumors
4.3 Testing Procedures
Synoptic Table to Section 4: Structural Formulas of Some Chemical Carcinogens
Details
No. of pages: 516
- 516
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1968
- Published:
- 1st January 1968
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483223728