Chemical Induction of Cancer - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483198699, 9781483223728

Chemical Induction of Cancer

1st Edition

Structural Bases and Biological Mechanisms

Authors: Joseph C. Arcos Mary F. Argus George Wolf
eBook ISBN: 9781483223728
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1968
Page Count: 516
Description

Chemical Induction of Cancer: Structural Bases and Biological Mechanisms, Volume I discusses the role of chemicals in the genesis of cancer in man. This book is organized into two parts encompassing four chapters that also present the concepts and techniques of testing chemicals for carcinogenic potential. After an introduction to the distinctions between normal and neoplastic cells, this book goes on describing the structure of potential carcinogens, including alkanes, alkenes, alkynes, and aromatic hydrocarbons. The next chapter deals with the role of intra- and intermolecular forces of chemicals in their carcinogenic activity. The last chapter discusses some aspects of the pathology of chemically-induced tumors. This chapter also provides the concept and testing procedures of animal assays. This book is of great value to oncologists, pathologists, and general medical practitioners.

Table of Contents


General Plan

Foreword

Foreword to the First Edition

Preface

Acknowledgments

1. Introduction

Selected Reading for Section 1

1.1 Some Specific Bibliographic Tools of Chemical Oncology

Part I Molecular Architecture and the Physical Bases of Molecular Forces

2. Some Fundamentals of Organic Chemistry: Structural Concepts

2.1 Alkanes. Isomerism. Substitution Reactions. The Tetrahedral Carbon Atom

2.2 Alkenes and Alkynes. Chemical Properties of Double and Triple Bonds

2.3 Some Important Functional Groups and Their Reactions

2.4 Benzene and the Aromatic Character

Selected Reading for Section 2

3. The Nature of Intra- and Intermolecular Forces

3.1 The Nature of Valence

3.2 Resonance

3.3 Secondary Valence Forces

3.4 Parameters of Molecular Geometry and Stability

Part II The Nature of Tumors: Concepts and Techniques of Testing Chemical Agents for Carcinogenic Activity

4. General Characteristics of Tumors and the Testing of Carcinogens

4.1 General Characteristics of Tumors

4.2 Some Aspects of the Pathology of Induced Tumors

4.3 Testing Procedures

Synoptic Table to Section 4: Structural Formulas of Some Chemical Carcinogens

Author Index

Subject Index




No. of pages:
516
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1968
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483223728

About the Author

Joseph C. Arcos

Mary F. Argus

George Wolf

