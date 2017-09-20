Chemical Glycobiology, Volume 597
1st Edition
Synthesis, Manipulation and Applications of Glycans
Table of Contents
1. Discovery of New Glycosidases from Metagenomic Libraries
Stephen George Withers, Zach Armstrong and Peter Rahfeld
2. Structure-guided directed evolution of glycosidases: A case study in engineering a blood group antigen-cleaving enzyme
David Kwan
3. A Pipeline for Studying and Engineering Single-Subunit Oligosaccharyltransferases
Matt DeLisa
4. Directed evolution of glycopeptides using mRNA display
Isaac Krauss
5. Chemoenzymatic Synthesis and Applications of Prokaryote-Specific UDP-Sugars
Barbara Imperiali and Cristina Zamora
6. Biosynthesis of Legionaminic Acid and its Incorporation into Glycoconjugates
Michel Gilbert, Ian Schoenhofen and Martin Young
7. Syntheses of fluorescent gangliosides for the studies of raft domains
Makoto Kiso
8. Profiling of Sugar Nucleotides
Rob Field
9. Chemoenzymatic glycan remodeling of natural and recombinant glycoproteins
Lai-Xi Wang
10. Glycoengineered Outer Membrane Vesicles as a platform for vaccine development
Mario Feldman
11. Identification and Design of Synthetic B Cell Epitopes for Carbohydrate-based Vaccines
Peter Seeberger and Felix Broecker
12. Strategies in the Design and Use of Synthetic ‘Internal Glycan’ Vaccines
Ben Davis
13. Evaluation of Virus Like Particle Based Tumor-Associated Carbohydrate Immunogen in a Mouse Tumor Model
Xuefei Huang, Xuanjun Wu and Suttipun Sungsuwan
Description
Chemical Glycobiology, Volume 597, the latest release in the Methods in Enzymology series, continues the legacy of this premier serial with quality chapters authored by leaders in the field. This volume, the first on chemical glycobiology, contains comprehensive chapters on the Discovery of New Glycosidases from Metagenomic Libraries, Structure-guided directed evolution of glycosidases: A case study in engineering a blood group antigen-cleaving enzyme, A Pipeline for Studying and Engineering Single-Subunit Oligosaccharyltransferases, Directed evolution of glycopeptides using mRNA display, Chemoenzymatic Synthesis and Applications of Prokaryote-Specific UDP-Sugars, and Biosynthesis of Legionaminic Acid and its Incorporation into Glycoconjugates.
Readers will find the latest information on this developing area of research, as reported by leaders in the field.
Key Features
- Presents an updated volume in this regular series
- Covers research on chemical glycobiology
Readership
Biochemists, biophysicists, molecular biologists, analytical chemists, and physiologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 430
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 20th September 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128114704
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128114698
Reviews
Praise for the Series:
"Should be on the shelves of all libraries in the world as a whole collection." --Chemistry in Industry
"The work most often consulted in the lab." --Enzymologia
"The Methods in Enzymology series represents the gold-standard." --Neuroscience
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Barbara Imperiali Serial Volume Editor
Barbara Imperiali is Professor of Biology and Chemistry at MIT, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
MIT, Cambridge, MA, USA