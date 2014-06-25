Chemical Fate and Transport in the Environment

From the Second Edition:

"...Covers almost all of the necessary topics for a straight environmental chemistry course. The strength of this book is the excellent quantitative approach that it presents to solving problems. Each section has worked example problems throughout the text, and concludes with 25 or more problems. An excellent solution manual is available." --ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY

"...a succinct, yet substantive, review of chemical fate and transport processes in the environment...I recommend this book as an excellent overview of chemicals in the environment for student training and general support for the practicing environmental scientist." --Garth W. Redfield, for JOURNAL OF THE AMERICAN WATER RESOURCES ASSOCIATION