Chemical Fate and Transport in the Environment
3rd Edition
Description
The third edition of Chemical Fate and Transport in the Environment—winner of a 2015 Textbook Excellence Award (Texty) from The Text and Academic Authors Association—explains the fundamental principles of mass transport, chemical partitioning, and chemical/biological transformations in surface waters, in soil and groundwater, and in air. Each of these three major environmental media is introduced by descriptive overviews, followed by a presentation of the controlling physical, chemical, and biological processes. The text emphasizes intuitively based mathematical models for chemical transport and transformations in the environment, and serves both as a textbook for senior undergraduate and graduate courses in environmental science and engineering, and as a standard reference for environmental practitioners.
Key Features
- Winner of a 2015 Texty Award from the Text and Academic Authors Association
- Includes many worked examples as well as extensive exercises at the end of each chapter
- Illustrates the interconnections and similarities among environmental media through its coverage of surface waters, the subsurface, and the atmosphere
- Written and organized concisely to map to a single-semester course
- Discusses and builds upon fundamental concepts, ensuring that the material is accessible to readers who do not have an extensive background in environmental science
Readership
Senior undergraduate and first-year graduate students in environmental science or environmental engineering programs; students in other disciplines, such as geotechnical engineering, who seek basic environmental literacy; practitioners in environmental consulting and management firms and government agencies
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Chapter 1: Basic Concepts
- Abstract
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 Chemical Concentration
- 1.3 Mass Balance and Units
- 1.4 Physical Transport of Chemicals
- 1.5 Mass Balance in an Infinitely Small Control Volume: The Advection-Dispersion-Reaction Equation
- 1.6 Basic Environmental Chemistry
- 1.7 Chemical Distribution Among Phases at Equilibrium
- 1.8 Analytical Chemistry and Measurement Error
- 1.9 Conclusion
Chapter 2: Surface Waters
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Physical Transport in Surface Waters
- 2.3 Air-Water Exchange
- 2.4 Chemical and Biological Characteristics of Surface Waters
- 2.5 Dissolved Oxygen Modeling in Surface Waters
- 2.6 Biotransformation and Biodegradation
- 2.7 Abiotic Chemical Transformations
- 2.8 Conclusion
Chapter 3: The Subsurface Environment
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Physics of Groundwater Movement
- 3.3 Flow in the Unsaturated (Vadose) Zone
- 3.4 The Flow of Nonaqueous Phase Liquids
- 3.5 Retardation
- 3.6 Biodegradation in the Subsurface Environment
- 3.7 Subsurface Remediation
- 3.8 Conclusion
Chapter 4: The Atmosphere
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Atmospheric Stability
- 4.3 Circulation of the Atmosphere
- 4.4 Transport of Chemicals in the Atmosphere
- 4.5 Physical Removal of Chemicals from the Atmosphere
- 4.6 Atmospheric Chemical Reactions
- 4.7 The Greenhouse Effect and Global Climate Change
- 4.8 Conclusion
- Appendix: Dimensions and Units for Environmental Quantities
- A.1 Fundamental Dimensions and Common Units of Measurement
- A.2 Derived Dimensions and Common Units
- Index
About the Author
Harold Hemond
Harry Hemond is William E. Leonhard Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He has authored numerous scientific papers on biogeochemistry and related environmental topics. A registered professional engineer, Professor Hemond has also consulted with governmental agencies and industry. He is a winner of MIT's Irwin Sizer Award for his course "Chemicals in the Environment: Fate and Transport," and also holds a Graduate Student Council teaching award.
Affiliations and Expertise
Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, USA
Elizabeth Fechner
Elizabeth Fechner-Levy is an Associate at Abt Associates Inc., where she does environmental consulting, predominantly for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Affiliations and Expertise
Abt Associates, Inc., Bethesda, MD, USA
Reviews
From the Second Edition:
"...Covers almost all of the necessary topics for a straight environmental chemistry course. The strength of this book is the excellent quantitative approach that it presents to solving problems. Each section has worked example problems throughout the text, and concludes with 25 or more problems. An excellent solution manual is available." --ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
"...a succinct, yet substantive, review of chemical fate and transport processes in the environment...I recommend this book as an excellent overview of chemicals in the environment for student training and general support for the practicing environmental scientist." --Garth W. Redfield, for JOURNAL OF THE AMERICAN WATER RESOURCES ASSOCIATION