Chemical Engineering - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444530967, 9780080494210

Chemical Engineering

1st Edition

A New Perspective

Authors: Kohei Ogawa
eBook ISBN: 9780080494210
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444530967
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st August 2007
Page Count: 190
Description

Chemical engineering has often been referred to as a study in methodology. Approaches in chemical engineering are determined by individual phenomena/processes, and each of these are studied individually. The phenomena that are treated in chemical engineering can be classified into two groups: (1) phenomena that are definite and can be expressed by formulas such as differential equations (2) phenomena that can be expressed only by probability terms. The focus of Chemical Engineering - A new Perspective is on "information entropy". The main themes covered are mixing, separation, turbulent structure, particle size distribution and degree of uncertainty. The book recognizes that the information entropy may not be the only viewpoint, and how the degree of information entropy is useful for the other phenomena.

Key Features

  • Introduction of information entropy to chemical engineering
  • Assertion of the significance of a consistent viewpoint
  • Presenting new information about phenomena that can be treated by probability terms

Readership

For chemical engineers in industry, researchers in universities and institutions and graduate students

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Information Entropy
Chapter 2: Mixing Phenomena
Chapter 3: Separation Phenomena
Chapter 4: Turbulent Phenomena
Chapter 5: Particle Size Distribution
Chapter 6: Anxiety/Expectation

About the Author

Kohei Ogawa

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemical Engineering, Graduate School of Science and Engineering, Tokyo Institute of Technology, Ookayama, Meguro-ku, Japan

