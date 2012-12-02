Chemical Engineering - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750656399, 9780080490632

Chemical Engineering

1st Edition

Solutions to the Problems in Volumes 2 and 3

Editors: J H Harker
eBook ISBN: 9780080490632
Paperback ISBN: 9780750656399
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 2nd December 2012
Page Count: 340
Table of Contents

Solutions to Problems in Volume 2: Particulate Solids; Reduction and Enlargement of Particle Sizes; Motion of Particles in a Fluid; Flow of Fluids through Granular Beds and Packed Columns; Sedimentation; Fluidisation; Liquid filtration; Membrane Separation Processes; Centrifugal Separations; Leaching; Distillation; Absorption of Gases; Liquid-Liquid Extraction; Evaporation; Crystallisation; Drying; Adsorption; Ion Exchange; Chromatographic Separations. Solutions to Problems in Volume 3: Reactor Design - General Principles; Flow Characteristics of Reactors - Flow Modelling; Gas- Solid Reactions and Reactors; Gas - Liquid and Gas - Liquid - Solid Reactors; Biochemical Reaction Engineering; Process Control.

Description

Richardson et al provide the student of chemical engineering with full worked solutions to the problems posed in Chemical Engineering Volume 2 "Particle Technology and Separation Processes" 5th Edition, and Chemical Engineering Volume 3 "Chemical and Biochemical Reactors & Process Control" 3rd Edition.

Whilst the main volumes contains illustrative worked examples throughout the text, this book contains answers to the more challenging questions posed at the end of each chapter of the main texts.

These questions are of both a standard and non-standard nature, and so will prove to be of interest to both academic staff teaching courses in this area and to the keen student. Chemical engineers in industry who are looking for a standard solution to a real-life problem will also find the book of considerable interest.

Key Features

  • Contains fully worked solutions to the problems posed in Chemical Engineering Volumes 2 and 3
  • Enables the reader to get the maximum benefit from using Volumes 2 and 3
  • An extremely effective method of learning

Readership

Chemical engineering undergraduates and post graduates

Details

No. of pages:
340
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080490632
Paperback ISBN:
9780750656399

About the Editors

J H Harker Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

