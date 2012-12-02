Chemical Engineering, Volume 3
3rd Edition
Chemical and Biochemical Reactors and Process Control
Description
The publication of the third edition of 'Chemical Engineering Volume 3' marks the completion of the re-orientation of the basic material contained in the first three volumes of the series. Volume 3 is devoted to reaction engineering (both chemical and biochemical), together with measurement and process control. This text is designed for students, graduate and postgraduate, of chemical engineering.
Readership
Undergraduate and graduate students of chemical engineering.
Table of Contents
Reactor Design - General Principles; Flow Characteristics of Reactors - Flow Modelling; Gas-Solid Reactions and Reactors; Gas-Liquid and Gas-Liquid-Solid Reactors; Biochemical Reaction Engineering; Sensors for Measurement and Control; Process Control; Problems.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 778
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1994
- Published:
- 2nd December 2012
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080571546
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780080410036
About the Editor
D G Peacock
Affiliations and Expertise
The School of Pharmacy, London, U.K.
J.F. Richardson
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Wales Swansea, UK