Chemical Engineering, Volume 3 - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780080410036, 9780080571546

Chemical Engineering, Volume 3

3rd Edition

Chemical and Biochemical Reactors and Process Control

Editors: D G Peacock J.F. Richardson
eBook ISBN: 9780080571546
Paperback ISBN: 9780080410036
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 2nd December 2012
Page Count: 778
Description

The publication of the third edition of 'Chemical Engineering Volume 3' marks the completion of the re-orientation of the basic material contained in the first three volumes of the series. Volume 3 is devoted to reaction engineering (both chemical and biochemical), together with measurement and process control. This text is designed for students, graduate and postgraduate, of chemical engineering.

Readership

Undergraduate and graduate students of chemical engineering.

Table of Contents

Reactor Design - General Principles; Flow Characteristics of Reactors - Flow Modelling; Gas-Solid Reactions and Reactors; Gas-Liquid and Gas-Liquid-Solid Reactors; Biochemical Reaction Engineering; Sensors for Measurement and Control; Process Control; Problems.

Details

No. of pages:
778
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1994
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080571546
Paperback ISBN:
9780080410036

About the Editor

D G Peacock

Affiliations and Expertise

The School of Pharmacy, London, U.K.

J.F. Richardson

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Wales Swansea, UK

