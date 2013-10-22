Chemical Engineering Volume 2 - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780750644457, 9780080490649

Chemical Engineering Volume 2

5th Edition

Authors: J H Harker J R Backhurst J.F. Richardson
eBook ISBN: 9780080490649
Paperback ISBN: 9780750644457
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 22nd October 2013
Page Count: 1232
Description

Chemical Engineering Volume 2 covers the properties of particulate systems, including the character of individual particles and their behaviour in fluids. Sedimentation of particles, both singly and at high concentrations, flow in packed and fluidised beads and filtration are then examined.

The latter part of the book deals with separation processes, such as distillation and gas absorption, which illustrate applications of the fundamental principles of mass transfer introduced in Chemical Engineering Volume 1. In conclusion, several techniques of growing importance - adsorption, ion exchange, chromatographic and membrane separations, and process intensification - are described.

Key Features

  • A logical progression of chemical engineering concepts, volume 2 builds on fundamental principles contained in Chemical Engineering volume 1 and these volumes are fully cross-referenced
  • Reflects the growth in complexity and stature of chemical engineering over the last few years
  • Supported with further reading at the end of each chapter and graded problems at the end of the book

Readership

Chemical engineering students, postgraduate students, academics, professionals

Table of Contents

Particulate Solids
Particle size reduction and enlargement
Motion of particles in a fluid
Flow of fluids through granular beds and packed columns
Sedimentation
Fluidisation; Liquid filtration
Membrane separation processes
Centrifugal separations
Leaching
Distillation
Absorption of gases
Liquid-liquid extraction
Evaporation; Crystallisation
Drying; Adsorption
Ion Exchange
Chromatographic separations
Product design and process intensification

Details

No. of pages:
1232
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080490649
Paperback ISBN:
9780750644457

About the Author

J H Harker

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Newcastle-upon-Tyne

J R Backhurst

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Newcastle-upon-Tyne

J.F. Richardson

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Wales Swansea, UK

