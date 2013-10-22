Chemical Engineering Volume 2
5th Edition
Description
Chemical Engineering Volume 2 covers the properties of particulate systems, including the character of individual particles and their behaviour in fluids. Sedimentation of particles, both singly and at high concentrations, flow in packed and fluidised beads and filtration are then examined.
The latter part of the book deals with separation processes, such as distillation and gas absorption, which illustrate applications of the fundamental principles of mass transfer introduced in Chemical Engineering Volume 1. In conclusion, several techniques of growing importance - adsorption, ion exchange, chromatographic and membrane separations, and process intensification - are described.
Key Features
- A logical progression of chemical engineering concepts, volume 2 builds on fundamental principles contained in Chemical Engineering volume 1 and these volumes are fully cross-referenced
- Reflects the growth in complexity and stature of chemical engineering over the last few years
- Supported with further reading at the end of each chapter and graded problems at the end of the book
Readership
Chemical engineering students, postgraduate students, academics, professionals
Table of Contents
Particulate Solids
Particle size reduction and enlargement
Motion of particles in a fluid
Flow of fluids through granular beds and packed columns
Sedimentation
Fluidisation; Liquid filtration
Membrane separation processes
Centrifugal separations
Leaching
Distillation
Absorption of gases
Liquid-liquid extraction
Evaporation; Crystallisation
Drying; Adsorption
Ion Exchange
Chromatographic separations
Product design and process intensification
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1232
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2003
- Published:
- 22nd October 2013
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080490649
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750644457
About the Author
J H Harker
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Newcastle-upon-Tyne
J R Backhurst
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Newcastle-upon-Tyne
J.F. Richardson
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Wales Swansea, UK