Chemical Engineering: Solutions to the Problems in Volume 1

This volume in the Coulson and Richardson series in chemical engineering contains full worked solutions to the problems posed in volume 1. Whilst the main volume contains illustrative worked examples throughout the text, this book contains answers to the more challenging questions posed at the end of each chapter of the main text.

These questions are of both a standard and non-standard nature, and so will prove to be of interest to both academic staff teaching courses in this area and to the keen student. Chemical engineers in industry who are looking for a standard solution to a real-life problem will also find the book of considerable interest.