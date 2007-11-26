Bottom line: For a holistic view of chemical engineering design, this book provides as much, if not more, than any other book available on the topic. --Extract from Chemical Engineering Resources review.

Chemical Engineering Design is one of the best-known and widely adopted texts available for students of chemical engineering. It deals with the application of chemical engineering principles to the design of chemical processes and equipment. Revised throughout, this US edition has been specifically developed for the US market. It covers the latest aspects of process design, operations, safety, loss prevention and equipment selection, among others. Comprehensive in coverage, exhaustive in detail, it is supported by extensive problems and a separate solutions manual for adopting tutors and lecturers. In addition, the book is widely used by professions as a day-to-day reference.