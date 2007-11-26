Chemical Engineering Design
1st Edition
Principles, Practice and Economics of Plant and Process Design
Description
Bottom line: For a holistic view of chemical engineering design, this book provides as much, if not more, than any other book available on the topic. --Extract from Chemical Engineering Resources review.
Chemical Engineering Design is one of the best-known and widely adopted texts available for students of chemical engineering. It deals with the application of chemical engineering principles to the design of chemical processes and equipment. Revised throughout, this US edition has been specifically developed for the US market. It covers the latest aspects of process design, operations, safety, loss prevention and equipment selection, among others. Comprehensive in coverage, exhaustive in detail, it is supported by extensive problems and a separate solutions manual for adopting tutors and lecturers. In addition, the book is widely used by professions as a day-to-day reference.
Key Features
- Provides students with a text of unmatched relevance for the Senior Design Course and Introductory Chemical Engineering Courses
- Teaches commercial engineering tools for simulation and costing
- Comprehensive coverage of unit operations, design and economics
Strong emphasis on HS&E issues, codes and standards, including API, ASME and ISA design codes and ANSI standards
- 108 realistic commercial design projects from diverse industries
Readership
Chemical and Biochemical Engineering students (senior undergraduate year, plus appropriate for capstone design courses where taken, plus graduates) and lecturers/tutors; professionals in industry ¬– chemical process, biochemical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical sectors
Table of Contents
Introduction to design; Fundamentals of material balances; Fundamentals of energy balances (and energy utilisation); Flow-sheeting; Piping and instrumentation; Costing and project evaluation; Materials of construction; Design information and data; Safety and loss prevention; Equipment selection, specification and design; Separation columns (distillation, absorbtion and extraction); Heat-transfer equipment; Mechanical design of process equipment; General site considerations; Appendices; Indices.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1266
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2008
- Published:
- 26th November 2007
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080556956
About the Author
Gavin Towler
Gavin Towler is the Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of UOP LLC, a Honeywell company. UOP is a leading supplier of catalysts, process technology, proprietary equipment and services to the oil, gas and petrochemical industries. In this capacity he is responsible for delivering process, catalyst and equipment innovations for UOP’s four businesses.
Gavin has 20 years of broad experience of process and product design and has 65 US patents. He is co-author of “Chemical Engineering Design”, a textbook on process design, and is an Adjunct Professor at Northwestern University, where he teaches the senior design classes.
Gavin has a B.A. and M.Eng. in chemical engineering from Cambridge University and a Ph.D. from U.C. Berkeley. He is a Chartered Engineer and Fellow of the Institute of Chemical Engineers, and is a Fellow of the AIChE.
Affiliations and Expertise
Honeywell/UOP, Des Plaines, IL, USA
Ray Sinnott
Ray Sinnott's varied career, mainly in design and development, began with several major companies including Dupont and John Brown. The main areas covered within these appointments were: Gas Production and Distribution, Nuclear Energy, Elastomers and Textile fibres.
After his career in industry he joined the Chemical Engineering Department, University of Wales Swansea in 1970, specialising in teaching process and plant design, and other engineering practice subjects.
The first edition of Chemical Engineering Design (Coulson and Richardson’s Vol 6) was published in 1983. Subsequent editions have been published at approximately 5 year intervals.
Ray Sinnott retired from full time teaching in 1995 but has maintained close contact with the engineering profession.
Affiliations and Expertise
Previously of the University of Wales, Swansea, UK
Gavin Towler
Gavin Towler is the Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of UOP LLC, a Honeywell company. UOP is a leading supplier of catalysts, process technology, proprietary equipment and services to the oil, gas and petrochemical industries. In this capacity he is responsible for delivering process, catalyst and equipment innovations for UOP’s four businesses.
Gavin has 20 years of broad experience of process and product design and has 65 US patents. He is co-author of “Chemical Engineering Design”, a textbook on process design, and is an Adjunct Professor at Northwestern University, where he teaches the senior design classes.
Gavin has a B.A. and M.Eng. in chemical engineering from Cambridge University and a Ph.D. from U.C. Berkeley. He is a Chartered Engineer and Fellow of the Institute of Chemical Engineers, and is a Fellow of the AIChE.
Affiliations and Expertise
Honeywell/UOP, Des Plaines, IL, USA
Ray Sinnott
Ray Sinnott's varied career, mainly in design and development, began with several major companies including Dupont and John Brown. The main areas covered within these appointments were: Gas Production and Distribution, Nuclear Energy, Elastomers and Textile fibres.
After his career in industry he joined the Chemical Engineering Department, University of Wales Swansea in 1970, specialising in teaching process and plant design, and other engineering practice subjects.
The first edition of Chemical Engineering Design (Coulson and Richardson’s Vol 6) was published in 1983. Subsequent editions have been published at approximately 5 year intervals.
Ray Sinnott retired from full time teaching in 1995 but has maintained close contact with the engineering profession.
Affiliations and Expertise
Previously of the University of Wales, Swansea, UK
Reviews
' An essential support text for the traditional design product. ...Well written, it is easy to read and is superbly indexed' Trans IChemE ‘An excellent book for professionals and university students... you can find everything you need about mass and heat transfer.’ Mehmet Aras, Bayer. From www.cheresources.com (Chemical Engineering Resources): ‘Bottom line: For a holistic view of chemical engineering design, this book provides as much, if not more, than any other book available on the topic. Nearly every subject is accompanied by examples and new technologies are also addressed. In short, a complete, well-written and illustrated resource that is a pleasure to use.’ "Chemical Engineering Design is a complete text for students of chemical engineering" "Written for the senior design course, and also suitable for introduction to chemical engineering courses, it covers the basics of unit operations and the latest aspects of process design, equipment selection, plant and operating economics, safety and loss prevention." "It includes detailed worked examples, case studies, end-of-chapter exercises, plus supporting data, spreadsheet calculations and equipment specification sheets for downloading." Chemical Engineering Progress