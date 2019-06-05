Chemical Engineering Design - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780081025994, 9780081026007

Chemical Engineering Design

6th Edition

SI Edition

Authors: Ray Sinnott Gavin Towler
Paperback ISBN: 9780081025994
eBook ISBN: 9780081026007
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 5th June 2019
Page Count: 1294
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
139.94
118.95
79.95
67.96
69.99
59.49
135.00
114.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
77.95
66.26
65.99
56.09
130.00
110.50
189.04
160.68
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Resources

Instructor Ancillary Support Materials

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction to design
2. Fundamentals of material balances
3. Fundamentals of energy balances (and energy utilisation)
4. Flow-sheeting
5. Piping and instrumentation
6. Costing and project evaluation
7. Materials of construction
8. Design information and data
9. Safety and loss prevention
10. Equipment selection, specification and design
11. Separation columns (distillation, absorption and extraction)
12. Heat-transfer equipment
13. Mechanical design of process equipment
14. General site considerations

Description

Chemical Engineering Design: SI Edition is one of the best-known and most widely used textbooks available for students of chemical engineering. The enduring hallmarks of this classic book are its scope and practical emphasis which make it particularly popular with instructors and students who appreciate its relevance and clarity. This new edition provides coverage of the latest aspects of process design, operations, safety, loss prevention, equipment selection, and much more, including updates on plant and equipment costs, regulations and technical standards.

Key Features

  • Includes new content covering food, pharmaceutical and biological processes and the unit operations commonly used
  • Features expanded coverage on the design of reactors
  • Provides updates on plant and equipment costs, regulations and technical standards
  • Integrates coverage with Honeywell’s UniSim® software for process design and simulation
  • Includes online access to Engineering’s Cleopatra cost estimating software

Readership

International chemical engineering students (undergraduate and graduate) taking IChemE and ISO based courses; students taking process design courses in other process fields, including pharmaceutical, food and bioprocess engineering, mineral processing, production engineering, and equipment design courses; professionals in industry - chemical process, pharmaceutical, petrochemical sectors

Details

No. of pages:
1294
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
Paperback ISBN:
9780081025994
eBook ISBN:
9780081026007

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Ray Sinnott Author

Ray Sinnott's varied career, mainly in design and development, began with several major companies including Dupont and John Brown. The main areas covered within these appointments were: Gas Production and Distribution, Nuclear Energy, Elastomers and Textile fibres.

After his career in industry he joined the Chemical Engineering Department, University of Wales Swansea in 1970, specialising in teaching process and plant design, and other engineering practice subjects.

The first edition of Chemical Engineering Design (Coulson and Richardson’s Vol 6) was published in 1983. Subsequent editions have been published at approximately 5 year intervals.

Ray Sinnott retired from full time teaching in 1995 but has maintained close contact with the engineering profession.

Affiliations and Expertise

Previously of the University of Wales, Swansea, UK

Gavin Towler

Gavin Towler Author

Gavin Towler is the Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of UOP LLC, a Honeywell company. UOP is a leading supplier of catalysts, process technology, proprietary equipment and services to the oil, gas and petrochemical industries. In this capacity he is responsible for delivering process, catalyst and equipment innovations for UOP’s four businesses.

Gavin has 20 years of broad experience of process and product design and has 65 US patents. He is co-author of “Chemical Engineering Design”, a textbook on process design, and is an Adjunct Professor at Northwestern University, where he teaches the senior design classes.

Gavin has a B.A. and M.Eng. in chemical engineering from Cambridge University and a Ph.D. from U.C. Berkeley. He is a Chartered Engineer and Fellow of the Institute of Chemical Engineers, and is a Fellow of the AIChE.

Affiliations and Expertise

Honeywell/UOP, Des Plaines, IL, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.