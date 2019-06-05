Chemical Engineering Design
6th Edition
SI Edition
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to design
2. Fundamentals of material balances
3. Fundamentals of energy balances (and energy utilisation)
4. Flow-sheeting
5. Piping and instrumentation
6. Costing and project evaluation
7. Materials of construction
8. Design information and data
9. Safety and loss prevention
10. Equipment selection, specification and design
11. Separation columns (distillation, absorption and extraction)
12. Heat-transfer equipment
13. Mechanical design of process equipment
14. General site considerations
Description
Chemical Engineering Design: SI Edition is one of the best-known and most widely used textbooks available for students of chemical engineering. The enduring hallmarks of this classic book are its scope and practical emphasis which make it particularly popular with instructors and students who appreciate its relevance and clarity. This new edition provides coverage of the latest aspects of process design, operations, safety, loss prevention, equipment selection, and much more, including updates on plant and equipment costs, regulations and technical standards.
Key Features
- Includes new content covering food, pharmaceutical and biological processes and the unit operations commonly used
- Features expanded coverage on the design of reactors
- Provides updates on plant and equipment costs, regulations and technical standards
- Integrates coverage with Honeywell’s UniSim® software for process design and simulation
- Includes online access to Engineering’s Cleopatra cost estimating software
Readership
International chemical engineering students (undergraduate and graduate) taking IChemE and ISO based courses; students taking process design courses in other process fields, including pharmaceutical, food and bioprocess engineering, mineral processing, production engineering, and equipment design courses; professionals in industry - chemical process, pharmaceutical, petrochemical sectors
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1294
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2020
- Published:
- 5th June 2019
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081025994
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081026007
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Ray Sinnott Author
Ray Sinnott's varied career, mainly in design and development, began with several major companies including Dupont and John Brown. The main areas covered within these appointments were: Gas Production and Distribution, Nuclear Energy, Elastomers and Textile fibres.
After his career in industry he joined the Chemical Engineering Department, University of Wales Swansea in 1970, specialising in teaching process and plant design, and other engineering practice subjects.
The first edition of Chemical Engineering Design (Coulson and Richardson’s Vol 6) was published in 1983. Subsequent editions have been published at approximately 5 year intervals.
Ray Sinnott retired from full time teaching in 1995 but has maintained close contact with the engineering profession.
Affiliations and Expertise
Previously of the University of Wales, Swansea, UK
Gavin Towler Author
Gavin Towler is the Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of UOP LLC, a Honeywell company. UOP is a leading supplier of catalysts, process technology, proprietary equipment and services to the oil, gas and petrochemical industries. In this capacity he is responsible for delivering process, catalyst and equipment innovations for UOP’s four businesses.
Gavin has 20 years of broad experience of process and product design and has 65 US patents. He is co-author of “Chemical Engineering Design”, a textbook on process design, and is an Adjunct Professor at Northwestern University, where he teaches the senior design classes.
Gavin has a B.A. and M.Eng. in chemical engineering from Cambridge University and a Ph.D. from U.C. Berkeley. He is a Chartered Engineer and Fellow of the Institute of Chemical Engineers, and is a Fellow of the AIChE.
Affiliations and Expertise
Honeywell/UOP, Des Plaines, IL, USA