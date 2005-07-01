Chemical Engineering Design
4th Edition
Chemical Engineering Volume 6
Table of Contents
Introduction to design; Fundamentals of material balances; Fundamentals of energy balances (and energy utilisation); Flow-sheeting; Piping and instrumentation; Costing and project evaluation; Materials of construction; Design information and data; Safety and loss prevention; Equipment selection, specification and design; Separation columns (distillation, absorbtion and extraction); Heat-transfer equipment; Mechanical design of process equipment; General site considerations; Appendices; Indices; Full solutions manual available online
Description
Chemical Engineering Design is one of the best-known and widely adopted texts available for students of chemical engineering. It deals with the application of chemical engineering principles to the design of chemical processes and equipment. Revised throughout, the fourth edition covers the latest aspects of process design, operations, safety, loss prevention and equipment selection, among others. Comprehensive and detailed, the book is supported by problems and selected solutions. In addition the book is widely used by professionals as a day-to-day reference.
Key Features
- Best selling chemical engineering text
- Revised to keep pace with the latest chemical industry changes; designed to see students through from undergraduate study to professional practice
- End of chapter exercises and solutions
Readership
Chemical Engineering students (undergraduate and some postgrad) and lecturers/tutors; professionals in industry – chemical process, pharmaceutical, petrochemical sectors.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1056
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2005
- Published:
- 1st July 2005
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080492551
Reviews
"An essential support text for the traditional design product...Well written using a clear type, is easy to read and is superbly indexed." Trans IChemE "An excellent book for professionals and university students .. you can find everything you need about mass and heat transfer." Mehmet Aras, Bayer "Bottom line: For a holistic view of chemical engineering design, this book provides as much, if not more, than any other book available on the topic. Nearly every subject is accompanied by examples and new technologies are also addressed. In short, a complete, well-written and illustrated resource that is a pleasure to use." www.cheresources.com (Chemical Engineering Resources)
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Ray Sinnott Author
Ray Sinnott's varied career, mainly in design and development, began with several major companies including Dupont and John Brown. The main areas covered within these appointments were: Gas Production and Distribution, Nuclear Energy, Elastomers and Textile fibres.
After his career in industry he joined the Chemical Engineering Department, University of Wales Swansea in 1970, specialising in teaching process and plant design, and other engineering practice subjects.
The first edition of Chemical Engineering Design (Coulson and Richardson’s Vol 6) was published in 1983. Subsequent editions have been published at approximately 5 year intervals.
Ray Sinnott retired from full time teaching in 1995 but has maintained close contact with the engineering profession.
Affiliations and Expertise
Previously of the University of Wales, Swansea, UK