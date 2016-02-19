Chemical Ecology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126547504, 9780323154666

Chemical Ecology

1st Edition

Editors: Ernest Sondheimer
eBook ISBN: 9780323154666
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1970
Page Count: 352
Description

Chemical Ecology contains a series of lectures presented in the fall of 1968 at State University of New York College of Forestry at Syracuse University. This book is composed of 11 chapters that deal with the salient facts and theories that are encompassed by chemical ecology and the possible application of fundamental research in this area to pressing problems of ecological importance. After briefly describing the distribution pattern of microorganisms in the soil, this book goes on exploring the coordination and regulation of sexual processes between cells and between individuals in lower and higher plants. These topics are followed by discussions on the aspects of the chemical environment; the diverse associations between insects and their host plants; the self-defense mechanisms of plants against insect predation; and the chemical communication systems within animal species. The subsequent chapters examine the chemical defense and ecology in arthropods and fish. The concluding chapters consider the biochemistry of terpenoid and steroid metabolism and the chemical aspects of juvenile and steroidal molting hormone interactions. This book will be of value to chemical ecologists and researchers and biochemists.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

1. The Chemical Ecology of Cells in the Soil

I. Introduction

II. Unicellular Microorganisms

III. Multicellular Microorganisms

IV. Conclusion

References

2. Chemical Ecology among Lower Plants

I. Introduction

II. Intraspecific Chemical Ecology-Sexuality

III. Interspecific Chemical Ecology-Trapping Substances

IV. Conclusion

References

3. The Biochemical Ecology of Higher Plants

I. Introduction

II. Allelopathy-Two Cases

III. Routes of Release from Plants

IV. Effects on Plant Communities

V. Secondary Plant Substances

VI. Evolution of Wastes and Repellents

VII. Conclusion

VIII. Summary

References

4. Plants and the Chemical Environment

I. Introduction

II. Plant-Plant Interactions

III. The Aerial Environment

IV. Plant-Animal Interactions: Galls

References

5. Chemical Interactions between Plants and Insects

I. Introduction

II. Selective Pressures

III. Plants as Food

IV. The Chemoreceptive Systems of Insects

V. The Raison d'Etre of Feeding Diversity

VI. Conclusion

References

6. Hormonal Interactions between Plants and Insects

I. Introduction

II. Genes and Metamorphosis

III. Endocrine Control of Metamorphosis: Ecdysone

IV. Growth without Metamorphosis

V. Juvenile Hormone and the Status Quo

VI. Juvenile Hormone and Embryonic Development

VII. Venereal Dissemination of Juvenile Hormone

VIII. Conclusion

References

7. Chemical Communication within Animal Species

I. Classification of Chemical Communication Systems

II. The Chemical Channel

III. The Increase in Information and Its Upper Boundary

References

8. Chemical Defense against Predation in Arthropods

I. Introduction

II. Types of Chemical Defenses

III. Chemistry and Effectiveness of Defensive Substances

References

9. Chemical Ecology of Fish

I. Introduction

II. The Chemistry of the Swimbladder

III. Sex Hormones

IV. Ecology of Olfaction

V. Oxygen and Carbon Dioxide

VI. Temperature

VII. Effect of Changing the Chemical Environment Synthetically

VIII. Analysis of Ecosystems

References

10. The Chemistry of Nonhormonal Interactions Terpenoid Compounds in Ecology

I. Introduction

II. Chemical Ecology of Terpenoids and Steroids

III. Conclusion

References

11. Chemical Aspects of Hormonal Interactions

I. Introduction

II. Juvenile Hormones

III. Steroidal Molting Hormones

References

Author Index

Subject Index




