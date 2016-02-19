Chemical Ecology
1st Edition
Description
Chemical Ecology contains a series of lectures presented in the fall of 1968 at State University of New York College of Forestry at Syracuse University. This book is composed of 11 chapters that deal with the salient facts and theories that are encompassed by chemical ecology and the possible application of fundamental research in this area to pressing problems of ecological importance. After briefly describing the distribution pattern of microorganisms in the soil, this book goes on exploring the coordination and regulation of sexual processes between cells and between individuals in lower and higher plants. These topics are followed by discussions on the aspects of the chemical environment; the diverse associations between insects and their host plants; the self-defense mechanisms of plants against insect predation; and the chemical communication systems within animal species. The subsequent chapters examine the chemical defense and ecology in arthropods and fish. The concluding chapters consider the biochemistry of terpenoid and steroid metabolism and the chemical aspects of juvenile and steroidal molting hormone interactions. This book will be of value to chemical ecologists and researchers and biochemists.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
1. The Chemical Ecology of Cells in the Soil
I. Introduction
II. Unicellular Microorganisms
III. Multicellular Microorganisms
IV. Conclusion
References
2. Chemical Ecology among Lower Plants
I. Introduction
II. Intraspecific Chemical Ecology-Sexuality
III. Interspecific Chemical Ecology-Trapping Substances
IV. Conclusion
References
3. The Biochemical Ecology of Higher Plants
I. Introduction
II. Allelopathy-Two Cases
III. Routes of Release from Plants
IV. Effects on Plant Communities
V. Secondary Plant Substances
VI. Evolution of Wastes and Repellents
VII. Conclusion
VIII. Summary
References
4. Plants and the Chemical Environment
I. Introduction
II. Plant-Plant Interactions
III. The Aerial Environment
IV. Plant-Animal Interactions: Galls
References
5. Chemical Interactions between Plants and Insects
I. Introduction
II. Selective Pressures
III. Plants as Food
IV. The Chemoreceptive Systems of Insects
V. The Raison d'Etre of Feeding Diversity
VI. Conclusion
References
6. Hormonal Interactions between Plants and Insects
I. Introduction
II. Genes and Metamorphosis
III. Endocrine Control of Metamorphosis: Ecdysone
IV. Growth without Metamorphosis
V. Juvenile Hormone and the Status Quo
VI. Juvenile Hormone and Embryonic Development
VII. Venereal Dissemination of Juvenile Hormone
VIII. Conclusion
References
7. Chemical Communication within Animal Species
I. Classification of Chemical Communication Systems
II. The Chemical Channel
III. The Increase in Information and Its Upper Boundary
References
8. Chemical Defense against Predation in Arthropods
I. Introduction
II. Types of Chemical Defenses
III. Chemistry and Effectiveness of Defensive Substances
References
9. Chemical Ecology of Fish
I. Introduction
II. The Chemistry of the Swimbladder
III. Sex Hormones
IV. Ecology of Olfaction
V. Oxygen and Carbon Dioxide
VI. Temperature
VII. Effect of Changing the Chemical Environment Synthetically
VIII. Analysis of Ecosystems
References
10. The Chemistry of Nonhormonal Interactions Terpenoid Compounds in Ecology
I. Introduction
II. Chemical Ecology of Terpenoids and Steroids
III. Conclusion
References
11. Chemical Aspects of Hormonal Interactions
I. Introduction
II. Juvenile Hormones
III. Steroidal Molting Hormones
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1970
- Published:
- 1st January 1970
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323154666