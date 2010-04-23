Chemical Deterioration and Physical Instability of Food and Beverages
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Part 1 Understanding and measuring chemical deterioration of foods and beverages
Oxidative rancidity
Protein oxidation
The Maillard reaction and quality deterioration
Flavour deterioration during storage
Light-induced quality changes
Part 2 Understanding and measuring physical deterioration of foods and beverages
Moisture loss, gain and migration
Crystallization
Structural and mechanical properties of fats
Emulsion breakdown
Gelatinization and retrogradation of starch and its implications
Syneresis in food gels and its implications
Understanding, detecting and preventing taints in food
Part 3 Chemical and physical deterioration in specific food and beverage products
Bakery products
Bulk oils and shortenings, spreads, and frying oils
Chemical processes responsible for quality deterioration in fish
Wine
Fruit and vegetables
Enzymatic deterioration of plant foods
Stability of vitamins during food processing and storage
Frozen foods
Ready–to–eat meals and catered foods
Food powders
The effect of non-meat ingredients on quality parameters in meat and poultry
Dairy products
Description
For a food product to be a success in the marketplace it must be stable throughout its shelf-life. Quality deterioration due to chemical changes and alterations in condition due to physical instability are not always recognised, yet can be just as problematic as microbial spoilage. This book provides an authoritative review of key topics in this area.
Chapters in part one focus on the chemical reactions which can negatively affect food quality, such as oxidative rancidity, and their measurement. Part two reviews quality deterioration associated with physical changes, such as moisture loss, gain and migration, crystallization and emulsion breakdown. Contributions in the following section outline the likely effects on different foods and beverages, including bakery products, fruit and vegetables, ready-to-eat meals and wine.
With contributions from leaders in their fields, Chemical deterioration and physical instability of food and beverages is an essential reference for R&D and QA staff in the food industry and researchers with an interested in this subject.
Key Features
- Examines chemical reactions which can negatively affect food quality and measurement
- Reviews quality deterioration associated with physical changes such as moisture loss, gain and migration, and crystallization
- Documents deterioration in specific food and beverage products including bakery products, frozen foods and wine
Readership
R&D and QA staff in the food industry and researchers with an interest in this subject
Details
- No. of pages:
- 824
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2010
- Published:
- 23rd April 2010
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845699260
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781845694951
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081014417
Reviews
"This magnificent book has not left any stones unturned; it is a winner for all in the broad spectrum of the Food Industry." --Food and Beverage Reporter
About the Editors
Leif Skibsted Editor
Leif Skibsted is a Professor in the Department of Food Science at the University of Copenhagen, Denmark. Leif Skibsted is well known for his research into food quality deterioration and food oxidation in particular.
Jens Risbo Editor
Jens Risbo is Associate Professor in the Department of Food Science at the University of Copenhagen, Denmark. Jens Risbo is well known for his research into food quality deterioration and food oxidation in particular.
Mogens Andersen Editor
Mogens Anderson is Associate Professor in the Department of Food Science at the University of Copenhagen, Denmark. Jens Risbo is well known for his research into food quality deterioration and food oxidation in particular.
University of Copenhagen, Denmark