Chemical Deterioration and Physical Instability of Food and Beverages - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781845694951, 9781845699260

Chemical Deterioration and Physical Instability of Food and Beverages

1st Edition

Editors: Leif Skibsted Jens Risbo Mogens Andersen
eBook ISBN: 9781845699260
Hardcover ISBN: 9781845694951
Paperback ISBN: 9780081014417
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 23rd April 2010
Page Count: 824
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
230.00
195.50
250.00
212.50
330.00
280.50
338.18
287.45
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
250.00
212.50
325.00
276.25
200.00
170.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Part 1 Understanding and measuring chemical deterioration of foods and beverages
Oxidative rancidity
Protein oxidation
The Maillard reaction and quality deterioration
Flavour deterioration during storage
Light-induced quality changes

Part 2 Understanding and measuring physical deterioration of foods and beverages
Moisture loss, gain and migration
Crystallization
Structural and mechanical properties of fats
Emulsion breakdown
Gelatinization and retrogradation of starch and its implications
Syneresis in food gels and its implications
Understanding, detecting and preventing taints in food

Part 3 Chemical and physical deterioration in specific food and beverage products
Bakery products
Bulk oils and shortenings, spreads, and frying oils
Chemical processes responsible for quality deterioration in fish
Wine
Fruit and vegetables
Enzymatic deterioration of plant foods
Stability of vitamins during food processing and storage
Frozen foods
Ready–to–eat meals and catered foods
Food powders
The effect of non-meat ingredients on quality parameters in meat and poultry
Dairy products

Description

For a food product to be a success in the marketplace it must be stable throughout its shelf-life. Quality deterioration due to chemical changes and alterations in condition due to physical instability are not always recognised, yet can be just as problematic as microbial spoilage. This book provides an authoritative review of key topics in this area.

Chapters in part one focus on the chemical reactions which can negatively affect food quality, such as oxidative rancidity, and their measurement. Part two reviews quality deterioration associated with physical changes, such as moisture loss, gain and migration, crystallization and emulsion breakdown. Contributions in the following section outline the likely effects on different foods and beverages, including bakery products, fruit and vegetables, ready-to-eat meals and wine.

With contributions from leaders in their fields, Chemical deterioration and physical instability of food and beverages is an essential reference for R&D and QA staff in the food industry and researchers with an interested in this subject.

Key Features

  • Examines chemical reactions which can negatively affect food quality and measurement
  • Reviews quality deterioration associated with physical changes such as moisture loss, gain and migration, and crystallization
  • Documents deterioration in specific food and beverage products including bakery products, frozen foods and wine

Readership

R&D and QA staff in the food industry and researchers with an interest in this subject

Details

No. of pages:
824
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781845699260
Hardcover ISBN:
9781845694951
Paperback ISBN:
9780081014417

Reviews

"This magnificent book has not left any stones unturned; it is a winner for all in the broad spectrum of the Food Industry." --Food and Beverage Reporter

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Leif Skibsted Editor

Leif Skibsted is a Professor in the Department of Food Science at the University of Copenhagen, Denmark. Leif Skibsted is well known for his research into food quality deterioration and food oxidation in particular.

Jens Risbo Editor

Jens Risbo is Associate Professor in the Department of Food Science at the University of Copenhagen, Denmark. Jens Risbo is well known for his research into food quality deterioration and food oxidation in particular.

Mogens Andersen Editor

Mogens Anderson is Associate Professor in the Department of Food Science at the University of Copenhagen, Denmark. Jens Risbo is well known for his research into food quality deterioration and food oxidation in particular.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Copenhagen, Denmark

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.