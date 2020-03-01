Chemical Changes During Processing and Storage of Foods
1st Edition
Description
Chemical Changes During Processing and Storage of Foods brings in-depth discussion of the chemical changes occurring in food components during processing and storage, their mechanisms and influencing factors involved, and their effects on food quality, food safety health, and shelf life of the products. Food components undergo chemical reactions and interactions during food processing and storage, with positive or negative consequences on food quality, food safety and human health. These chemical changes, the influencing factors and the consequences have to be well understood so that desirable changes can be stimulated and undesirable changes avoided or at least reduced.
Chemical Changes During Processing and Storage of Foods is a useful resource to researchers in the fields of food science, nutrition, public health, food security, biochemistry, pharmacy, chemistry, chemical engineering, and agronomy. It can also be used as a textbook of undergraduate and graduate disciplines in food chemistry.
Key Features
- Thoroughly presents in-depth discussion of the chemical changes occurred in food components in the molecular level
- Brings mechanisms, influencing factors and consequences in terms of food quality, food safety and human health of the chemical changes
- Helps to solve daily industry problems like alterations of natural pigments, bioactive compounds, additives, amino acids, degradation of vitamins etc.
Readership
Researchers, professors, and undergraduate and graduate students in the fields of nutrition, public health, food security, biochemistry, pharmacy, chemistry, chemical engineering, and agronomy
Table of Contents
1. Introduction (Societal Role of Food Processing: Envisaging the Future)
2. Denaturation of Proteins, Generation of Bioactive Peptides, Alterations of Amino Acids
3. Oxidation of Proteins
4. Oxidation of Lipids
5. Alterations of Polysaccharides, Starch Gelatinization and Retrogradation
6. The Maillard Reaction and Caramelization
7. Alterations of Natural Pigments
8. Degradation of Vitamins
9. Generation of Process-derived Flavors
10. Formation of Processing-induced Toxicants
11. Generation and Alteration of Other Bioactive Compounds
12. Reactions and Interactions of Food Additives
13. Compositional Modifications of Foods for Special Purposes
14. Measuring Chemical Deterioration of Foods
Details
- No. of pages:
- 528
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st March 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128173800
About the Editor
Delia Rodriguez-Amaya
Délia B. Rodriguez-Amaya is an emeritus professor of the University of Campinas in São Paulo, Brazil, and an emeritus researcher of the Brazilian National Council for Scientific and Technological Advancement. She is a world-renowned researcher in the field of food chemistry and analysis. She is the author of more than 250 scientific publications, several of which have been the top ten most cited and/or most read papers of international journals. She is cited over 9,000 times in the international publications. She has given more than 250 invited lectures and seminars in conferences and at universities in more than 30 countries. She is also a member of the editorial boards of six international and two Brazilian journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Campinas, Sao Paulo, Brazil
Jaime Amaya-Farfan
Jaime Amaya-Farfan is a professor in the Food and Nutrition Department of the University of Campinas, in São Paulo, Brazil. He has been teaching the graduate disciplines “Protein Chemistry” and “Properties and Transformation of Food Proteins” for over 40 years, as well as “Biochemistry of Micronutrients and Bioactive Substances” for the last 25 years. His most recent contribution to the area of food science, technology, and nutrition are in food processing and nutrition dealing with the interaction between food components, particularly proteins, and the living organism. His current research interests focus on the association between dietary proteins, food stressors, and the gut microbiota with food safety. He has written over 130 research and review papers and book chapters in international books
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Campinas, Sao Paulo, Brazil