Chemical Changes During Processing and Storage of Foods brings in-depth discussion of the chemical changes occurring in food components during processing and storage, their mechanisms and influencing factors involved, and their effects on food quality, food safety health, and shelf life of the products. Food components undergo chemical reactions and interactions during food processing and storage, with positive or negative consequences on food quality, food safety and human health. These chemical changes, the influencing factors and the consequences have to be well understood so that desirable changes can be stimulated and undesirable changes avoided or at least reduced.

Chemical Changes During Processing and Storage of Foods is a useful resource to researchers in the fields of food science, nutrition, public health, food security, biochemistry, pharmacy, chemistry, chemical engineering, and agronomy. It can also be used as a textbook of undergraduate and graduate disciplines in food chemistry.