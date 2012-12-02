Chemical Bonds - Better Ways to Make Them and Break Them - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444880826, 9780444597045

Chemical Bonds - Better Ways to Make Them and Break Them

1st Edition

Authors: Bozzano Luisa
eBook ISBN: 9780444597045
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 11th September 1989
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
43.96
43.96
43.99
35.19
35.19
72.95
58.36
58.36
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents


Preface to Volume 3

Contributors to this Volume

Chapter 1 Heterometallic Clusters in Catalysis

1. General Introduction

2. Heterometallic Clusters in Homogeneous Catalysis

3. Hybrid Catalysts Prepared from Molecular Mixed-Metal Clusters

4. Heterometallic Clusters in Heterogeneous Catalysis

5. Acknowledgements

6. References

Chapter 2 Conformational Analysis for Ligands Bound to the Chiral Auxiliary [(C5H5)Fe(CO)(PPh3)]

1. Introduction

2. The Chiral Auxiliary [(C5H5)Fe(CO)(PPh3)]

3. Conformational Analysis for [(C5H5)Fe(CO)(PPh3)CH2R]

4. Conformational Analysis for [(C5H5)Fe(CO)(PPh3)CH2XR]

5. Conformational Analysis for [(C5H5)Fe(CO)(PPh3)CHRR']

6. Stereoelectronic Effects

7. Conformational Analysis for [(C5H5)Fe(CO)(PPh3)C(OMe)R]+

8. Conformational Analysis for [(C5H5)Fe(CO)(PPh3)COR]

9. Stereoselective Reactions of Ligands Attached to the Chiral Auxiliary [(C5H5)Fe(CO)(PPh3)]

10. The Chiral Auxiliary [(C5H5)Re(NO)(PPh3)]

11. Conclusions

12. Acknowledgements

13. References

Chapter 3 Steric and Electronic Effects on the Photochemical Reactions of Metal-Metal Bonded Carbonyls

1. List of Abbreviations

2. Introduction

3. M2(CO)10(M = Mn, Re)

4. M2(CO)8(-Diimine) (M = Mn, Re)

5. Cp2M2(CO)6 (M = Mo, W)

6. Cp2Fe2(CO)4

7. Heterodinuclear Metal Carbonyls

8. Concluding Remarks

Chapter 4 Stereochemical Aspects of Organometallic Clusters. A View of the Polyhedral Skeletal Electron Pair Theory

1. Introduction

2. Synthesis

3. Structures of and Rationalisation of Bonding in Alkyne-Substituted Clusters

4. Reactivity

5. Dynamics

6. Conclusion

7. Acknowledgements

Chapter 5 The Stereochemistry of the Sakurai Reaction

1. Introduction

2. Intermolecular Reactions

3. Intramolecular Reactions

4. Optically Active Allylsilanes

5. Other Reactions

6. Concluding Remarks

7. References and Notes

8. Added in Proof

Subject Index

Description

Stereochemistry of Organometallic and Inorganic Compounds, Volume 3: Chemical Bonds—Better Ways to Make Them and Break Them focuses on the processes, methodologies, reactions, and approaches involved in the making and breaking of bonds.

The selection first tackles heterometallic clusters in catalysis and steric and electronic effects on the photochemical reactions of metal-metal bonded carbonyls. Discussions focus on heterodinuclear metal carbonyls, hybrid catalysts prepared from molecular mixed-metal clusters, and heterometallic clusters in homogeneous catalysis. The book then examines the stereochemical aspects of organometallic clusters, including reactivity, dynamics, and the structures and rationalization of bonding in alkyne-substituted clusters. The publication takes a look at the stereochemistry of the Sakurai reaction, as well as intermolecular and intramolecular reactions, optically active allylsilanes, and other reactions.

The selection is a highly recommended source of data for chemists and readers interested in the making and breaking of chemical bonds.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1989
Published:
11th September 1989
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780444597045

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Bozzano Luisa Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.