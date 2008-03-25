Chemical Bioavailability in Terrestrial Environments - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444521699, 9780080557755

Chemical Bioavailability in Terrestrial Environments, Volume 32

1st Edition

Series Volume Editors: Ravendra Naidu
eBook ISBN: 9780080557755
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444521699
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 25th March 2008
Page Count: 828
Description

This book begins with an overview of current thinking on bioavailability, its definition, cutting-edge research in speciation and advancement in tools for assessing chemical bioavailability in the terrestrial environment. The second section of the book focuses on the role of chemical speciation in bioavailability. Section three addresses bioavailability and ecotoxicity of contaminants and leads into the next section on bioavailability of nutrients and agrichemicals. Subsequent sections provide an overview of tools currently being used and new cutting-edge techniques to assess contaminant bioavailability. The last section of the book builds on previous sections in relating bioavailability to risk assessment and how this could be used for managing risks associated with contaminated land.

Key Features

  • Provides the latest information on developing concepts and definitions of bioavailability
  • Includes a discussion of bioavailability and ecotoxicity of contaminants and bioavailability of nutrients and agrichemicals for applications in agriculture
  • Analyzes tools for assessing bioavailability and the role of bioavailability in risk assessment and remediation

Readership

Researchers and scientists in soil science, agricultural science, crop science, ecology, microbiology, and environmental microbiology

Details

No. of pages:
828
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080557755
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444521699

About the Series Volume Editors

Ravendra Naidu Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Cooperative Centre for Contamination Assessment and Remediation of the Environment (CRC CARE), Mawson Lakes, South Australia

