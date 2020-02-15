Chemical and Synthetic Biology Approaches to Understand Cellular Functions - Part C, Volume 633
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
1. Competitive binding assay for biotin and biotin derivatives, based on avidin and biotin-4-fluorescein
Elke Oberbichler, Maria Wiesauer, Eva Schlögl, Jessica Stangl, Felix Faschinger, Günther Knör, Hermann J. Gruber and Vesa P. Hytönen
2. (Strept)avidin as a template for ligands other than biotin: An overview
Vesa P. Hytönen
3. Engineering siderophores
Sina Rütschlin and Thomas Böttcher
4. Competitive profiling for enzyme inhibitors using chemical probes
Michaela Prothiwa and Thomas Böttcher
5. The NMR tube bioreactor
Alexandra V. Chatzikonstantinou, Antonis Tsiailanis, Ioannis P. Gerothanassis, Haralambos Stamatis, Enrico Ravera, Marco Fragai, Claudio Luchinat, Giacomo Parigi and Andreas G. Tzakos
6. A chemically-controlled system for activating RAS GTPases
Emily M. Dieter and Dustin J. Maly
7. Temporal and rheostatic control of genome editing with a chemically-inducible Cas9
Cindy T. Wei, Dustin J. Maly and Douglas M. Fowler
8. Synthetic receptors to understand and control cellular functions
Hung-Ju Chang and Jerome Bonnet
9. A suite of bioassays to evaluate CREB inhibitors
Bingbing X. Li and Xiangshu Xiao
10. Identification of lamins as the molecular targets of LBL1 using a clickable photoaffinity probe
Xiangshu Xiao and Bingbing X. Li
11. REX technologies for profiling and decoding the electrophile signaling axes mediated by Rosetta Stone proteins
Marcus J. C. Long, Daniel A. Urul and Yimon Aye
12. Building artificial genetic circuits to understand protein function
Louis H. Scott, James C. Mathews, Aleksandra Filipovska and Oliver Rackham
13. Methods for studying human sirtuins with activity-based chemical probes
Song Zheng, Jessica Wohlfahrt, Ian Cohen and Yana Cen
14. Site-directed labeling of β-arrestin with monobromobimane for measuring their interaction with G protein-coupled receptors
Ashish Srivastava, Mithu Baidya, Hemlata Dwivedi-Agnihotri and Arun K. Shukla
15. Reversible biotinylation of purified proteins for measuring protein-protein interactions
Hemlata Dwivedi-Agnihotri, Ashish Srivastava and Arun K. Shukla
Description
Chemical and Synthetic Biology Approaches to Understand Cellular Functions - Part C, Volume 633, the latest release in the Methods in Enzymology series, continues the legacy of this premier serial. This release includes sections on Next generation probes for molecular imaging in cells, Competitive binding assay for biotin and biotin derivatives, based on avidin and biotin-4-fluorescein, Converting avidin to bind ligands other than biotin, especially steroids, Chemoenzymatic Labeling Strategy, Engineered Siderophores, Small molecules to inhibit bacterial population behavior, NMR tube bioreactor, Small molecule controlled RAS activation system, Small molecule regulated Cas9, the Design and application of synthetic receptors, and much more.
Key Features
- Contains the authority of authors who are leaders in their field
- Provides a comprehensive source on new methods and research in enzymology
Readership
Experts in the field who want to expand their technical horizons and to newcomers who need detailed introductions to basic techniques
Details
- No. of pages:
- 412
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 15th February 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128191286
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Arun Shukla Serial Volume Editor
Dr. Arun K. Shukla obtained his M.Sc. (Master in Science) from the Center for Biotechnology at the Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi, India. Dr. Shukla did his Ph.D. from the Department of Molecular Membrane Biology at the Max Planck Institute of Biophysics in Frankfurt, Germany. His Ph.D. research work was focused on structural studies of G Protein-Coupled Receptors (GPCRs).
Dr. Shukla subsequently carried out his post-doctoral work in the Department of Medicine at the Duke University in North Carolina, USA. During his post-doctoral research work, Dr. Shukla focused on understanding the biophysical and structural basis of ß-arrestin mediated regulation of GPCRs and non-canonical GPCR signaling. Dr. Shukla has served as an Assistant Professor in the Department of Medicine at the Duke University in Durham, North Carolina, USA.
Dr. Shukla is currently an Assistant Professor in Department of Biological Sciences and Bioengineering at the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, India. Dr. Shukla is also an Intermediate Fellow of the Wellcome Trust-DBT India Alliance. The research program in Dr. Shukla’s laboratory is focused on understanding the molecular mechanism of activation, signaling and regulation of G Protein-Coupled Receptors.
Affiliations and Expertise
Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, India