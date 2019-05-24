Chemical and Synthetic Biology Approaches to Understand Cellular Functions - Part A, Volume 621
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Targeted m6A reader proteins to study the epitranscriptome
Simone Rauch and Bryan C. Dickinson
2. Synthetic gene expression circuits regulating sexual reproduction
Nobuo Fukuda and Shinya Honda
3. Nucleotide resolution sequencing of N4-acetylcytidine in RNA
Justin M. Thomas, Keri M. Bryson and Jordan L. Meier
4. A guide for drug inducible genome editing with HIT systems
Chen Zhao, Shixian Wei and Yu Wang
5. A guide for drug inducible transcriptional activation with HIT systems
Chen Zhao, Shixian Wei and Yu Wang
6. Direct cloning and heterologous expression of natural product biosynthetic gene clusters by transformation-associated recombination
Jia Jia Zhang, Kazuya Yamanaka, Xiaoyu Tang and Bradley S. Moore
7. Salt-sensitive intein for large-scale polypeptide production
Yi-Zong Lee and Shih-Che Sue
8. Methods for the recombinant expression of active tyrosine kinase domains: Guidelines and pitfalls
M. Escarlet Díaz Galicia, Abdullah Aldehaiman, SeungBeom Hong, Stefan T. Arold and Raik Grünberg
9. Design, cloning and characterization of transcription factor-based inducible gene expression systems
Erik K.R. Hanko, Nigel P. Minton and Naglis Malys
10. Design, construction, and validation of optogenetic proteins
Colin P. O'Banion, Anwesha Goswami and David S. Lawrence
11. Overcoming component limitations in synthetic biology through transposon-mediated protein engineering
Joshua T. Atkinson, Bingyan Wu, Laura Segatori and Jonathan J. Silberg
12. Chemical biology of glycoproteins: From chemical synthesis to biological impact
Yaohao Li, Amy H. Tran, Samuel J. Danishefsky and Zhongping Tan
13. In bulla functional channel expression systems that mimic bacterial synthetic membranes
Masayuki Iwamoto and Shigetoshi Oiki
14. A mass spectrometry-based isotope-coded mass tag method to map thiol accessibility in biological systems
John E. Gadbery and Nicole S. Sampson
15. Quick-soaking of crystals reveals unprecedented insights into the catalytic mechanism of glycosyltransferases
David Albesa-Jové, Javier O. Cifuente, Beatriz Trastoy and Marcelo E. Guerin
16. Cysteine-ethylation of tissue-extracted membrane proteins as a tool to detect conformational states by solid-state NMR spectroscopy
Daniel K. Weber, Taysir Bader, Erik K. Larsen, Songlin Wang, Tata Gopinath, Mark Distefano and Gianluigi Veglia
17. Improved sensitivity and resolution of in-cell NMR spectra
David S. Burz, Leonard Breindel and Alexander Shekhtman
18. High-throughput methods in aptamer discovery and analysis
Kyle H. Cole and Andrej Lupták
19. Drop-in-well chamber for droplet interface bilayer with built-in electrodes
Kazuhiro Urakubo, Masayuki Iwamoto and Shigetoshi Oiki
Chemical and Synthetic Biology Approaches to Understand Cellular Functions - Part A, Volume 621, the latest release in the Methods in Enzymology series, highlights new advances in the field, with this volume covering Site-directed ethylation of membrane proteins for measuring conformational transitions in lipid bilayers, the Design and synthesis of fluorescent activity probes for protein phosphatases, Stains, Utilizing split-nanoLuc fragments as luminescent probes for protein solubility in living cells, SH2-domain based sensor for intracellular recognition of sulfo-tyrosine, DNA-encoded immunoglobulins for detection of parasites, An engineered TEV protease – calmodulin fusion based sensor for neuronal calcium recording, and much more.
- Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
- Presents the latest release in the Methods in Enzymology series
- Includes the latest information on methods to measure ubiquitin chain length and linkage and genetic approaches to study the yeast ubiquitin system, amongst other timely topics
Biochemists, chemists, microbiologists, microbiome researchers, marine scientists, protein chemists, biotechnologists, chemical biologists, blue biotech professionals, natural product chemists, drug discovery researchers
- No. of pages:
- 382
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 24th May 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128181188
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128181171
Arun Shukla Serial Volume Editor
Dr. Arun K. Shukla obtained his M.Sc. (Master in Science) from the Center for Biotechnology at the Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi, India. Dr. Shukla did his Ph.D. from the Department of Molecular Membrane Biology at the Max Planck Institute of Biophysics in Frankfurt, Germany. His Ph.D. research work was focused on structural studies of G Protein-Coupled Receptors (GPCRs).
Dr. Shukla subsequently carried out his post-doctoral work in the Department of Medicine at the Duke University in North Carolina, USA. During his post-doctoral research work, Dr. Shukla focused on understanding the biophysical and structural basis of ß-arrestin mediated regulation of GPCRs and non-canonical GPCR signaling. Dr. Shukla has served as an Assistant Professor in the Department of Medicine at the Duke University in Durham, North Carolina, USA.
Dr. Shukla is currently an Assistant Professor in Department of Biological Sciences and Bioengineering at the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, India. Dr. Shukla is also an Intermediate Fellow of the Wellcome Trust-DBT India Alliance. The research program in Dr. Shukla’s laboratory is focused on understanding the molecular mechanism of activation, signaling and regulation of G Protein-Coupled Receptors.
Department of Biological Sciences and Bioengineering, Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, India