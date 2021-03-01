Chemical and Process Plant Commissioning Handbook
2nd Edition
A Practical Guide to Plant System and Equipment Installation and Commissioning
Description
The Chemical and Process Plant Commissioning Handbook, winner of the 2012 Basil Brennan Medal from the Institution of Chemical Engineers, is a guide to converting a newly constructed plant or equipment into a fully integrated and operational process unit. Good commissioning is based on a disciplined, systematic and proven methodology and approach that achieve results in the safest, most efficient, cost effective and timely manner.
Chemical and Process Plant Commissioning Handbook, Second Edition is supported by detailed, proven and effective commission templates, plus extensive commissioning scenarios that enable the reader to learn the context of good commissioning practice from an experienced commissioning manager. It focuses on the critical safety assessment and inspection regimes necessary to ensure that new plants are compliant with OSHA and environmental requirements. Martin Killcross has brought together the theory of textbooks and technical information obtained from sales literature, in order to provide engineers with what they need to know before initiating talks with vendors regarding equipment selection.
Key Features
- Outlines how to commission a process plant
- Extensive examples of successful commissioning processes with step-by-step guidance enable readers to understand the function and performance of the wide range of tasks required in the commissioning process
- Explains how to organise the commissioning
- Offers an understanding of supplementary factors of commissioning such as risk and Hazard management
- Reviews commonly asked commissioning questions
- Includes the basis of the commissioning paperwork system
- Unique information from a respected, global commissioning manager: delivers the know-how to succeed for anyone commissioning new plant or equipment
- Comes with online commissioning process templates that make this title a working tool kit as well as a key reference
Readership
Process Engineers, Project Managers, Operations personal, Commissioning Engineers and Managers. Possible text book for university courses/supplementary text
Table of Contents
1. Appointing the Commissioning manager
2. Commissioning Scope
3. Contracts
4. Commissioning in highly regulated industries
4. Budget Estimation
5. Prioritized asset Systemization
6. Support design
7. Develop Initial Commissioning Plan, Philosophy and Strategy
8. Commissioning Risk Management
9. Appointment and composition of the Commissioning Team, Roles, responsibilities, organisation chart and interview considerations
10. Suitable, Qualified and Experienced Personnel (SQEP), for commissioning
11. Documentation and sign off requirements, required for commissioning preparation
12. Devise assignment details, site and office requirements, consumables and procure commissioning chemicals
13. Create commissioning documents and the System File
14. Control, Instrument, Electrical commissioning document preparation
15. Mechanical commissioning document preparation
16. Develop Training Materials
17. Develop Standard Operating Procedures
18. Developing Commissioning Schedules and Contingency plans
19. Determination of Commissioning Readiness and Commissioning Team Audits
20. Devise Handover Procedure
21. Devise commissioning tagging system
22. Commissioning Terminology
23. Capturing Lessons Learnt
24. Factory Acceptance Testing
25. Check Construction and Quality of Build
26. Tracking Progress and System Status
27. Fault Management
28. Temporary Commissioning Defeat systems
29. Simultaneous Construction and Commissioning considerations
30. Cleaning procedures and drying
31. Pre-commissioning procedures
32. Logs, Reports and Dashboards
33. Vessel Check Sheets
34. Instrument Loop, Electrical and Control system testing
35. Commissioning Punch listing
36. Handover from construction to commissioning
37. Project Documentation Check Sheet Prior to Introduction of Safe Chemicals
38. Introduction of Safe Chemicals and Simulant Testing
39. Pre-commissioning HAZOP Studies or Pre Start-Up Safety
40. Commissioning Leak Testing
41. Commissioning and initial Start-up plus Procedures
42. Re-commissioning of plant after an event or delay in commissioning activities
43. Laboratory analysis
44. Handover to operations and transition of ownership
45. Close out reservations
46. Complete Commissioning Documentation
47. Complete Training and update documents to “as commissioned”
48. Update Operating Procedures to “as commissioned”
49. Assist continued operation, troubleshooting and or debottlenecking projects
50. Close down all commissioning temporary defeats commissioning faults and modification paperwork systems
51. Close Down Commissioning Team
52. Complete close out Hazard Study
Details
- No. of pages:
- 426
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2021
- Published:
- 1st March 2021
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128240496
About the Author
Martin Killcross
Current Manager of Commissioning in the UK energy sector, a world scale Nuclear Deconversion Project (circ £1B) which is in the final commissioning stages. With over 41 years in the Chemical, Nuclear and related business sectors, 38 of those years specifically commissioning, de-commissioning and operating assets world-wide, including 25 years with ICI, subsequently working in both the client and contracting commissioning leadership capacities. The author has commissioned most unit operations and handled many hazardous chemicals. Since the publication of the 1st edition of this book, the author has presented at conferences and training events worldwide
Affiliations and Expertise
Commissioning Manager, URENCO ChemPlants, UK
Ratings and Reviews
