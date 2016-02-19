Chemical and Biological Generation of Excited States
1st Edition
Description
Chemical and Biological Generation of Excited States discusses major aspects of chemical and biological generation of electronic excitation. This book is organized into 11 chapters that focus on both chemi- and bioenergized processes. This book first discusses some of the fundamental aspects of the description of excited state behavior in condensed media. It then examines the field of gas-phase dioxetane chemiluminescence both by itself and in relation to solution-phase studies. The presented analysis is based on statistical mechanics and supported by a very simple limiting case calculation. Chapter 4 describes the state-of-the-art of how excitation yields are determined experimentally in chemienergized processes. This is followed by a discussion on activation parameters and stability trends, focusing on solution-phase data. Chapters 6 and 7 examine solution-phase chemiluminescence resulting from high-energy electron-transfer reaction, often involving aromatic radical ions, and the mechanism of excitation step. The next chapters cover the generation of electronic excited states in bioluminescence and the evaluation of luminescent oxidation mechanisms using oxygen tracers. The chapters also explain the formation of electronically excited products in dark biological processes and the mechanism of chemiexcitation as it relates to redox metabolism. Specific examples of biological oxygenation reactions yielding luminescence are also presented. Furthermore, this book discusses the concept and applicability of chemiluminigenic probing for the quantification and differentiation of oxygenation activities in mammalian phagocytes. The concluding chapter is devoted to the possible formation of singlet oxygen in various systems and processes that mimic singlet oxygen reactions. The book intends to attract young scientists as well as established research workers to broaden the horizons of this rapidly growing and potentially very important field.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
1 Photophysical Concepts in Condensed Media
I. Introduction
II. Unimolecular Decay Processes
III. Bimolecular Interactions Involving an Electronically Excited State
References
2 Gas-Phase Dioxetane Chemiluminescence
I. Introduction
II. Basic Information
III. Gas-Phase Experiments in Dioxetane Chemiluminescence
IV. Discussion
References
3 Synthesis of 1,2-Dioxetanes
I. Introduction
II. Hazards and Safety Precautions
III. 1,2-Dioxetanes from Cyclization of Hydroperoxides
IV. 1,2-Dioxetanes from Oxidation of Alkenes with Singlet Oxygen
V. Other Methods of Preparing 1,2-Dioxetanes
VI. Characterization of 1,2-Dioxetanes
References
4 Determination of Chemiexcitation Yields in the Thermal Generation of Electronic Excitation from 1,2-Dioxetanes
I. Introduction
II. Photophysical Methods
III. Photochemical Methods
IV. Dioxetane Excitation Yields
V. Conclusions
References
5 Determination of Activation Parameters and the Thermal Stability of 1,2-Dioxetanes
I. Introduction
II. Determination of Activation Parameters
III. Structure and Stability Relationships
IV. Concluding Remarks
References
6 Electrochemiluminescence
I. Introduction
II. Basic Concepts
III. Experimental Techniques
IV. Theoretical Basis for Excited State Production
V. Diagnosis of Reaction Pathway
VI. More Complex Chemistry
VII. Special Effects at Semiconductors
References
7 Chemically Initiated Electron-Exchange Luminescence
I. Introduction
II. Mechanism of the Excitation Step
III. Efficient CIEEL Systems
IV. Conclusions
References
8 Mechanism of Bioluminescence
I. Introduction
II. Generation of Electronic Excited States in Bioluminescence
III. Mechanisms of Luminescent Oxidation Studied with Oxygen Tracers
References
9 Electronic Excitation in Dark Biological Processes
I. Introduction
II. Enzyme-Generated Excited Species
III. Energy Transfer
IV. Mechanisms of Energy Transfer
V. Possible Secondary Effects of the Generation of Excited Species
VI. Biological Implications and Remarks
VII. Concluding Remarks
References
10 Biochemiexcitation: Chemiluminescence and the Study of Biological Oxygenation Reactions
I. Introduction
II. Bioenergetics and Redox Metabolism
III. Biological Oxidations
IV. Polymorphonuclear Leukocyte: Redox Metabolism and Chemiluminescence
V. Streptococcus faecalis: O2 Redox Activity and Chemiluminescence
VI. Chemilumigenic Probes for the Study of Biological Oxygenation Activities
VII. Luminol
VIII. Lucigenin
IX. Differential Quantification of Oxygenation Activities by Chemilumigenic Probes
X. Considerations for the Future
References
11 Singlet Oxygen in Biological Processes
I. Introduction
II. Possible Formation of Singlet Oxygen in Various Systems
III. Processes That Mimic Singlet Oxygen Reactions
IV. Conclusions
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 398
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1982
- Published:
- 28th January 1982
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323152303