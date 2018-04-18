Chemical and Biochemical Approaches for the Study of Anesthetic Function Part B, Volume 603
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Computational approaches
1. Physical accuracy leads to biological relevance: Best practices for simulating ligand-gated ion channels interacting with general anesthetics
Grace Brannigan
2. Computational approaches for studying voltage-gated ion channels modulation by general anesthetics
Vincenzo Carnevale
3. Anesthetic parameterization
Jerome Henin
4. Pharmacophore QSAR, QM, ONIOM
Edward Bertaccini
5. Kinetic modeling of electrophysiology data
Robert Cantor
Genetics and model organisms
6. General genetic strategies
Philip G. Morgan
7. Worms
Margaret Sedensky
8. Flies
Bruno van Swinderen
9. Tadpoles
Kellie Ann Woll
10. Zebrafish
Victoria Bedell and Julia Dallman
11. Mice
Max Kelz
Photolabeling
12. Mass spect ID of adducts
Kellie Ann Woll
13. Photolabeling protection/competition
Jonathan Cohen
Xenon
14. Xenon-protein interactions
Benjamin Roose and Ivan Dmochowski
15. Xenon gas delivery/recovery procedures
Mervyn Maze
16. Hyperpolarized Xe-129 MRI
Mitchell Albert
17. CT imaging
Andrew McKinstry-Wu
Electrophysiology
18. Native system electrophysiology (slices, cells, in vivo)
Boris Heifets
19. Voltage-gated ion channels (Kv, Nav)
Manuel Covarrubias
20. Ligand-gated ion channels
Stuart A. Forman
21. Other channels (HCN/K2P/TRP)
Paul M. Riegelhaupt and Peter A. Goldstein
Structural Approaches
22. Soluble proteins
Patrick J. Loll
23. Membrane proteins
Yan Xu and Pei Tang
24. NMR
Yan Xu and Pei Tang
25. Time-Resolved Neutron Interferometry and the Mechanism of Electromechanical Coupling in Voltage-Gated Ion Channels
John Kent Blasie
Evolving Biophysical Technologies
26. Fluorescent Anesthetics
Daniel Emerson and Ivan Dmochowski
27. Investigation of anesthetic-protein interactions by a thermodynamic approach
Renyu Liu
28. Tissue/organism EPR
luca turin
29. Lipids, Membranes and Pressure reversal
Sarah Veatch
In vivo technologies; established and evolving
30. Optoanesthesia
Andrew McKinstry-Wu
31. Optogenetics, Chemogenetics
Kenneth Solt
32. Genetic reporters of neruonal activity: c-fos, genetically encoded calcium indicators
Andrew Hudson
33. Genomics and Proteomic Techniques
Jonathan Pan
34. Neurochemistry of Anesthetic States
Ralph Lydic
35. Electroencephalography
Alexander Proekt
36. PET
Harry Scheinin
37. Drug discovery and development
Douglas Raines
38. The use of glutamatergic anesthetics (ketamine, nitrous oxide and xenon) in depression
Peter Nagele
39. Brain Imaging Using Hyperpolarized 129Xe MRI
Francis Hane
Description
Chemical and Biochemical Approaches for the Study of Anesthetic Function, Part B, Volume 603, presents a coherent description of the campaign towards understanding anesthesia. It includes a variety of highly debated topics, including sections on computational approaches, best practices for simulating ligand-gated ion channels interacting with general anesthetics, computational approaches for studying voltage-gated ion channels modulation by general anesthetics, anesthetic parameterization, the kinetic modeling of electrophysiology data, evolving biophysical technologies, fluorescent anesthetics, lipids, membranes and pressure reversal, in vivo technologies, and more.
Key Features
- Helps readers understand the wide array of topics surrounding anesthesia
- Includes sections on Pharmacophore QSAR, QM, ONIOM, and the kinetic modeling of electrophysiology data
- Broaches genetics, model organisms and general genetic strategies
Readership
Computational chemists, synthetic and medicinal chemists, biophysicists, physiologists, neuroscientists at all levels, neurologists, psychiatrists and, of course, anesthesiologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 18th April 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128145753
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128145746
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Roderic Eckenhoff Serial Volume Editor
Originally aspiring to be a marine biologist while at the University of Miami, Rod elected instead to join the ranks in hyperbaric medicine after graduating from Northwestern University Medical School. Since the only formal training program existed in the military, he became a US Naval officer, ultimately spending most of his time performing hyperbaric medicine research at the Naval Submarine Medical Research Laboratory in Groton, CT. Aiming to continue in this area, but in a more academic setting, he returned to civilian life as an anesthesia resident at the University of Pennsylvania, in large part because of the renowned Institute for Environmental Medicine at Penn. But the ability to more definitively answer questions persuaded Dr. Eckenhoff to pursue basic science training in the Andrew Somlyo lab at Penn., where he accidently discovered an approach to measure subcellular concentrations of anesthetics. This launched him in an entirely new direction, ultimately discovering anesthetic photolabeling, and adapting a series of traditionally biophysical approaches to the study of anesthetic mechanisms. Receiving his first NIH grant in 1991, Dr. Eckenhoff assembled an interdisciplinary group to study anesthetic mechanisms, and just a few years later, led a program project grant to funding on the first attempt. This grant is now in its 18th year and has evolved to now include seven different institutions across the country. The study of anesthetic mechanisms opened new doors into adverse effects, such as possible interactions with Alzheimer neuropathology, an issue that has gained considerable traction over the past decade. Finally, Dr. Eckenhoff has had the privilege of mentoring dozens of outstanding physicians, physician/scientists and basic scientists over the last thirty years.
Affiliations and Expertise
Austin Lamont Professor of Anesthesia, Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, PA, USA
Ivan Dmochowski Serial Volume Editor
Ivan grew up on Cape Cod, MA near the scientific institutions of Woods Hole. This cultivated a strong interest in Nature, offering exciting summer employment and spirited science fair competitions. Ivan was named a Presidential Scholar in 1990, and went on to attend Harvard College and major in Chemistry. Ivan was inspired by research mentors across many areas of Chemistry and Biology, including George Whitesides (Harvard), Helmut Ringsdorf (JGU, Mainz, Germany), Harry Gray, Jay Winkler, Scott Fraser, and Eric Davidson (Caltech), en route to becoming a professor of Chemistry at the University of Pennsylvania (Penn) in 2003. Soon after joining the Penn faculty, Ivan received a phone call from Rod Eckenhoff, who described fascinating, still-unresolved molecular questions surrounding general anesthesia. A long-standing collaboration was born, which has led to several joint publications probing anesthetic mechanisms. One highlight was the co-discovery and application of the first fluorescent general anesthetic. Ivan’s research program has centered more broadly on developing molecular probes and spectroscopic tools to enable the study of proteins and nucleic acids for biomedical applications. Of particular interest is the noble gas and general anesthetic xenon, which has led to the development of biophysical approaches to elucidate xenon interactions with small-molecule and protein hosts. Ivan’s laboratory has also developed strategies for photomodulating nucleic acid structure and function, with emerging tools for modulating gene expression and harvesting mRNA from single cells in living brain tissue. This work has been generously supported by the NIH, NSF, and DoD.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Chemistry, University of Pennsylvania, PA, USA