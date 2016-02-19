Chemical and Biochemical Applications of Lasers V4
1st Edition
Description
Chemical and Biochemical Applications of Lasers, Volume IV focuses on the practical applications of standard commercial laser systems. This book examines the structural studies of DNA by fluorescence microscopy and discusses photochemistry and structural spectroscopy. Organized into eight chapters, this volume starts with an overview of a few cases of laser-induced fluorescence studies of biological molecules. This text then examines the sharp fluorescence spectra of complex molecules in solids that are obtained when a narrow-band laser selectively excites molecules in particular sites. Other chapters describe the theory and application of resonance Raman spectroscopy to various biological systems. This book provides as well a thorough treatment of coherent anti-Stokes Raman spectroscopy and its application in combustion diagnostics and analytical chemistry. The final chapter explores laser control of the sequential photochemical reaction of the drug psoralen with the two strands of the DNA double helix. Physicists, chemists, electrochemists, and chemical engineers will find this book useful.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
1. Structural Studies of Biological Molecules via Laser-Induced Fluorescence: Acridine-DNA Complexes
I. Introduction
II. The Laser Microfluorometer
III. The Acridine-DNA Complex
IV. Laser-Induced Fluorescence Experiments on Acridine-DNA Complexes
V. Conclusions and Prospects
References
2. Site Selection Spectroscopy
I. Introduction
II. Optical Spectra in Condensed Phases
III. Site Selection Spectroscopy
IV. Conclusions
References
3. Biological Applications of Resonance Raman Spectroscopy in the Visible and Ultraviolet: Visual Pigments, Purple Membrane, and Nucleic Acids
I. Introduction
II. Theory
III. Visual Pigments
IV. Purple Membrane Protein
V. Ultraviolet Resonance Raman
VI. Multichannel Detectors in Raman Spectroscopy
VII. Conclusion
References
4. Laser Excitation of Raman Scattering from Adsorbed Molecules on Electrode Surfaces
I. Introduction
II. Sensitivity Requirements for the Implementation of Surface Raman Spectroscopy
III. The Surface Enhanced Raman Effect
IV. Survey of Experimental Results and Discussion
V. Prospects for the Future of SRS
VI. References
5. Coherent Anti-Stokes Raman Spectroscopy
I. Introduction
II. Theory
III. Practical Considerations
IV. Experimental Results
V. Conclusion
References
6. Theory of Molecular Rate Processes in the Presence of Intense Laser Radiation
I. Introduction
II. Theoretical Methods
III. Applications
References
7. Multiphoton Dissociation of Gas Phase Ions Using Low Intensity cw Laser Radiation
I. Introduction
II. Ion Cyclotron Resonance Spectroscopy
III. Studies of Multiphoton Dissociation Processes Using Visible Radiation
IV. Multiphoton Dissociation of Ions with Low Intensity cw Infrared Laser Radiation
V. Mechanism of Infrared Multiphoton Dissociation
VI. Summary and Prognosis
References
8. Photochemical Fixation of the Nucleic Acid Double Helix Utilizing Psoralens
I. Introduction
II. Rapid Pulse Kinetics of Psoralen Photoaddition to DNA and of Psoralen Cross-Link Formation
III. Utilization of High Laser Intensities in a Kinetic Analysis of Psoralen Intercalation in the DNA Helix
IV. Conclusion
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 426
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1979
- Published:
- 1st January 1979
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323150828