Chemical and Biochemical Applications of Lasers V4 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125054041, 9780323150828

Chemical and Biochemical Applications of Lasers V4

1st Edition

Editors: C. Bradley Moore
eBook ISBN: 9780323150828
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1979
Page Count: 426
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Chemical and Biochemical Applications of Lasers, Volume IV focuses on the practical applications of standard commercial laser systems. This book examines the structural studies of DNA by fluorescence microscopy and discusses photochemistry and structural spectroscopy. Organized into eight chapters, this volume starts with an overview of a few cases of laser-induced fluorescence studies of biological molecules. This text then examines the sharp fluorescence spectra of complex molecules in solids that are obtained when a narrow-band laser selectively excites molecules in particular sites. Other chapters describe the theory and application of resonance Raman spectroscopy to various biological systems. This book provides as well a thorough treatment of coherent anti-Stokes Raman spectroscopy and its application in combustion diagnostics and analytical chemistry. The final chapter explores laser control of the sequential photochemical reaction of the drug psoralen with the two strands of the DNA double helix. Physicists, chemists, electrochemists, and chemical engineers will find this book useful.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

1. Structural Studies of Biological Molecules via Laser-Induced Fluorescence: Acridine-DNA Complexes

I. Introduction

II. The Laser Microfluorometer

III. The Acridine-DNA Complex

IV. Laser-Induced Fluorescence Experiments on Acridine-DNA Complexes

V. Conclusions and Prospects

References

2. Site Selection Spectroscopy

I. Introduction

II. Optical Spectra in Condensed Phases

III. Site Selection Spectroscopy

IV. Conclusions

References

3. Biological Applications of Resonance Raman Spectroscopy in the Visible and Ultraviolet: Visual Pigments, Purple Membrane, and Nucleic Acids

I. Introduction

II. Theory

III. Visual Pigments

IV. Purple Membrane Protein

V. Ultraviolet Resonance Raman

VI. Multichannel Detectors in Raman Spectroscopy

VII. Conclusion

References

4. Laser Excitation of Raman Scattering from Adsorbed Molecules on Electrode Surfaces

I. Introduction

II. Sensitivity Requirements for the Implementation of Surface Raman Spectroscopy

III. The Surface Enhanced Raman Effect

IV. Survey of Experimental Results and Discussion

V. Prospects for the Future of SRS

VI. References

5. Coherent Anti-Stokes Raman Spectroscopy

I. Introduction

II. Theory

III. Practical Considerations

IV. Experimental Results

V. Conclusion

References

6. Theory of Molecular Rate Processes in the Presence of Intense Laser Radiation

I. Introduction

II. Theoretical Methods

III. Applications

References

7. Multiphoton Dissociation of Gas Phase Ions Using Low Intensity cw Laser Radiation

I. Introduction

II. Ion Cyclotron Resonance Spectroscopy

III. Studies of Multiphoton Dissociation Processes Using Visible Radiation

IV. Multiphoton Dissociation of Ions with Low Intensity cw Infrared Laser Radiation

V. Mechanism of Infrared Multiphoton Dissociation

VI. Summary and Prognosis

References

8. Photochemical Fixation of the Nucleic Acid Double Helix Utilizing Psoralens

I. Introduction

II. Rapid Pulse Kinetics of Psoralen Photoaddition to DNA and of Psoralen Cross-Link Formation

III. Utilization of High Laser Intensities in a Kinetic Analysis of Psoralen Intercalation in the DNA Helix

IV. Conclusion

References

Index

Details

No. of pages:
426
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1979
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323150828

About the Editor

C. Bradley Moore

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.