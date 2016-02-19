Chemical and Biochemical Applications of Lasers V2 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125054027, 9780323157087

Chemical and Biochemical Applications of Lasers V2

1st Edition

Editors: C. Bradley Moore
eBook ISBN: 9780323157087
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1977
Page Count: 298
Description

Chemical and Biochemical Applications of Lasers, Volume II illustrates the current and potential applications of lasers in new fields of research in chemistry, biology, and other important fields.

The book covers the laser spectroscopy of molecular jets; methods of high-resolution spectroscopy; vibrational relaxation in condensed phases; the distributions of quantum states encountered in chemical lasers and laser-induced chemical reactions; the hydrodynamics of biological systems; and developments in lasers such as the rare gas halide ultraviolet laser, which will find important new applications in chemistry and biology.

Chemists, biologists, and physicists will find the book educational and insightful.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

1. Laser Spectroscopy in Supersonic Jets

Introduction

I. Jets and Beams

II. Laser Excitation of Supersonic Beams

III. Detection: Fluorescence and Others

IV. Recent Applications

V. Outlook

References

2. Vibrational Relaxation in Matrices

I. Introduction

II. Mechanism of Vibrational Relaxation

III. Experimental Techniques

IV. Survey of Experimental Results and Discussion

V. Conclusion

References

3. Picosecond Investigations of Dynamic Processes in Polyatomic Molecules in Liquids

I. Introduction

II. Investigations After Excitation by Stimulated Raman

III. Investigation with Resonant Infrared Excitation

IV. Concluding Remarks

V. Acknowledgment

VI. References

4. Thermodynamics of Molecular Disequilibrium

Introduction

I. Disequilibrium

II. Elementary Chemical Reactions

III. Macroscopic Disequilibrium

References

5. Applications of Laser Velocimetry in Biology and Medicine

I. Introduction

II. Principles and Methods

III. Electrophoretic Light Scattering

IV. Motility

V. Blood Flow

VI. Protoplasmic Streaming

References

6. New Laser Sources

I. Introduction

II. Rare Gas Halide Lasers

III. Other Ultraviolet/Visible Sources

IV. New Infrared Sources

V. Commercial Update and Future Directions

References

Index

Details

No. of pages:
298
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1977
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323157087

About the Editor

C. Bradley Moore

Ratings and Reviews

