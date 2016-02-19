Chemical and Biochemical Applications of Lasers V2
1st Edition
Description
Chemical and Biochemical Applications of Lasers, Volume II illustrates the current and potential applications of lasers in new fields of research in chemistry, biology, and other important fields.
The book covers the laser spectroscopy of molecular jets; methods of high-resolution spectroscopy; vibrational relaxation in condensed phases; the distributions of quantum states encountered in chemical lasers and laser-induced chemical reactions; the hydrodynamics of biological systems; and developments in lasers such as the rare gas halide ultraviolet laser, which will find important new applications in chemistry and biology.
Chemists, biologists, and physicists will find the book educational and insightful.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
1. Laser Spectroscopy in Supersonic Jets
Introduction
I. Jets and Beams
II. Laser Excitation of Supersonic Beams
III. Detection: Fluorescence and Others
IV. Recent Applications
V. Outlook
References
2. Vibrational Relaxation in Matrices
I. Introduction
II. Mechanism of Vibrational Relaxation
III. Experimental Techniques
IV. Survey of Experimental Results and Discussion
V. Conclusion
References
3. Picosecond Investigations of Dynamic Processes in Polyatomic Molecules in Liquids
I. Introduction
II. Investigations After Excitation by Stimulated Raman
III. Investigation with Resonant Infrared Excitation
IV. Concluding Remarks
V. Acknowledgment
VI. References
4. Thermodynamics of Molecular Disequilibrium
Introduction
I. Disequilibrium
II. Elementary Chemical Reactions
III. Macroscopic Disequilibrium
References
5. Applications of Laser Velocimetry in Biology and Medicine
I. Introduction
II. Principles and Methods
III. Electrophoretic Light Scattering
IV. Motility
V. Blood Flow
VI. Protoplasmic Streaming
References
6. New Laser Sources
I. Introduction
II. Rare Gas Halide Lasers
III. Other Ultraviolet/Visible Sources
IV. New Infrared Sources
V. Commercial Update and Future Directions
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 298
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1977
- Published:
- 28th January 1977
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323157087