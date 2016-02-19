Chemical Analysis Of Silicate Rocks, Volume 6
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgements
Chapter 1. Introduction
Preliminary remarks
Chapter 2. Apparatus and Reagents
Balance and weights
Glassware and porcelain
Platinum and substitutes
Platinum ware
Substitutes
Reagents
Filters
Chapter 3. Laboratory Instruments
pH meters
Spectrophotometers
Flame photometers
Chapter 4. Major Factors in Spectrophotometric Methods
Choice of method
pH of solution
Oxidation and reduction of solutions
Presence of interfering elements
Period of reaction
Stability of complexes
Reagents
Photo-sensitive complexes
Temperature
Chapter 5. Common Operations in Silicate Analysis
Decomposition by fluxes
Sodium carbonate fusion
Potassium bisulphate fusion
Sodium peroxide fusion
Fusion of sulphide-containing minerals
Decomposition by acids
Acid-resistant minerals and insoluble residues
Precipitation
Co-precipitation
Post-precipitation
Peptisation
Filtration
Washing of precipitates
Drying and ignition of precipitates
Directions
Chapter 6. Chemical Analysis of Silicate Rocks
The constituents occurring in rocks
The general procedure (The separation of the six groups of elements)
Acid group
Hydrogen sulphide group
Ammonium hydroxide group
Ammonium sulphide group
Ammonium oxalate group
Ammonium phosphate group
Alkali group
Chapter 7. Preparation of the Laboratory Sample
General remarks
Crushing
Grinding
Minerals
Meteorites
Silicates without metal
Silicates with metal
Carbonaceous chondrites
Silicate phase of stony irons
Metal phase of stony irons and iron meteorites
Correcting analytical results to the "dry basis"
Chapter 8. Silicon
Consideration of methods
Gravimetric determination of silicon in silicate rocks and minerals in absence of appreciable chlorine, fluorine or sulphur
Spectrophotometric determination of silicon
Determination of residual silicon in filtrate (12)
Determination of silicon in a suite of rocks of similar composition
Volumetric determination of silicon
Rapid gravimetric determination of silicon in highly siliceous materials
Chapter 9. Total Iron
Consideration of methods
Removal of iron by extraction with ether
Determination of Total iron in silicate rocks and minerals
Volumetric determination
Total iron by the Sulphide-permanganate method without regard to vanadium
Spectrophotometric determination
Total iron as Fe203 by the 2,2'-dipyridyl method
Other methods
Gravimetric determination of Total iron after separation by ion-exchange method
Chapter 10. Titanium
Consideration of methods
Spectrophotometric determinations
Titanium by the hydrogen peroxide method
Titanium by the tiron method
Titanium by the EDTA-tiron method
Other methods
Chapter 11. Aluminium
Consideration of methods
Determination of alumina in silicate rocks
Alumina "difference"
Volumetric determination
Alumina by the EDTA-method
Spectrophotometric determination
Alumina by the 8-hydroxyquinoline method
Chapter 12. Calcium
Consideration of methods
Determination of calcium oxide in silicate rocks in absence of excessive amounts of magnesium and phosphorus
After precipitation as oxalate
After precipitation as phosphate along with magnesium
Chapter 13. Magnesium
Consideration of methods
Determination of magnesia in silicate rocks in absence of excessive amounts of phosphorus, alkali salts, and oxalates
After precipitation as phosphate
After separation of the Ammonium oxalate group
Chapter 14. Ferrous Iron
Consideration of methods
Ferrous iron by the permanganate method
Ferrous iron by the 2,2'-dipyridyl method
Chapter 15. Manganese
Consideration of methods
Volumetric determination
Spectrophotometric determination
Chapter 16. Chromium
Consideration of methods
Chrome minerals
Chromate method
Rocks
Diphenylcarbazide method
Ammonia precipitates
Other methods
Chapter 17. Alkalies
Consideration of methods
Preliminary group separation
Addition of similar concentrations of interfering elements to the standards
Radiation buffers
Internal standards
Standard addition
Ion exchange separation of interfering elements
Scanning of emission peak and deduction of background
Physical factors
Chapter 18. Water and Carbon Dioxide
Consideration of methods
Uncombined water
Combined water
Chapter 19. Phosphorus
Consideration of methods
Decomposition of samples containing phosphorus
Attack by hydrofluoric and nitric acids
Fusion with sodium carbonate
Separation of phosphorus by the ion-exchange method
Principle of method
Spectrophotometric determination of phosphorus pentoxide in silicate rocks and minerals
By the molybdivanadophosphoric acid method
By the molybdenumbluephosphoric acid method
Chapter 20. Total Sulphur
Consideration of methods
Gravimetric determination of Total sulphur in silicate rocks and minerals, containing no more than 2.5 per cent Total S
Chapter 21. Formulas of Minerals
Discussion
Calculations
Possible points for checking a chondrite meteoritic analysis
Chapter 22. Determination of the Specific Gravity
Rocks
Mineral grains
Chapter 23. Notes on the Precision and Accuracy of Results Obtained in Silicate-Rock Analysis and the Limit of Allowable Error
References
Index
Description
Chemical Analysis of Silicate Rocks is the sixth book in the series, “Methods in Geochemistry and Geophysics.” This book provides procedures in chemical analysis of the principal types of silicate rocks and minerals, and it discusses each procedure at length.
The book presents different apparatuses and reagents, such as balance and weighs, glassware and porcelain, platinum and substitutes, and filters that are used in the chemical analysis of silicate rocks. Laboratory instruments, such as pH meters, spectrophotometers and flame photometers, are presented in the third chapter. The fourth chapter focuses on the major factors in spectrophotometric methods. The next three chapters cover the common operations in silicate analysis, chemical analysis of silicate rocks, and preparation of the laboratory sample.
From chapter eight through 20, each chapter discusses various silicate rocks and minerals, and presents the methods to be used for their chemical analysis. These chemical components are silicon, total iron, titanium, aluminum, calcium, magnesium, ferrous iron, manganese, chromium, alkalies, water and carbon dioxide, phosphorus, and total sulfur. Chapters 21 and 22 offer the formulas of minerals and the determination of specific gravity. The book closes by providing notes on the precision and accuracy of results obtained in silicate rock.
