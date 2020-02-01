Chemical Analysis of Food
2nd Edition
Techniques and Applications
Description
Chemical Analysis of Food: Techniques and Applications reviews the latest technologies and challenges in all stages of food analysis, from selecting the right approach and tips for performing the analytic procedures, to measuring and reporting the results. The book is structured in two parts: the first describes the role of the latest developments in analytical and bio-analytical techniques, and the second reviews innovative applications and issues in food analysis. The techniques discussed range from the non-invasive and non-destructive, such as infrared spectroscopy and ultrasound, to emerging areas such as nanotechnology, biosensors and electronic noses and tongues. Important tools for problem-solving in chemical and biological analysis are discussed in detail.
This thoroughly updated second edition includes new chapters on ambient mass spectrometry, imaging techniques, omics approaches in food analysis, natural toxins analysis, food contact materials, nanomaterials and organic foods. All chapters are updated or rewritten to bring the content completely up to date.
Key Features
- Reviews the attributes, benefits, limits and potential of all relevant analytic modalities, including spectroscopy, ultrasound, and nanotechnology applications
- Provides in-depth coverage of each technology, including near-infrared, mid-infrared, and Raman spectroscopy; low intensity ultrasound; microfluidic devices and biosensors; electronic noses and tongues; mass spectrometry; and molecular techniques
- Outlines practical solutions to challenging problems in food analysis, including how to combine techniques for improved efficacy
- Covers all relevant applications of food analysis, such as traceability; authenticity and fraud; biologically-active food components; novel food and nutritional supplements; flavors and fragrances; and contaminants and allergens
- Provides researchers with a single source of current research and includes contributions from internationally renowned experts in food science and technology and nutrition
Readership
Scientists and researchers working in chemistry, biochemistry, biology, food chemistry, toxicology, agronomy, nutrition, food processing and safety, and hygiene who are involved in food analysis. Other disciplines interested in food composition and food-related problems, such as nutritionists, food inspectors, food industry, and those involved in food risk assessment and management
Table of Contents
PART I: Chemical Analysis of Food
1. Basics and Advances in Sampling and Sample Preparation
2. Data Analysis and Chemometrics
3. Near-Infrared, Mid-Infrared, and Raman Spectroscopy
4. Nuclear Magnetic Resonance
5. The Applications of nanotechnology
6. Molecular Techniques
7. Microfluidic Devices, Biosensors
8. Electronic Noses and Tongues
9. Liquid Chromatography
10. Gas Chromatography
11. Electrophoresis
12. Mass Spectrometry
13. Ambient Mass Spectrometry
14. Imaging techniques
15. Omics Approaches in Food Analysis
PART II: Applications
16. Traceability
17. Food Authenticity and Fraud
18. Food Proteomics
19. Biologically Active, Health Promoting Food Components
20. Novel Food and Nutritional Supplements
21. Foodomics Evaluation of Genetically Modified Organisms
22. Flavours and Odours
23. Emerging Contaminants
24. Natural Toxins Analysis
25. Allergens
26. Metal speciation
27. Radionuclides
28. Food Contact Materials
29. Nanomaterials
30. Organics foods
Details
- No. of pages:
- 812
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st February 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128132661
About the Editor
Yolanda Pico
Yolanda Pico was born in Valencia, Spain, in 1964. She received her Ph.D. in Pharmacy in 1992, after which she was a post-doctoral fellow at the Vrije Universiteit of Amsterdam (The Netherlands) (1992/1993) and at the “La Sapienza” University (Rome, Italy) (1996); Assistant Professor of Nutrition and Bromatology at the University of Valencia (1993-1998). Since 1998 she is full Professor of Nutrition and Food Science at the Department of Preventive Medicine and Public Health, Food Science, Toxicology and Legal Medicine of the University of Valencia and the Head of the research group in Food and Environmental Safety (SAMA-UV). Her research interests include identification of unknown compounds by liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry, microextraction separations and environmental and food safety, development of new analytical methods to determine contaminants in food and the environment and the application of methodologies to the risk assessment of different hazard within both field. She is the author of nearly 240 peer-reviewed papers 180 scientific papers in journals of SCI, 30 book chapters and editor of 3 books on Food and Environmental Safety and Applications of liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry. She has a hirsh index of 47 has been a member of various international scientific committees of renowned institutions. Other relevant activities include the following: Member of the Scientific Panel of Plant Protection Products and their Residues (PPR Panel) of the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) (2009-2012) and partner of projects related with food, water and soil quality at the different national and international levels. She has been supervising 9 Ph.D. theses on food analysis (1992-2014).
Her main focusses are: risk assessment of the exposure to pesticide residues, veterinary and human medicines, illicit drugs, perfluorinated compounds, and other emerging compounds including toxic-analytical aspects, of bioavailability and bioaccesibility, synergisms, toxicity evaluation and detoxification.
Affiliations and Expertise
Food and Environmental Safety Research Group, University of Valencia, Spain