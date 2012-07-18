Chemical Analysis of Food: Techniques and Applications
1st Edition
Description
Chemical Analysis of Food: Techniques and Applications reviews new technology and challenges in food analysis from multiple perspectives: a review of novel technologies being used in food analysis, an in-depth analysis of several specific approaches, and an examination of the most innovative applications and future trends. This book won a 2012 PROSE Award Honorable Mention in Chemistry and Physics from the Association of American Publishers.
The book is structured in two parts: the first describes the role of the latest developments in analytical and bio-analytical techniques and the second reviews the most innovative applications and issues in food analysis. Each chapter is written by experts on the subject and is extensively referenced in order to serve as an effective resource for more detailed information. The techniques discussed range from the non-invasive and non-destructive, such as infrared spectroscopy and ultrasound, to emerging areas such as nanotechnology, biosensors and electronic noses and tongues. Important tools for problem-solving in chemical and biological analysis are discussed in detail.
Key Features
- Winner of a PROSE Award 2012, Book: Honorable Mention in Physical Sciences and Mathematics - Chemistry and Physics from the American Association of Publishers
- Provides researchers with a single source for up-to-date information in food analysis
- Single go-to reference for emerging techniques and technologies
- Over 20 renowned international contributors
- Broad coverage of many important techniques makes this reference useful for a range of food scientists
Readership
This book is intended for food researchers in university departments of food science, food industry laboratories, and governmental food regulatory departments. Specifically, scientists and researchers working in biochemistry, biology, food chemistry, toxicology, chemistry, agronomy, hygiene are those who are involved in food analysis
Table of Contents
Contributors
Foreword
Preface
PART I: Analytical Techniques
Chapter 1. Basics and Advances in Sampling and Sample Preparation
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Types of Samples and the Analytical Procedure
1.3 Trends in Sample Preparation for Food Analysis
1.4 Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 2. Data Analysis and Chemometrics
2.1 Introduction
2.2 From Univariate to Multivariate
2.3 Multivariate Data Analysis
Acknowledgment
References
Chapter 3. Near-Infrared, Mid-Infrared, and Raman Spectroscopy
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Theory
3.3 Instrumentation
3.4 Sample Presentation
3.5 New Generation of Spectrometers
3.6 Advantages and Limitations of Spectroscopic Techniques
3.7 Chemometric Approach
3.8 Applications in Food Analysis
3.9 Conclusion
References
Chapter 4. Nuclear Magnetic Resonance
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Specialties of NMR Spectroscopy
4.3 Recent Advances in NMR Spectroscopy
4.4 Selected Applications
4.5 Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 5. Low-Intensity Ultrasounds
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Basic Concepts of Ultrasounds
5.3 Low-Intensity Ultrasound
5.4 Selected Applications in Food Analysis
5.5 Conclusions and Future Trends
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 6. The Applications of Nanotechnology
6.1 Introduction
6.2 The Role of Nanomaterials and Nanostructures as Delivery Systems for the Food Industry
6.3 Applications and Use of Nanomaterials
6.4 Conclusions
References
Chapter 7. Microfluidic Devices
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Biosensors: Classes and Fundamentals
7.3 Nanobiosensors, Microfluidics, and Lab-on-a-Chip
7.4 Application of New Biosensing Technologies for Food Safety and Control
7.5 Commercial Instrumentation and Future Perspectives
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 8. Electronic Noses and Tongues
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Electronic Noses
8.3 Electronic Tongues
8.4 Validation of Electronic Noses and Tongues
8.5 Pattern-Recognition Models
8.6 Conclusions
References
Chapter 9. Mass Spectrometry
9.1 Introduction to Mass Spectrometry
9.2 Direct Injection Mass Spectrometry
9.3 Hyphenated Technologies
9.4 Nontargeted Analysis
9.5 Conclusions and Perspectives
References
Chapter 10. Liquid Chromatography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 The Main Analytical Methods of LC
10.3 Main Terms and Equations in LC
10.4 Questions of the Theory of an HPLC
10.5 The Mobile Phase (Eluent)
10.6 The Stationary Phase (Sorbents)
10.7 Chromatographic Column
10.8 Extraction Methods in the Chromatography
10.9 Instrumentation for LC
10.10 Analysis of Food by LC
10.11 Conclusions and Future Trends
References
Chapter 11. Gas Chromatography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Fundamental Aspects of Capillary Gas Chromatography
11.3 Gas Chromatography and Hyphenated Techniques in Food Analysis
11.4 Multidimensional Gas Chromatography
Acknowledgments
List of Abbreviations
References
Chapter 12. Electrophoresis
12.1 Introduction
12.2 CE Methods
12.3 Detection Methods for CE
12.4 Applications of CE for Food Analysis
12.5 Conclusions
References
Chapter 13. Molecular Techniques
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Nucleic Acids: the Backbone of all Molecular Techniques
13.3 Molecular Techniques for Detection of Food-borne Pathogens
13.4 Advanced Molecular Techniques for Detection of Food-borne Pathogens
13.5 Genotyping Methods for Detection of Food-borne Pathogens
13.6 Molecular Techniques for GMOs and Transgenic Food
13.7 Future Prospects of Molecular Techniques
Acknowledgments
References
PART II: Applications
Chapter 14. Traceability
14.1 Traceability in the Food Supply Chain: General
14.2 Traceability in the Food Supply Chain: Analytical Approaches
14.3 Sensory Analysis
14.4 Conclusions
References
Chapter 15. Food Authenticity and Fraud
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Methods for Food Authentication and Adulteration
15.3 Conclusions
References
Chapter 16. Food Proteomics
16.1 Overview
16.2 Analytical Techniques
16.3 Applications
16.4 Conclusions
References
Chapter 17. Nutritional Supplements
17.1 Introduction
17.2 Some Regulatory Points on Nutritional Supplements
17.3 Analytical Techniques for Quality Control of Nutritional Supplements
17.4 Adulteration of Nutritional Supplements
17.5 Conclusion
Acknowledgment
References
Chapter 18. A Particular Case of Novel Food
18.1 Introduction
18.2 Controversial Safety Issues and Legislation on GMOs
18.3 Strategies Used for the Analysis of GMOs
18.4 Conclusions and Future Outlooks
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 19. Flavors and Odors
19.1 Introduction
19.2 Sample Preparation for Food Flavor Evaluation
19.3 Advanced Analytical Methodologies for Food Flavor and Odor Investigation
19.4 General Considerations on Food Flavor Research
References
Chapter 20. Emerging Contaminants
20.1 Introduction
20.2 Analytical Techniques to Determine Emerging Contaminants
20.3 Biotoxins
20.4 Residues
20.5 Compounds of Industrial Origin
20.6 Compounds Formed during the Processing of Food
20.7 Conclusions and Future Perspectives
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 21. Allergens
21.1 Introduction
21.2 Hidden Allergens in Processed Food Products
21.3 Analytical Tools for Monitoring Food Allergen Contamination: Current Methods
21.4 Quality Assurance in Food Allergen Analysis
21.5 Conclusions
References
Chapter 22. Metal Speciation
22.1 Introduction
22.2 Survey of Analytical Methods for Speciation
22.3 Future Trends and Recommendations
List of Abbreviations
References
Chapter 23. Radionuclides
23.1 Past and Hypothetical Future Scenarios That May Lead to the Contamination of Food with Radionuclides
23.2 Radionuclides and Radioactivity
23.3 Pathways by Which Radionuclides Enter Food
23.4 The Importance of Certain Foods
23.5 Sampling
23.6 Sample Preparation
23.7 Measurement of Radioactivity in Food
23.8 Measurement Uncertainty
23.9 Reference Materials and Interlaboratory Comparison Exercises
23.10 Conclusions and Priorities for the Future
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 812
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2012
- Published:
- 18th July 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123848635
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123848628
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128101360
About the Editor
Yolanda Pico
Yolanda Pico was born in Valencia, Spain, in 1964. She received her Ph.D. in Pharmacy in 1992, after which she was a post-doctoral fellow at the Vrije Universiteit of Amsterdam (The Netherlands) (1992/1993) and at the “La Sapienza” University (Rome, Italy) (1996); Assistant Professor of Nutrition and Bromatology at the University of Valencia (1993-1998). Since 1998 she is full Professor of Nutrition and Food Science at the Department of Preventive Medicine and Public Health, Food Science, Toxicology and Legal Medicine of the University of Valencia and the Head of the research group in Food and Environmental Safety (SAMA-UV). Her research interests include identification of unknown compounds by liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry, microextraction separations and environmental and food safety, development of new analytical methods to determine contaminants in food and the environment and the application of methodologies to the risk assessment of different hazard within both field. She is the author of nearly 240 peer-reviewed papers 180 scientific papers in journals of SCI, 30 book chapters and editor of 3 books on Food and Environmental Safety and Applications of liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry. She has a hirsh index of 47 has been a member of various international scientific committees of renowned institutions. Other relevant activities include the following: Member of the Scientific Panel of Plant Protection Products and their Residues (PPR Panel) of the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) (2009-2012) and partner of projects related with food, water and soil quality at the different national and international levels. She has been supervising 9 Ph.D. theses on food analysis (1992-2014).
Her main focusses are: risk assessment of the exposure to pesticide residues, veterinary and human medicines, illicit drugs, perfluorinated compounds, and other emerging compounds including toxic-analytical aspects, of bioavailability and bioaccesibility, synergisms, toxicity evaluation and detoxification.
Affiliations and Expertise
Food and Environmental Safety Research Group, University of Valencia, Spain
Awards
PROSE Award 2012, Book: Honorable Mention in Physical Sciences & Mathematics - Chemistry and Physics, American Association of Publishers
Reviews
"Chemical Analysis of Foods is a very helpful book for those involved in food research and analysis, including post-graduate students. The format of the book, with analytical techniques being presented in the first part and specific applications being discussed and extensively referenced in the second part, is extremely convenient." --Analytical and Bioanalytical Chemistry online, May 2013
"Because of its comprehensiveness, this book will likely become a key resource for food scientists and those evaluating food safety and quality." --CHOICE, March 2013
"New analytical techniques and new applications in food analysis are surveyed by researchers from food and food safety sciences and from analytic chemistry. Among their topics are data analysis and chemometrics, low-intensity ultrasound, electronic noses and tongues, liquid and gas chromatography, electrophoresis, food authenticity and fraud, nutritional supplements, genetically modified organisms, emerging contaminants, and allergens. Academic Press in an imprint of Elsevier." --Reference and Research Book News, October 2012