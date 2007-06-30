Cheese Problems Solved
Questions are presented under the following headings: Milk; Preparation of cheesemilk; Ultrafiltration of cheesemilk; Acidification; Conversion of milk to curd; Salt/NaCl in cheese; Cheese yield; New technologies; The microbiology of cheese ripening; Pathogens and food poisoning bacteria; Nutritional aspects of cheese; Packaging; Whey processing; Analysis of cheese; Principal families of cheese; Flavour, texture and flavour defects in hard and semi-hard cheeses; Grana-type cheeses and Parmesan; Cheddar cheese; Dutch-type cheeses; Swiss cheese; White-mould cheese; Blue cheese; Bacterial surface-ripened cheeses; Low moisture Mozzarella cheese (LMMC); Cheeses ripened in brine; Acid and acid/heat-coagulated cheeses; Cheese as a food ingredient; Processed cheese; Cheese-like products.
Cheese is a unique food product which requires a significant amount of scientific knowledge to be produced successfully. However, due to the many, complex and interrelated changes which occur during cheese manufacture and ripening, it is still not possible to guarantee the production of premium quality cheese. Written by an international team of renowned contributors, Cheese problems solved provides responses to over 200 of the most frequently asked questions about cheese and the cheese-making process, in a unique and practical question-and-answer format.
Opening chapters concentrate on queries regarding the preparation of cheese milk, the conversion of milk to curd, the ripening process, pathogens, cheese analysis and nutritional aspects of cheese amongst other issues. The latter half of the book discusses particular types of cheeses such as Cheddar, Grana-type cheeses, Mozzarella, Dutch-type, Swiss and Blue cheeses, to name but a few.
Edited by a leading expert and with contributions from specialists within the field, Cheese problems solved is an essential reference and problem solving manual for professionals and trainees in the cheese industry.
- Provides responses to over 200 of the most frequently asked questions about cheese and the cheese-making process
- An essential reference and problem solving manual for professionals and trainees in the cheese industry
- Benefit from the knowledge of leading specialists in the field
Those in the cheese manufacturing industry and students of dairy science and technology programs
…a very useful new addition to the literature., International Journal of Dairy Technology
…will be well received not only by the readers from the cheese manufacturing camp, but also by students of dairy science and technology programs., International Dairy Journal
P L H McSweeney Editor
P. L .H. McSweeney is Associate Professor in the Department of Food and Nutritional Sciences at University College Cork, Ireland. Dr McSweeney is internationally recognised for his research in the field of cheese science. CONTRIBUTORS: P L H McSweeney; E Alichanides; Y Ardo; J M Banks; T Beresford; C W Donnelly; E-M Dustrerhoft; G van den Berg; N Y Farkye, M T Frolich-Wyder; H P Bachmann; M Gobbetti; R Di Cagno; T P Guinee; A L Kelly; P S Kindstedt; N M O’Brien; T P O’Connor; J Sheehan; H E Spinnler; M N Leclercq-Perlat.
