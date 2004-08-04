Cheese: Chemistry, Physics and Microbiology, Volume 2 - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780122636530, 9780080500942

Cheese: Chemistry, Physics and Microbiology, Volume 2

3rd Edition

Major Cheese Groups

Editors: Patrick Fox Paul McSweeney Timothy Cogan Timothy Guinee
eBook ISBN: 9780080500942
Hardcover ISBN: 9780122636530
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 4th August 2004
Page Count: 456
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
220.00
187.00
294.50
250.32
240.00
204.00
315.00
267.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
200.00
170.00
250.00
212.50
275.00
233.75
325.00
276.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The market for cheese as a food ingredient has increased rapidly in recent years and now represents upto approximately 50% of cheese production in some countries. Volume II entitled Major Cheese Groups will focus on major cheese groups which is devoted to the characteristics of the principle families of cheese.

Cheese: Chemistry, Physics, and Microbiology Two-Volume Set, Third Edition is available for purchase as a set, and as well, so are the volumes individually.

Key Features

  • Reflects the major advances in cheese science during the last decade
  • Produced in a new 2-color format
  • Illustrated with numerous figures and tables

Readership

Senior graduates, post graduate students, industry R&D personnel, research institutes, and industrial quality control personnel.

Table of Contents


Foreword

List of Contributors

Preface to the First Edition

Preface to the Second Edition

Preface to the Third Edition

Diversity of Cheese Varieties: An Overview

General Aspects of Cheese Technology

Extra-Hard Varieties

Cheddar Cheese and Related Dry-salted Cheese Varieties

Gouda and Related Cheeses

Cheeses with Propionic Acid Fermentation

Surface Mold-ripened Cheeses

Blue Cheese

Bacterial Surface-ripened Cheeses

Cheese Varieties Ripened in Brine

Pasta-Filata Cheeses

Cheeses Made from Ewe's and Goat's Milk

Acid- and Acid/Rennet-curd Cheeses Part A: Quark, Cream Cheese and Related Varieties

Acid- and Acid/Rennet-curd Cheeses Part B: Cottage Cheese

Acid- and Acid/Rennet-curd Cheeses Part C: Acid-heat Coagulated Cheeses

Pasteurized Processed Cheese and Substitute/Imitation Cheese Products

Cheese as an Ingredient

Index

Details

No. of pages:
456
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080500942
Hardcover ISBN:
9780122636530

About the Editor

Patrick Fox

Dr. Patrick Fox is Emeritus Professor of Food Chemistry at University College, Cork, Ireland. Prof. Fox's research has focused on the biochemistry of cheese, the heat stability of milk, physico-chemical properties of milk proteins and food enzymology. He has authored or co-authored about 450 research and review papers, authored or edited 25 text-books on Dairy Chemistry and was one of the founding editors of the International Dairy Journal. In recognition of his work, Prof Fox has received the Research & Innovation Award of the (Irish) National Board for Science and Technology (1983), the Miles-Marschall Award of the American Dairy Science Association (1987), Medal of Honour, University of Helsinki (1991), the DSc degree of the National University of Ireland (1993), the Senior Medal for Agricultural & Food Chemistry of the Royal Society for Chemistry (2000), the ISI Highly Cited Award in Agricultural Science (2002) and the International Dairy Federation Award for 2002. Prof Fox has been invited to lecture in various countries around the world, and has served in various capacities with the International Dairy Federation, including President of Commission F (Science, Nutrition and Education) from 1980 to 1983.

Affiliations and Expertise

University College Cork, Ireland

Paul McSweeney

Paul McSweeney

Paul McSweeney is Professor of Food Chemistry in the Department of Food and Nutritional Sciences, University College, Cork, Ireland (UCC). He graduated with a BSc (Hons) in Food Science and Technology in 1990 and a PhD in Food Chemistry from UCC in 1993 and also has an MA in Ancient Classics and a Post-Graduate Certificate in Teaching and Learning in Higher Education (2012). He spent seven months (Jan-Aug, 2014) as interim head of the College of Science, Engineering and Food Science in UCC. He worked for a year in the University of Wisconsin (1991-2) as part of PhD and as a post-doctoral research scientist in UCC (1993-4). He was appointed to the academic staff of UCC in 1995. Prof McSweeney is an experienced lecturer and researcher and has successfully managed research projects funded through the Food Industry Research Measure and its predecessors administered by the Irish Department of Agriculture and Food, the EU Framework programs, the US-Ireland Co-operative Program in Agriculture/Food Science and Technology, Bioresearch Ireland and industry. He was awarded the Marschall Danisco International Dairy Science Award of the American Dairy Science Association in 2004 and in 2009 a higher doctorate (DSc) on published work by the National University of Ireland.

Affiliations and Expertise

University College Cork, Ireland

Timothy Cogan

Affiliations and Expertise

Dairy Products Research Centre, Ireland

Timothy Guinee

Affiliations and Expertise

Teagasc, Ireland

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.