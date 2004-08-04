Cheese: Chemistry, Physics and Microbiology, Volume 2
3rd Edition
Major Cheese Groups
Description
The market for cheese as a food ingredient has increased rapidly in recent years and now represents upto approximately 50% of cheese production in some countries. Volume II entitled Major Cheese Groups will focus on major cheese groups which is devoted to the characteristics of the principle families of cheese.
Cheese: Chemistry, Physics, and Microbiology Two-Volume Set, Third Edition is available for purchase as a set, and as well, so are the volumes individually.
Key Features
- Reflects the major advances in cheese science during the last decade
- Produced in a new 2-color format
- Illustrated with numerous figures and tables
Readership
Senior graduates, post graduate students, industry R&D personnel, research institutes, and industrial quality control personnel.
Table of Contents
Foreword
List of Contributors
Preface to the First Edition
Preface to the Second Edition
Preface to the Third Edition
Diversity of Cheese Varieties: An Overview
General Aspects of Cheese Technology
Extra-Hard Varieties
Cheddar Cheese and Related Dry-salted Cheese Varieties
Gouda and Related Cheeses
Cheeses with Propionic Acid Fermentation
Surface Mold-ripened Cheeses
Blue Cheese
Bacterial Surface-ripened Cheeses
Cheese Varieties Ripened in Brine
Pasta-Filata Cheeses
Cheeses Made from Ewe's and Goat's Milk
Acid- and Acid/Rennet-curd Cheeses Part A: Quark, Cream Cheese and Related Varieties
Acid- and Acid/Rennet-curd Cheeses Part B: Cottage Cheese
Acid- and Acid/Rennet-curd Cheeses Part C: Acid-heat Coagulated Cheeses
Pasteurized Processed Cheese and Substitute/Imitation Cheese Products
Cheese as an Ingredient
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 456
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2004
- Published:
- 4th August 2004
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080500942
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780122636530
About the Editor
Patrick Fox
Dr. Patrick Fox is Emeritus Professor of Food Chemistry at University College, Cork, Ireland. Prof. Fox's research has focused on the biochemistry of cheese, the heat stability of milk, physico-chemical properties of milk proteins and food enzymology. He has authored or co-authored about 450 research and review papers, authored or edited 25 text-books on Dairy Chemistry and was one of the founding editors of the International Dairy Journal. In recognition of his work, Prof Fox has received the Research & Innovation Award of the (Irish) National Board for Science and Technology (1983), the Miles-Marschall Award of the American Dairy Science Association (1987), Medal of Honour, University of Helsinki (1991), the DSc degree of the National University of Ireland (1993), the Senior Medal for Agricultural & Food Chemistry of the Royal Society for Chemistry (2000), the ISI Highly Cited Award in Agricultural Science (2002) and the International Dairy Federation Award for 2002. Prof Fox has been invited to lecture in various countries around the world, and has served in various capacities with the International Dairy Federation, including President of Commission F (Science, Nutrition and Education) from 1980 to 1983.
Affiliations and Expertise
University College Cork, Ireland
Paul McSweeney
Paul McSweeney is Professor of Food Chemistry in the Department of Food and Nutritional Sciences, University College, Cork, Ireland (UCC). He graduated with a BSc (Hons) in Food Science and Technology in 1990 and a PhD in Food Chemistry from UCC in 1993 and also has an MA in Ancient Classics and a Post-Graduate Certificate in Teaching and Learning in Higher Education (2012). He spent seven months (Jan-Aug, 2014) as interim head of the College of Science, Engineering and Food Science in UCC. He worked for a year in the University of Wisconsin (1991-2) as part of PhD and as a post-doctoral research scientist in UCC (1993-4). He was appointed to the academic staff of UCC in 1995. Prof McSweeney is an experienced lecturer and researcher and has successfully managed research projects funded through the Food Industry Research Measure and its predecessors administered by the Irish Department of Agriculture and Food, the EU Framework programs, the US-Ireland Co-operative Program in Agriculture/Food Science and Technology, Bioresearch Ireland and industry. He was awarded the Marschall Danisco International Dairy Science Award of the American Dairy Science Association in 2004 and in 2009 a higher doctorate (DSc) on published work by the National University of Ireland.
Affiliations and Expertise
University College Cork, Ireland
Timothy Cogan
Affiliations and Expertise
Dairy Products Research Centre, Ireland
Timothy Guinee
Affiliations and Expertise
Teagasc, Ireland