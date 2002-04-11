Checkpoint Next Generation Security Administration
1st Edition
Description
Unparalleled security management that IT professionals have been waiting for. Check Point Software Technologies is the worldwide leader in securing the Internet. The company's Secure Virtual Network (SVN) architecture provides the infrastructure that enables secure and reliable Internet communications. CheckPoint recently announced a ground-breaking user interface that meets the computer industry's Internet security requirements. The Next Generation User Interface is easy to use and offers unparalleled security management capabilities by creating a visual picture of security operations. CheckPoint Next Generation Security Administration will be a comprehensive reference to CheckPoint's newest suite of products and will contain coverage of: Next Generation User Interface, Next Generation Management, Next Generation Performance, Next Generation VPN Clients, and Next Generation Systems. CheckPoint are a company to watch, they have captured over 50% of the VPN market and over 40% of the firewall market according to IDC Research Over 29,000 IT professionals are CheckPont Certified This is the first book to covers all components of CheckPoint's new suite of market-leading security products - it will be in demand!
Table of Contents
- Acknowledgments
- Technical Editor
- Technical Reviewer
- Foreword
- Chapter 1: Introduction to Check Point Next Generation
- Introduction
- Introducing the Check Point Next Generation Suite of Products
- Understanding VPN-1/FireWall-1 SVN Components
- Looking at Firewall Technology
- Summary
- Solutions Fast Track
- Frequently Asked Questions
- Chapter 2: Installing and Configuring VPN-1/FireWall-1 Next Generation
- Introduction
- Before You Begin
- Installing Check Point VPN-1/FireWall-1 NG on Windows
- Uninstalling Check Point VPN- 1/FireWall- 1 NG on Windows
- Installing Check Point VPN-1/FireWall-1 NG on Solaris
- Installing Check Point VPN-1/FireWall-1 NG on Nokia
- Summary
- Solutions Fast Track
- Frequently Asked Questions
- Chapter 3: Using the Graphical Interface
- Introduction
- Managing Objects
- Adding Rules
- Global Properties
- SecureUpdate
- Log Viewer
- System Status
- Summary
- Solutions Fast Track
- Frequently Asked Questions
- Chapter 4: Creating a Security Policy
- Introduction
- Reasons for a Security Policy
- How to Write a Security Policy
- Implementing a Security Policy
- Installing a Security Policy
- Policy Files
- Summary
- Solutions Fast Track
- Frequently Asked Questions
- Chapter 5: Applying Network Address Translation
- Introduction
- Hiding Network Objects
- Configuring Static Address Translation
- Automatic NAT Rules
- NAT Global Properties
- Summary
- Solutions Fast Track
- Frequently Asked Questions
- Chapter 6: Authenticating Users
- Introduction
- FireWall-1 Authentication Schemes
- Defining Users
- User Authentication
- Client Authentication
- Session Authentication
- LDAP Authentication
- Summary
- Solutions Fast Track
- Frequently Asked Questions
- Chapter 7: Open Security (OPSEC) and Content Filtering
- Introduction
- OPSEC Applications
- Content Vectoring Protocol (CVP)
- URI Filtering Protocol (UFP)
- Application Monitoring (AMON)
- Client Side OPSEC Applications
- Other Resource Options
- Summary
- Solutions Fast Track
- Frequently Asked Questions
- Chapter 8: Managing Policies and Logs
- Introduction
- Administering Check Point VPN-1/FireWall-1 NG for Performance
- Administering Check Point VPN-1/FireWall-1 NG for Effectiveness
- Administering Check Point VPN-1/FireWall-1 NG for Recoverability
- Performing Advanced Administration Tasks
- Summary
- Solutions Fast Track
- Frequently Asked Questions
- Chapter 9: Tracking and Alerts
- Introduction
- Alerts Commands
- User-Defined Tracking
- Suspicious Activities Monitoring (SAM)
- Check Point Malicious Activity Detection (CPMAD)
- Summary
- Solutions Fast Track
- Frequently Asked Questions
- Chapter 10: Configuring Virtual Private Networks
- Introduction
- Encryption Schemes
- Configuring an FWZ VPN
- Configuring an IKE VPN
- Configuring a SecuRemote VPN
- Installing SecuRemote Client Software
- Using SecuRemote Client Software
- Summary
- Solutions Fast Track
- Frequently Asked Questions
- Chapter 11: Securing Remote Clients
- Introduction
- Installing and Configuring a Policy Server
- Desktop Security Options
- Installing SecureClient Software
- Logging into the Policy Server
- Summary
- Solutions Fast Track
- Frequently Asked Questions
- Chapter 12: Advanced Configurations
- Introduction
- Check Point High Availability (CPHA)
- Single Entry Point VPN Configurations (SEP)
- Multiple Entry Point VPN Configurations (MEP)
- Other High Availability Methods
- Summary
- Solutions Fast Track
- Frequently Asked Questions
- Appendix A: Class C Subnet Mask Cheat Sheet
- Appendix B: Spoofing: Attacks on Trusted Identity
- Introduction
- What It Means to Spoof
- Background Theory
- The Evolution of Trust
- Establishing Identity within Computer Networks
- Capability Challenges
- Desktop Spoofs
- Impacts of Spoofs
- Down and Dirty: Engineering Spoofing Systems
- Summary
- Solution Fast Track
- Frequently Asked Questions
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 800
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Syngress 2002
- Published:
- 11th April 2002
- Imprint:
- Syngress
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080476452
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781928994749