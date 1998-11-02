Checklist for Sustainable Landscape Management - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444501592, 9780080528984

Checklist for Sustainable Landscape Management

1st Edition

Final Report of the EU Concerted Action AIR3-CT93-1210

Authors: J.D. van Mansvelt M.J. van der Lubbe
eBook ISBN: 9780080528984
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444501592
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 2nd November 1998
Page Count: 181
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
15400.00
13090.00
188.18
159.95
110.00
93.50
137.00
116.45
180.00
153.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
165.00
140.25
175.00
148.75
105.00
89.25
131.00
111.35
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This work is an interdisciplinary, cross-cultural, widely-calibrated checklist for EU sustainable landscape management, which is intended to serve both as an analytical tool of reference as well as a design tool for local, regional and European policy making on sustainable developments.

The tool has been developed out of a multidisciplinary study in EU countries which was designed to find out what would be the overall requirements for a sustainable management of the landscape of rural areas. Could these stipulations be brought together in a comprehensive system with sufficient consistency to comply with the notion that the landscape is an entity, which should be managed accordingly? Cooperation of the scientific experts with those involved in the practical side, and alternating plenary reporting with subgroup visits to farms in the rural landscapes of the participants' countries, allowed for the development of some truly interdisciplinary teamwork. Organic agriculture has been included to find out how organic agriculture contributes to the rural landscape.

Table of Contents

Preface. Summary.

1. Introduction. Background and problem statement. Objectives. Approach. Structure of the report. 2. Research Methods. Outline of a unifying concept. On the complementarity of interdisciplinary Holism and disciplinary reductionism. Dissemination of results. 3. Results. Introduction. Explanation of the checklist. Criteria for the (a)biotic realm: (a)biotic realm (J.D. van Mansvelt, D. Znaor). Environment. Clean environment. Fertile and resilient soil. Water quality. Air quality. Wild fire control. Food and fibre sufficiency and quality. Nationally sufficient and regionally sustainable levels of food and fibre production. Good food and fibre quality to match sufficient quantities. Regional carrying capacity. Economic and efficient use of resources. Sustainable, site-adapted and regionally specific production system. Ecology. Bio-diversity. Flora and fauna species diversity. Bio-tope diversity. Ecosystems' diversity. Ecological coherence. Vertical coherence: onsite. Horizontal coherence: in the landscape. Cyclical coherence: in time. Eco-regulation. Animal welfare. Criteria for the social realm: economy and sociology (J.D. van Mansvelt, M.J. van der Lubbe). Economy. Good farming should pay-off. Greening the economy. Regional autonomy. Sociology. Well-being in the area. Permanent education of farmers. Access to participation. Farmers' involvement in activities outside the farm. Outsiders' involvement in farm activities. Accessibility of the landscape. Criteria for the humanity realm: psychology and physiognomy and cultural heritage (J.D. van Mansvelt, J. Kuiper). Psychology. Compliance to the natural environment. Good use of the landscape's potential utility. Presence of naturalness. A rich and fair offer of sensory qualities. Experiences of unity. Experienced historicity. Presence of cyclical developments. Careful management of the landscape. Physiognomy/cultural geography. Diversity of landscape components. Coherence of the landscape elements. Continuity of land-use and spatial arrangements. Conclusions. 4. Performances of organic agriculture. Theory and literature. Features of modern strategies. Basic concepts of organic types of agriculture. Concluding remarks. Empirical data collected from literature. Comparison of farming systems in the concerted action. Concluding remarks. 5. Uses and users. Overview of possible uses and users. Indicative links with funding. 6. References.

Annex 1: Participants.

Annex 2: Checklist's compliance with other standards for sustainable and organic agriculture (D. Znaor).

Details

No. of pages:
181
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1999
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080528984
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444501592

About the Author

J.D. van Mansvelt

M.J. van der Lubbe

Affiliations and Expertise

Wageningen Agricultural University, Wageningen, The Netherlands

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.