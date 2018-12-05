Charge and Energy Storage in Electrical Double Layers - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128113707, 9780128113998

Charge and Energy Storage in Electrical Double Layers, Volume 24

1st Edition

Editors: Silvia Ahualli Angel Delgado
eBook ISBN: 9780128113998
Paperback ISBN: 9780128113707
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 5th December 2018
Page Count: 215
Table of Contents

Section 1. Fundamentals of the Electrical Double Layer
1. Charge and potential distribution in the electrical double layer of porous materials
2. The electrical double layer as a capacitor
3. Kinetics of ion transport in a porous electrode

Section 2. Materials
4. Materials selection for capacitive electrodes

Section 3. Capacitive Energy Extraction from Double Layer Expansion (CDLE)
5. Fundamentals of the method
6. Implementation

Section 4. Capacitive Energy Extraction by Donnan Potential (CDP)
7. Fundamentals of the method
8. Cell design and membrane selection

Section 5. Capacitive Deionization (CDI)
9. Principles and theoretical models of CDI
10. Experimental approaches. Use of membranes for improved deionization

Section 6. Conclusions
11. Future and perspectives of the capacitive techniques

Description

Charge and Energy Storage in Electrical Double Layers presents the basic scientific concepts and implementation of procedures devised to obtain capacitive energy from changes in the potential of electrical double layers when the salinity of solutions is changed. Capacitive deionization— the closely connected reciprocal process—is also considered. The book covers the fundamentals of electrical double layers and ions transport in porous media, the description of promising techniques of energy extraction, and the practical problems involved in each. It is written for scientists in academia and industry, and for graduate students working in supercapacitors, capacitive mixing and deionization.

Key Features

  • Provides a didactic presentation of the fundamentals of interface science involved in charge and energy storage processes
  • Presents a pioneering overview of the application of the properties of solid/solution interfaces to desalination and energy extraction
  • Edited by leading specialists with vast experience in the theory and experimental characterization of charged interfaces

Readership

Scientists in academia and industry, chemical engineers, and graduate students working in the field of supercapacitors, capacitive mixing, and capacitive deionization

Details

No. of pages:
215
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128113998
Paperback ISBN:
9780128113707

About the Editors

Silvia Ahualli Editor

Dr. Silvia Ahualli is a teaching fellow and researcher in the Department of Applied Physics at the University of Granada, Spain, where her research interests include blue energy and capacitive desalination. She has published more than 40 articles in international scientific journals.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Applied Physics, University of Granada, Granada, Spain

Angel Delgado Editor

Professor Ángel V. Delgado obtained his PhD in Physics in 1984. In 1985 he received the Research Award of the Academy of Sciences of Granada, and in 1998, 1989, and 1990 he received the CEPA Research of the Royal Academy of Pharmacy awards. He has been Fellow in Potsdam, NY, 1988, Secretary of the Department of Applied Physics, University of Granada, (1988-1989), Secretary of the Faculty of Physical Sciences Commission, Faculty of Granada (1985-1986), Director of the Hall of Science and Technology, and Vice President for University Extension, University of Granada (1999-2006). He has published 227 articles in international scientific journals. He is a member of the scientific committee of the ELKIN (Electrokinetic Phenomena Society), and he edited the book Interfacial Electrokinetics and Electrophoresis in the Surfactant Science Series published by Marcel Dekker (now CRC Press).

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Applied Physics, University of Granada, Granada, Spain

