Characterization of Semiconductor Materials, Volume 1 - 1st Edition

Characterization of Semiconductor Materials, Volume 1, Volume 1

1st Edition

Principles and Methods

Authors: Gary F. McGuire
eBook ISBN: 9780815516347
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815512004
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 31st December 1989
Page Count: 342
Description

Characterization of semiconductor materials and methods used to characterize them will be described extensively in this new Noyes series. Written by experts in each subject area, the series will present the most up-to-date information available in this rapidly advancing field. Includes chapters on Electrical Characterization, Ion Mass Spectrometry, Photoelectron Spectroscopy, Ion/Solid Interactions and more.

Readership

Material scientists in the semiconductor and microelectronics fields.

Table of Contents

  1. Electrical Characterization of Semiconductor Materials and Devices Introduction Four-Point Probe/Wafer Mapping Defects Recombination/Generation Lifetime Deep Level Transient Spectroscopy Doping Profiling References
  2. Secondary Ion Mass Spectrometry Principle of SIMS Methodology Mechanism of Secondary Ion Formation Information Available Instrumentation Summary References
  3. Photoelectron Spectroscopy: Applications to Semiconductors Introduction The Electron Photoemission Experiment Trends in Instrumentation Profiling Structures Conclusion References
  4. Ion/Solid Interaction in Surface Analysis Introduction Ion/Solid Interactions: Elemental Targets Ion/Solid Interactions: Multielement Targets Depth Profiling Summary References
  5. Molecular Characterization of Dielectric Films by Laser Raman Spectroscopy Introduction Theory: Description of the Method Interpretation of Raman Spectra of Solids Raman Instrumentation and Measurement Capability Applications to Thin Film Characterization Limitations of Raman Spectroscopy for Thin Film Characterization Advanced Raman Characterization Techniques References
  6. Characterization of Semiconductors Surfaces by Appearance Potential Spectroscopy Introduction Principle Experimental Applications Conclusions Glossary of Symbols References Index

Details

No. of pages:
342
Language:
English
Copyright:
© William Andrew 1989
Published:
Imprint:
William Andrew
eBook ISBN:
9780815516347
Hardcover ISBN:
9780815512004

About the Author

Gary F. McGuire

Affiliations and Expertise

MCNC, Electronic Technologies Division, Research Triangle Park, NC

