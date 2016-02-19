Characterization of Semiconductor Materials, Volume 1, Volume 1
1st Edition
Principles and Methods
Authors: Gary F. McGuire
eBook ISBN: 9780815516347
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815512004
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 31st December 1989
Page Count: 342
Description
Characterization of semiconductor materials and methods used to characterize them will be described extensively in this new Noyes series. Written by experts in each subject area, the series will present the most up-to-date information available in this rapidly advancing field. Includes chapters on Electrical Characterization, Ion Mass Spectrometry, Photoelectron Spectroscopy, Ion/Solid Interactions and more.
Readership
Material scientists in the semiconductor and microelectronics fields.
Table of Contents
- Electrical Characterization of Semiconductor Materials and Devices Introduction Four-Point Probe/Wafer Mapping Defects Recombination/Generation Lifetime Deep Level Transient Spectroscopy Doping Profiling References
- Secondary Ion Mass Spectrometry Principle of SIMS Methodology Mechanism of Secondary Ion Formation Information Available Instrumentation Summary References
- Photoelectron Spectroscopy: Applications to Semiconductors Introduction The Electron Photoemission Experiment Trends in Instrumentation Profiling Structures Conclusion References
- Ion/Solid Interaction in Surface Analysis Introduction Ion/Solid Interactions: Elemental Targets Ion/Solid Interactions: Multielement Targets Depth Profiling Summary References
- Molecular Characterization of Dielectric Films by Laser Raman Spectroscopy Introduction Theory: Description of the Method Interpretation of Raman Spectra of Solids Raman Instrumentation and Measurement Capability Applications to Thin Film Characterization Limitations of Raman Spectroscopy for Thin Film Characterization Advanced Raman Characterization Techniques References
- Characterization of Semiconductors Surfaces by Appearance Potential Spectroscopy Introduction Principle Experimental Applications Conclusions Glossary of Symbols References Index
About the Author
Gary F. McGuire
Affiliations and Expertise
MCNC, Electronic Technologies Division, Research Triangle Park, NC
Ratings and Reviews
