Characterization of Semiconductor Heterostructures and Nanostructures
2nd Edition
Description
Characterization of Semiconductor Heterostructures and Nanostructures” is structured so that each chapter is devoted to a specific characterization technique used in the understanding of the properties (structural, physical, chemical, electrical etc..) of semiconductor quantum wells and superlattices. An additional chapter is devoted to ab initio modeling.
The book has two basic aims. The first is educational, providing the basic concepts of each of the selected techniques with an approach understandable by advanced students in Physics, Chemistry, Material Science, Engineering, Nanotechnology. The second aim is to provide a selected set of examples from the recent literature of the TOP results obtained with the specific technique in understanding the properties of semiconductor heterostructures and nanostructures. Each chapter has this double structure: the first part devoted to explain the basic concepts, and the second to the discussion of the most peculiar and innovative examples.
The topic of quantum wells, wires and dots should be seen as a pretext of applying top level characterization techniques in understanding the structural, electronic etc properties of matter at the nanometer (and even sub-nanometer) scale. In this respect it is an essential reference in the much broader, and extremely hot, field of Nanotechnology.
Key Features
- Comprehensive collection of the most powerful characterization techniques for semiconductors heterostructures and nanostructures
- Most of the chapters are authored by scientists that are world-wide among the top-ten in publication ranking of the specific field
- Each chapter starts with a didactic introduction on the technique
- The second part of each chapters deals with a selection of top examples highlighting the power of the specific technique to analyse the properties of semiconductors heterostructures and nanostructures
Readership
Researchers and professors and Master and PhD students in physics, chemistry, materials science and engineering fields
Table of Contents
Dedication
Preface
Contributors
Chapter 1. Introduction: The Interdisciplinary Nature of and Nanotechnology and Its Need to Exploit Frontier Characterization Techniques
1 The Scientific and Editorial Booming of Nanotechnology in the New Millennium
2 Heterostructures and Nanostructures: Definition and Applications, from Optoelectronic to Catalysis
3 Dynamic Interplay among Growth/Synthesis Techniques, Theoretical Modeling and Characterization Techniques in the Design and Improvement of Semiconductor Heterostructure-Based Devices
4 Purposes of the Book and Chapters Layout
References
Chapter 2. Ab initio Studies of Structural and Electronic Properties
1 Introduction
2 Basic Models for Band Alignments
3 Computational Approach
4 Band Offsets
5 Designing Heterostructures and Engineering Band Offsets
6 Electronic States
7 Complex Heterostructures for Advanced Applications
8 Summary and Future Perspectives
Acknowledgments
References and Notes
Chapter 3. Strain and Composition Determination in Semiconductor Heterostructures by High-Resolution X-Ray Diffraction
1 Introduction
2 Lattice-Mismatched and Pseudomorphic Heterostructures
3 X-ray Diffraction Profiles of Semiconductor Heterostructures
4 Determination of the Composition of Semiconductor Alloy Heterostructures
5 Strain Release in Semiconductor Heterostructures
6 Experimental Results
7 Summary and Future Perspectives
References
Chapter 4. Nanostructures Observed by Surface Sensitive X-Ray Scattering and Highly Focused Beams
1 Introduction
2 Experimental Setups
3 Scientific Background for Grazing Incidence X-Ray Techniques on Nanostructures
4 Examples of Grazing Incidence Techniques Applied to Nanostructures
5 Focused X-Rays Applied to the Study of Individual Nanostructures
6 Summary and Future Perspective
References
Chapter 5. Small-Angle X-Ray Scattering for the Study of Nanostructures and Nanostructured Materials
1 Introduction
2 Theory of SAXS
3 Application of SAXS Technique
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 6. Local Structure of Bulk and Nanocrystalline Semiconductors Using Total Scattering Methods
1 Introduction
2 The Total Scattering PDF Method
3 Example: Motional Correlations in Bulk Crystalline Semiconductors
4 Example: Disorder due to Alloying in Bulk Semiconductor Alloys
5 Example: Nanoscale Fluctuations in Pure Bulk Semiconductors
6 Example: Structure, Defects, Strain, and Size in Semiconductor NPs
7 Summary and Perspectives on the Future
References
Chapter 7. X-Ray Absorption Fine Structure in the Study of Semiconductor Heterostructures and Nanostructures
1 Introduction to X-ray Absorption Spectroscopy for Local Structural Studies
2 Detection Schemes and Experimental Set-ups Relevant for Semiconductor Research
3 A Review of the Use of XAFS in the Field of Semiconductor Heterostructures and Nanostructures
4 Summary and Perspectives
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 8. Grazing Incidence Diffraction Anomalous Fine Structure in the Study of Structural Properties of Nanostructures
1 Introduction
2 Basic Principles
3 Experimental Setup
4 Data Analysis
5 Applications to Semiconductors Nanostructures
6 Summary and Perspectives
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 9. Micro- and Nano-X-ray Beams
1 Introduction
2 Basic Resolution Limits
3 Advantages of Micro- and Nano-X-Ray Beams
4 XRM Modalities
5 X-Ray Focusing Optics
6 Analytical Methods
7 Applications
8 Summary and Future Perspectives
References
Chapter 10. Transmission Electron Microscopy Techniques for Imaging and Compositional Evaluation in Semiconductor Heterostructures
1 Introduction
2 Experimental: Basic of the Electron Microscope
3 Diffraction Contrast in TEM Images
4 Phase Contrast
5 Other Techniques
6 Applications
Appendix A
References
Chapter 11. Imaging at the Nanoscale: Scanning Probe Microscopies Applied to Semiconductors
1 Introduction
2 Experimental Setup
3 Case Studies
4 Summary and Future Perspectives
References
Chapter 12. Photoluminescence Characterization of Structural and Electronic Properties of Semiconductor Quantum Wells
1 Introduction
2 Experimental Systems and Techniques
3 Electronic and Optical Properties of Quantum Structures
4 PL Characterization of III–V Semiconductor QWs
5 PL of Ge/SiGe QWs: A Quasi-Direct System
6 Summary
References
Chapter 13. Cathodoluminescence of Self-assembled Nanosystems: The Cases of Tetrapods, Nanowires, and Nanocrystals
1 Short Introduction to Cathodoluminescence Spectroscopy
2 Unpredicted Nucleation of Extended ZB Phases in WZ ZnO Nanotetrapod Arms
3 Enhancement of the Core NBE Emission Induced by Amorphous Shell in Coaxial One-Dimensional Nanostructure: The Case of SiC/SiO2 Core/Shell Self-organized NWS
4 Excitonic Recombination in Superstoichiometric Nanocrystalline TiO2 Grown by Cluster Precursors at RT
5 Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 14. The Role of Photoemission Spectroscopies in Heterojunction Research
1 Introduction
2 Angle-resolved Photoemission
3 Local Chemical Analysis
4 Photoemission Spectromicroscopy
5 Case Studies
6 Recent Developments
7 Summary and Conclusions
References
Chapter 15. Electrical and Electro-Optical Characterization of Semiconductor Nanowires
1 Introduction. Semiconductor Nanowires
2 Electrical Measurements
3 Photocurrent Spectroscopy
4 Charge Collection Microscopy
5 Electroluminescence Spectroscopy
6 Transport Properties of GAN Nanowires
7 Electron Transport in III-N axial NW Heterostructures
8 Optoelectronic Properties of Single-Wire InGaN/GaN MQW Devices
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 16. Electron Spin Resonance of Interfaces and Nanolayers in Semiconductor Heterostructures
1 Introduction
2 ESR Technique
3 Probing Semiconductor/Insulator Interfaces Through Inherent Point Defects
4 Paramagnetic Defects in Dielectric Layers
5 Summary and Future Perspectives
References
Chapter 17. Raman Spectroscopy
1 Introduction
2 Experimental Methods
3 Applications
4 Summary and Future Perspectives
Acknowledgments
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 828
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2013
- Published:
- 27th February 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444595492
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444595515
About the Editor
Giovanni Agostini
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Inorganic, Physical & Materials Chemistry, University of Torino, Italy
Carlo Lamberti
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Inorganic, Physical & Materials Chemistry, University of Torino, Italy
Reviews
"For graduate students in their disciplines, physicists, chemists, and material scientists and engineers set out the basic concepts of selected techniques for characterizing the heterostructures and nanostructures of semiconductors. The second part of each chapter presents example findings of the technique described in the recent literature." --Reference and Research Book News, October 2013