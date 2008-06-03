Characterization of Semiconductor Heterostructures and Nanostructures - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444530998, 9780080558158

Characterization of Semiconductor Heterostructures and Nanostructures

1st Edition

Editors: Giovanni Agostini Carlo Lamberti Carlo Lamberti
eBook ISBN: 9780080558158
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444530998
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 3rd June 2008
Page Count: 496
Description

In the last couple of decades, high-performance electronic and optoelectronic devices based on semiconductor heterostructures have been required to obtain increasingly strict and well-defined performances, needing a detailed control, at the atomic level, of the structural composition of the buried interfaces. This goal has been achieved by an improvement of the epitaxial growth techniques and by the parallel use of increasingly sophisticated characterization techniques and of refined theoretical models based on ab initio approaches. This book deals with description of both characterization techniques and theoretical models needed to understand and predict the structural and electronic properties of semiconductor heterostructures and nanostructures.

Key Features

  • Comprehensive collection of the most powerful characterization techniques for semiconductor heterostructures and nanostructures
  • Most of the chapters are authored by scientists that are among the top 10 worldwide in publication ranking of the specific field
  • Each chapter starts with a didactic introduction on the technique
  • The second part of each chapter deals with a selection of top examples highlighting the power of the specific technique to analyze the properties of semiconductors

Readership

This book is suitable for researchers and professors and Master and PhD students in physics, chemistry, materials science and engineering fields.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Introduction (C. Lamberti) Chapter 2. Ab-initio studies of structural and electronic properties (M. Peressi, A. Baldereschi and S. Baroni) Chapter 3. Electrical and optical properties of heterostructures (TBC) Chapter 4. Strain and composition determination in semiconducting heterostructures by high resolution X-ray diffraction (C. Ferrari and C. Bocchi) Chapter 5. Transmission Electron Microscopy techniques for imaging and composition evaluation in Semiconductor Heterostructures (L. Lazzarini, L. Nasi and V. Grillo) Chapter 6. Accessing structural and electronic properties of semiconductor nanostructures via photoluminescence (S. Sanguinetti, M. Guzzi and M. Gurioli) Chapter 7. Power dependent cathodoluminescence in III-Nitrides heterostructures: from internal field screening to controlled band gap modulation (G. Salviati, L. Lazzarini, N. Armani, F. Rossi and V. Grillo) Chapter 8. Raman Spectroscopy (D. Wolverson) Chapter 9. X-ray absorption fine structure spectroscopy (F. Boscherini) Chapter 10. Nanostructures in the light of synchrotron radiation: surface sensitive x-ray techniques and anomalous scattering (T. Metzger, J. Eymery, V. Favre-Nicolin, G. Renaud, H. Renevier and T. Schülli) Chapter 11. Grazing Incidence Diffraction Anomalous Fine Structure to study the structural properties of semiconductor nanostructures (M. Grazia Proietti, J. Coraux and H. Renevier) Chapter 12. The Role of Photoemission Spectroscopies in Heterojunction Research (G. Margaritondo) Chapter 13. EPR of interfaces and nanolayers in semiconductor heterostructures (A. Stesmans and V.V. Afans'ev)

Details

No. of pages:
496
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080558158
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444530998

About the Editor

Giovanni Agostini

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Inorganic, Physical & Materials Chemistry, University of Torino, Italy

